Exclusive: WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME To Be Filmed For Future Release Today

BroadwayWorld has learned that WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME is being recorded today for eventual future release.

No details have been released yet on where and when the recording may be released, but the Broadway production will continue to have life beyond the current run and upcoming national tour.

"We are thrilled that this landmark production is being captured, as we've always hoped for the play to be seen by the widest audience possible."

What the Constitution Means to Me continues its hit Broadway run through August 24th at the Helen Hayes Theater (240 W 44th Street, New York, NY). The production began previews on Broadway March 14, 2019 and opened March 31, twice extending its engagement. Tickets to What the Constitution Means to Me are available via Telecharge.com.

Following the Broadway run, the production will play a special encore engagement at the Kennedy Center's Eisenhower Theater in Washington, DC from September 11-22, featuring the Broadway cast. A national tour of the play, featuring a new cast, will launch at Center Theater Group's Mark Taper Forum in Los Angeles in January 2020, with plans to play 40 weeks in 22 cities across the country.

Heidi Schreck's timely and galvanizing play, directed by Oliver Butler, became a sensation off-Broadway last fall before transferring to Broadway this spring and receiving twoTony Award nominations (Best Play, Best Actress in a Leading Role in a Play), two Drama Desk Award nominations (Outstanding Play, Outstanding Actress in a Play), two Drama League Award nominations (Outstanding Production of a Play, Distinguished Performance), an Outer Critics Circle Award nomination (Outstanding New Broadway Play) and aLucille Lortel Award nomination (Best Play). It was recently named a Pulitzer Prize Finalist for Drama, received the New York Drama Critics' Circle Award for Best American Play, and the Obie Award for Best New American Play.

Fifteen-year-old Heidi Schreck earned her college tuition money by winning Constitutional debate competitions across the United States. In her boundary-breaking new play, the Obie Award winner resurrects her teenage self in order to trace the profound relationship between four generations of women in her family and the founding document that shaped their lives. This hilarious, hopeful and "achingly human" (Exeunt Magazine) exploration breathes new life into our Constitution and imagines how it might impact the lives of future generations.

Written and performed by Pulitzer Prize finalist and three-time Obie Award winner Heidi Schreck (Grand Concourse, "I Love Dick") and directed by Obie Award winner Oliver Butler (The Amateurs, The Light Years), What the Constitution Means to Me features Schreck, Mike Iveson (Gatz, The Sound and the Fury) and New York City high school students Rosdely Ciprian and Thursday Williams, all in their Broadway debuts. Ben Beckley (Small Mouth Sounds First National Tour) understudies Iveson.

What the Constitution Means to Me features scenic design by Rachel Hauck (Hadestown), costume design by Michael Krass (Hadestown), lighting design by Jen Schriever(Eclipsed), and sound design by Sinan Refik Zafar (Hamlet).

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus





