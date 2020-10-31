WATCH: TOFA Awards' 10th-Anniversary Special, With Darren Criss, Lea Salonga, Jon Jon Briones

Click Here for More Articles on NEW YORK CITY

This is The Outstanding Filipino Americans (TOFA) Awards' first-ever virtual ceremony.

New York - Watch the first-ever The Outstanding Filipino Americans (TOFA) Awards' virtual ceremony, hosted by "Asia's King of Talk" Boy Abunda, via BroadwayWorld.com.

In this 10th-anniversary edition of the TOFA Awards, which are customarily held at Carnegie Hall, the award-giving body honors its roster of "100 Most Influential Filipino-Americans" or #TOFA100. The list includes Broadway's finest talents, such as Lea Salonga, Darren Criss, Bobby Lopez, Jon Jon Briones, and Jhett Tolentino.

A commemoration of the Filipino-American History Month, the awards also recognize not just individuals but also organizations that have raised the Filipino-American community's profile in mainstream America. Organizations, such as the Nurses Association of America, Inquirer.net, Search to Involve Pilipino Americans, TOFA Performing Artists, and Live Stream Shows, among others, share the spotlight this year.

#TOFA is written, executive produced, and directed by Elton Lugay, alongside board members Miles Dela Cruz, Erwin Pajarillo, and Rasmin Diaz.

The show features performances from Bobby Lopez, Cecile Licad, Gary Valenciano, Lani Misalucha, Martin Nievera, TOFA Performing Artists, and with special participation by Bailey Bailrock Munoz, 2019 winner, "So You Think You Can Dance" and Raymond RS Francisco, CEO, Frontrow Philippines.

