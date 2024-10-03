WCT DANCE Celebrates Movement and Meaning This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Celebrating the beauty of dance and physical communication, WCT DANCE presents a collage of dance pieces, each with something different to say. Performances will take place on October 17, 18, and 19 at 8:00 PM, and October 19 and 20 at 2:00 PM in the Main Hall Theatre on Wagner's Staten Island campus.

This season's program features choreography by Wagner Dance Faculty and selected students, all united by a commitment to storytelling through movement. The performances will traverse various styles and themes, including the beauty of repetition, the intricate relationship between the body and the environment, and the rich mythology surrounding "The Seven Deadly Sins." Guest choreographer Caterina Rago will present excerpts from her powerful ballet, Morso D'Amore, celebrated for its intense confrontation and subtext.

Local Connections

A feature of this season's program is the participation of local artists who draw on Staten Island's culture and history to enrich their work.

Melissa West, an accomplished dancer and choreographer, draws inspiration from Staten Island's rich tapestry of experiences. In her piece Night Song, West explores themes of light and darkness, land and sea, using dance as a form of expression rather than narrative. "I think about Staten Island as a place where there's a lot of history and culture, and how do we celebrate that? How do we lift that up?" she shares. West is collaborating with local composer Marisa Tornello to create a new musical score that enhances the audience's experience.

Pavan Thimmaiah, a proud native of Staten Island and an advocate for hip hop culture, brings his unique perspective to WCT DANCE. His piece focuses on narratives of struggle and triumph, utilizing elements from hip hop history to resonate with audiences. "I want everyone to come in with no expectations. If you feel like cheering, cheer. If you feel like crying, cry," Thimmaiah emphasizes.

WCT DANCE will also feature an original composition by Joshua Sottile, a Staten Island native and a graduate of Wagner College's Theatre Performance major. Last year he served as the Associate Director for PIPPIN and this year he will be acting as Music Director for LET IT BE.