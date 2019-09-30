WAITRESS' Colleen Ballinger Kicks Off Tour as 'Miranda Sings' Tomorrow

Miranda Sings is heading back out on tour!

Fresh off her run in Waitress on Broadway, Colleen Ballinger is returning to her roots as alter ego Miranda Sings, for a tour that kicks off tomorrow.

This show is open to all ages and is rated PG13 due to some adult references and expletives that appear briefly on a screen.

For tickets and information, visit http://mirandasings.com/default.html.

Tour Dates:

Richmond, VA - 10/1/19

Greensboro, NC - 10/2/19

Glenside, PA - 10/4/19

Baltimore, MD - 10/5/19

Charleston, WV - 10/6/19

Knoxville, TN - 10/8/19

Columbia, SC - 10/9/19

Birmingham, AL - 10/11/19

Shreveport, LA - 10/12/19

San Antonio, TX - 10/13/19

Dallas, TX - 10/15/19

Houston, TX - 10/16/19

Jackson, MS - 10/18/19

Pensacola, FL - 10/19/19

New Orleans, LA - 10/20/19

Santa Barbara, CA - 12/14/19

Long Beach, CA - 12/20/19

San Diego, CA - 1/11/20

Nashville, TN - 1/18/20

Ft. Lauderdale, FL - 2/7/20

Orlando, FL - 2/9/20

Ballinger is a writer, actor, comedian, producer and New York Times Best Selling author. She is best known for her character, Miranda Sings with over 20 Million followers on YouTube and over 3.5 billion views on her videos. She can currently be seen as 'Miranda' in her Netflix Original series "Haters Back Off," as well as her one hour special, "Miranda Sings Live...You're Welcome." Colleen has appeared in Jerry Seinfeld's "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee," Ralph Breaks the Internet, "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," Angry Birds 2, and Escape The Night.

Check out some footage from Ballinger's previous tour below:

Watch the trailer for her Netflix special:





