Voyage to Treasure Island with Rob McClure and Maggie Lakis

Resounding presents Rob McClure as Long John Silver in Treasure Island Buy Tickets 25% off w/ code:TIBWW https://www.resounding.live/treasure-island Two LIVE immersive audio performances! Nov. 27 + 28 at 8 PM ET Resounding is the future of live entertainment. With our amazing new technology, we create a virtual theater which places our audiences in the middle of a live, fully-immersive "3-D" soundscape, giving you the sensation of "being there," whether it's a car zooming by on your left, or someone whispering in your ear. The shows are performed and produced LIVE by professional actors and technicians working remotely and giving our audience a unique, one-time-only theatrical experience. Adaptation and Direction by Steve Wargo Immersive Sound Design and Score by Andy Evan Cohen This fast-paced new immersive audio experience, inspired by Orson Welles' 1938 radio play, stars Maggie Lakis (Something Rotten) as Jim Hawkins and Tony-nominee Rob McClure (Mrs. Doubtfire, Beetlejuice) as Long John Silver and narrator. They are joined by Victoria Huston-Elem (Finding Neverland 1st Nat., Addams Family 1st Nat.), Kurt Uy (CBS's Tommy, Vietgone), Rolonda Watts (Divorce Court, Rolonda), and Stuart Williams (The Plot Against America, Turn: Washington's Spies). Prepare to immerse yourself with the crashing roar of the high seas, the roar of cannon fire, swashbuckling and derring-do as only Resounding can deliver. Run-time: Approx. 1 hour Age Guidance: All-Ages

