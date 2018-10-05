WICKED Celebrates 15 Years with Empire State Lighting, Ice Cream Sand-Witches and More

Tuesday, October 30th, the blockbuster musical, Wicked, will celebrate its 15th Anniversary on Broadway, a milestone achieved by only five other Broadway productions in history. To mark this landmark occasion, Wicked has planned a month of special promotions and events, including the nationally televised concert tribute to the blockbuster musical, "A Very Wicked Halloween," featuring the show's original stars, Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel, global superstar Ariana Grande, multi-platinum recording artist Pentatonix and more. The special will air on NBC on October 29th at 10pm ET.

15th ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL PROMOTIONS THROUGHOUT OCTOBER

In honor of its 15th Anniversary, Wicked will be celebrated throughout October and beyond with several promotions and fan opportunities.

New York City will officially become the Emerald City when the Empire State Building will turn green on October 30, the official anniversary of the Broadway opening of Wicked. The show's current stars, Jessica Vosk and Amanda Jane Cooper, will be on hand to flip the switch.

The NBC Experience Store in Rockefeller Plaza will become a destination for all Wicked fans from October 15 through October 31 with a special display of Wicked memorabilia and exclusive merchandise.

INGLOT Cosmetics will release a Wicked inspired make-up collection, sold at the Times Square location and online at inglotusa.com from late October till the end of January.

Baked by Melissa, the wildly popular bite-size cupcake bakery, has designed an exclusive Wicked cupcake, which will be available at all 14 retail locations and for nationwide shipping at bakedbymelissa.com. A portion of the proceeds will benefit BC/EFA and A BroaderWay.

Broadway favorite, Schmackary's, will premiere Elphaba and Glinda-inspired cookies in-store throughout the month of October.

Ben & Jerry's will premiere custom Elphaba and Glinda ice cream sand-"witches," available at their Times Square and Rockefeller Center locations from October 26 through November 30. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the National School Climate Center's BullyBust campaign

The Broadway sensation Wicked looks at what happened in the Land of Oz...but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships...until the world decides to call one "good," and the other one "wicked."

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman. The production is directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello with musical staging by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento. Wicked is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone.

For more information about Wicked, please visit www.WickedTheMusical.com.

