WAITRESS' Colleen Ballinger Kicks Off Tour as 'Miranda Sings' Tomorrow
Miranda Sings is heading back out on tour!
Fresh off her run in Waitress on Broadway, Colleen Ballinger is returning to her roots as alter ego Miranda Sings, for a tour that kicks off tomorrow.
This show is open to all ages and is rated PG13 due to some adult references and expletives that appear briefly on a screen.
For tickets and information, visit http://mirandasings.com/default.html.
Tour Dates:
- Richmond, VA - 10/1/19
- Greensboro, NC - 10/2/19
- Glenside, PA - 10/4/19
- Baltimore, MD - 10/5/19
- Charleston, WV - 10/6/19
- Knoxville, TN - 10/8/19
- Columbia, SC - 10/9/19
- Birmingham, AL - 10/11/19
- Shreveport, LA - 10/12/19
- San Antonio, TX - 10/13/19
- Dallas, TX - 10/15/19
- Houston, TX - 10/16/19
- Jackson, MS - 10/18/19
- Pensacola, FL - 10/19/19
- New Orleans, LA - 10/20/19
- Santa Barbara, CA - 12/14/19
- Long Beach, CA - 12/20/19
- San Diego, CA - 1/11/20
- Nashville, TN - 1/18/20
- Ft. Lauderdale, FL - 2/7/20
- Orlando, FL - 2/9/20
Ballinger is a writer, actor, comedian, producer and New York Times Best Selling author. She is best known for her character, Miranda Sings with over 20 Million followers on YouTube and over 3.5 billion views on her videos. She can currently be seen as 'Miranda' in her Netflix Original series "Haters Back Off," as well as her one hour special, "Miranda Sings Live...You're Welcome." Colleen has appeared in Jerry Seinfeld's "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee," Ralph Breaks the Internet, "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," Angry Birds 2, and Escape The Night.
Check out some footage from Ballinger's previous tour below:
Watch the trailer for her Netflix special:
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
TodayTix Presents, the new live events series from TodayTix, invites fans of the strange and unusual for a night out in the Netherworld at the Beetlej... (read more)
VIDEO: Alice Ripley Stars In North Shore Music Theatres's SUNSET BOULEVARD
BroadwayWorld has a first look at Alice Ripley as Norma Desmond in North Shore Music Theatre's production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Masterwork, SUNSET... (read more)
Two Shakespeare Theatres To Close 'Due To Brexit'
The BBC reports that two pop-up Shakespeare theatres run by Lunchbox Theatrical Productions will close and face liquidation following an economic down... (read more)
VIDEO: Woman Singing Opera in LA Train Station Goes Viral
The LAPD caught woman on camera singing opera beautifully in a public transport station in Los Angeles recently. The unidentified woman has gone viral... (read more)
The 10 Best Restaurant/Bars to Grab Post-Show Drinks in NYC
There is no better way to wind down from an evening of Broadway, than with a post-show drink. Where should you go to raise a glass? Check our our pick... (read more)
Photos: Harpies and Minotaurs and Gorgons, Oh My! Inside THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL on Broadway
Get a first look at The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, the original musical adaption of Rick Riordan's New York Times bestselling novel w... (read more)