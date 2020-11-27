Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Voyage to Treasure Island with Rob McClure and Maggie Lakis

Article Pixel Nov. 27, 2020  

Resounding presents Rob McClure as Long John Silver in Treasure Island Buy Tickets 25% off w/ code:TIBWW https://www.resounding.live/treasure-island Two LIVE immersive audio performances! Nov. 27 + 28 at 8 PM ET Resounding is the future of live entertainment. With our amazing new technology, we create a virtual theater which places our audiences in the middle of a live, fully-immersive "3-D" soundscape, giving you the sensation of "being there," whether it's a car zooming by on your left, or someone whispering in your ear. The shows are performed and produced LIVE by professional actors and technicians working remotely and giving our audience a unique, one-time-only theatrical experience. Adaptation and Direction by Steve Wargo Immersive Sound Design and Score by Andy Evan Cohen This fast-paced new immersive audio experience, inspired by Orson Welles' 1938 radio play, stars Maggie Lakis (Something Rotten) as Jim Hawkins and Tony-nominee Rob McClure (Mrs. Doubtfire, Beetlejuice) as Long John Silver and narrator. They are joined by Victoria Huston-Elem (Finding Neverland 1st Nat., Addams Family 1st Nat.), Kurt Uy (CBS's Tommy, Vietgone), Rolonda Watts (Divorce Court, Rolonda), and Stuart Williams (The Plot Against America, Turn: Washington's Spies). Prepare to immerse yourself with the crashing roar of the high seas, the roar of cannon fire, swashbuckling and derring-do as only Resounding can deliver. Run-time: Approx. 1 hour Age Guidance: All-Ages



