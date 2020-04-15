WATCH: Lorna Luft in 'To 'L' and Back' on Tonight's #54BelowAtHome at 6:30pm!
Feinstein's/54 Below continues their #54BelowAtHome series tonight with Lorna Luft's 'To 'L' and Back' show!
Check back here at 6:30pm EST to watch live on BroadwayWorld!
From Feinstein's/54 Below: "Lorna Luft returns to Feinstein's/54 Below with her new show, To "L" and Back, a thematic concert about paying it forward and saying thank you. Born to legendary entertainer Judy Garland and producer Sid Luft, Lorna Luft made her performing debut singing on "The Judy Garland Show." Since then, she has had dozens of starring and guest-starring roles on film and television, as well as a thriving stage career which includes her Broadway debut in Promises, Promises. She is also a gifted concert and cabaret artist, performing in the world's most prestigious venues."
Visit 54below.com/54belowathome/ for the most updated schedule of performances.
