WATCH: Ten Minute Tidbits with Spencer Glass and Guest JJ Niemann - Live at 5pm ET!

It's the Day of the Show Y'All host Spencer Glass is taking over our Instagram Live with his show, Ten Minute Tidbits, at 5pm ET!

This week's guest is JJ Niemann!

Watch the latest episode with Laura Bell Bundy below!

On Ten Minute Tidbits, Spencer is chatting with Broadway's biggest stars for 10 minutes on our Instagram Live about the lesser known facets of each stars' careers-- from workshops and labs to off-Broadway shows and audition songs!

JJ Niemann is a New York City-based actor, Broadway performer, choreographer and coach. After growing up in Wilmington, NC, JJ graduated in 2017 with a BFA in Music Theatre from Elon University. Shortly after, he joined the Broadway cast of "The Book of Mormon" as a Swing, where he has been performing for a majority of the past three years. Most recently, JJ was in the developmental workshops and the World Premiere of the new musical "BLISS," which made its debut in February at The 5th Avenue Theatre in Seattle. Aside from developmental readings and workshops, JJ has performed regionally at theaters like The Muny, Pittsburgh CLO, Bay Street Theatre, Artpark, and Grandstreet Theatre. Favorite roles include Laurie in "Little Women," Drew in "Rock of Ages," Mr. Mistoffelees in "Cats," and Frankie Epps in "Parade." In addition to performing, JJ teaches his own dance classes in the city called Jazzing With JJ, and coaches regularly with The Broadway Collective's programs including Hello Broadway, Gathered, and Prescreen Prep. He's also recently become an avid TikTok creator, reaching over 500,000 followers and 100 million video views with his Broadway and theatre comedy videos. He was named one of BroadwayWorld's Top 10 TikTokers and was also featured on CBS's The Greatest At Home Videos, as well as Daily Mail, Theatrly, Onstage Blog, and Buzzfeed. Connect with him on Instagram or TikTok @jjniemann

About It's the Day of the Show Y'All

The shows that viewers will learn about may appear familiar, but do they REALLY know these lesser known pieces? Every episode of "It's The Day of the Show Y'all" is an ode to musical underdogs that deserve air-time, beginning with a description of the show's plotline and detailing cast-spotlights, fun facts, and awards received. Concluding with a featured song from the musical performed by the host, Spencer Glass, this digital series is a must-watch for the little theatre nerd within all of us, or even for those new to the show biz scene! Follow along on Instagram: @itsthedayoftheshowyall.