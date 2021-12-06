Vote For The 2021 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards; First Stats Announced!

Click Here for More Articles on BWW Cabaret Awards

The 2021 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards honor events which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Current standings:

Voting is open through December 31st. Winners will be announced in January.

Nominees in all categories excluding Special Event - Solo and Special Event - Multiple needed to have performed all or the majority of their shows (at least two performances) during this eligibility period.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite venues, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The BroadwayWorld Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Best Comedy Act

Dave Konig - AMERICA'S MOST BELOVED ENTERTAINER - Don't Tell Mama 57%

Jason Kravits - OFF THE TOP! WITH JASON KRAVITS - Birdland Theater 43%

Best Debut Show - One Night Only or Run of Shows

Christy Altomare - CHRISTY ALTOMARE - Feinstein's/54 Below 15%

Quintin Harris & Bryce Edwards - MR. HARRIS AND MR. EDWARDS - Don't Tell Mama 14%

Kristolyn Lloyd - CONFESSIONS OF A TOKEN BLACK GIRL - Feinstein's/54 Below 13%

Best Director

Marc Tumminelli - FARAH ALVIN B-SIDE, ERIKA HENNINGSEN I ENJOY BEING A [NOUN]. ANDREW BARTH FELDMAN PARK MAP - The Green Room 42, Feinstein's/54 Below 44%

Tanya Moberly - AMY BETH WILLIAMS BEAUTIFUL MYSTERY: THE SONGS OF LEONARD COHEN - Don't Tell Mama 15%

Elizabeth Fahsbender - CABARET ON THE COUCH LIVE! BENEFIT FOR BROADWAY ARTS EDUCATION - The Green Room 42 13%

Best Drag Artist or Impersonator

Alexis Michelle - ALEXIS MICHELLE PRIDE AT 54 - 54 Below 41%

Gloria Swansong - GLORIA SWANSONg IS JUDY GARLAND - The Q Club 19%

Flotilla DeBarge - CORONA AND FLO - Pangea 16%

Best Duo Show

Bonnie Milligan & Natalie Walker - BONNIE MILLIGAN AND NATALIE WALKER CELEBRATE FIFTY YEARS OF FRIENDSHIP - Feinstein's/54 Below 26%

Lauren Marcus & Joe Iconis - WESTBANK DINNER MUSIC SERIES - Westbank Cafe 17%

Michael Garin & Madie Millit - WESTBANK DINNER MUSIC SERIES - Westbank Cafe 16%

Best Ensemble Soloist

Ben Jones - 54 SINGS BROADWAY'S GREATEST HITS! - Feinstein's/54 Below 35%

Donna Vivino - CABARET ON THE COUCH LIVE! - The Green Room 42 15%

Jesse JP Johnson - BOY BAND PROJECT - Feinstein's/54 Below 14%

Best Group Show

The Skivvies - LITTTLE SHOP OF ROCKY HORRORS, LIVE & LITERALLY IN PERSON, ROOFTOP SESSIONS - 54 Below, The Green Room 42, The Mondriam 56%

Britton and The Sting - SUMMER OF LOVE - Feinstein's/54 Below 19%

Clearly Now - CLEARLY NOW - pANGEA 10%

Best Host or Emcee

Susie Mosher - THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER - Birdland Theatre 34%

Jim Caruso - JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY - Birdland 22%

Michael McAssey - OPEN MAC LIVE! - Brandy's Piano Bar 11%

Best Jazz Show, Instrumental or Vocal

Billy Stritch Trio - THE BILLY STRITCH TRIO - Birdland 32%

Gabrielle Stravelli Trio - WESTBANK DINNER SERIES - Westbank Cafe 15%

The Jazz Bandits - WESTBANK DINNER SERIES - Westbank Cafe 15%

Best Musical Comedy Cabaret/Revue

Robbie Rozelle - BACK IN THE BASEMENT - Feinstein's/54 Below 33%

Leanne Borghesi - BORGHESI'S BACK - Don't Tell Mama 30%

Ariana Johns & Evangeline Johns - VANGARI, CAUTIONARY TALES - Don't Tell Mama 24%

Best Musical Director

Billy Stritch - JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY - Birdland 13%

Drew Wutke - 54 SINGS OLIVIA RODRIGO, JUST ONE LOOK - 54 Below, The Green Room 42 11%

Tracy Stark - MEG FLATHER AT WBC, MOSTLY MARLENE, AMI BRABSON, ALEXIS MICHELLE, GRETCHEN REINHAGEN - West Bank Cafe, Club Cumming, Pangea, Music at the Mansion, 54 Below 9%

Best Open-Mic, Variety or Recurring Show

Susie Mosher - THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER - Birdland 33%

Jim Caruso - JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY - Birdland 24%

Michelle Dowdy and Drew Wutke - ROWDY DOWDY HOUR WITH MICHELLE DOWDY AND DREW WUTKE - The Q Club 17%

Best Original Song

Billy's Place by Billy Stritch - BILLY STRITCH TRIO - CD - Billy's Place and BILLY STRITCH TRIO at Birdland 20%

My Christmas Dream by Jordan Wolfe and Michelle Dowdy - JORDAN WOLFE AND MICHELLE DOWDY - Jordan Wolfe, Producer 20%

Inside by Meg Flather - MEG FLATHER - Meg Flather, Producer 15%

Best Piano Bar Entertainer, Musician or Vocalist

Michelle Dowdy - PIANO BAR AT DON'T TELL MAMA - Don't Tell Mama 36%

Michael McAssey - OPEN MIC MONDAYS - Pangea 16%

Mark Janas - PIANO BAR AT DON'T TELL MAMA - Don't Tell Mama 13%

Best Record Producer

Wayne Haun - BILLY'S PLACE - Club 44 Records 25%

Mitchell Walker, Blaine Krauss, SIXFOOT_5, Dylan Glatthorn - HAUS OF LOVE - No Reverse Records 21%

Brandon James Gwinn - LOVEFOOL - ALEXIS MICHELLE - Broadway Records 14%

Best Recording, Commercial

Rebecca Luker & Sally Wilfert - ALL THE GIRLS - PS Classics 38%

Billy Stritch - BILLY'S PLACE - Club 44 Records 23%

Nicole Zuraitis - ALL WANDERING HEARTS - Dot Time Records 12%

Best Recording, Independent

Travis Moser and Drew Wutke - SO MANY PEOPLE: THE SONDHEIM SESSIONS - Travis Moser 27%

Marty Thomas & Marissa Rosen - MARTY & MARISSA THE AWARD WINNING HOLIDAY ALBUM - Candy Cane Record 19%

Meghan Murphy - BIG RED & THE BOYS LIVE AT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW - Meghan Murphy 13%

Best Show

Andrew Barth Feldman - PARK MAP - Feinstein's/54 Below 39%

Artemisia LeFay - GHOSTS OF WEIMAR PAST - Don't Tell Mama 10%

Klea Blackhurst - ONE OF THE GIRLS....' - Birdland 9%

Best Show Musician, Non-Musical Director

STEVE DOYLE/BASS - Jim Caruso's Cast Party 42%

JEFF KOCH, BASS - Alexis Michelle at 54 Below 21%

JOSH SAMUELS, DRUMS - Alexis Michelle at 54 Below 19%

Best Show, Celebrity

George Salazar & Joe Iconis - TWO PLAYER GAME - Feinstein's/54 Below 15%

Andre De Shields - BLACK BY POPULAR DEMAND - Feinstein's/54 Below 11%

Eva Noblezada - SO THIS IS LOVE - The Green Room 42 11%

Best Special Event, Multiple

The Cast of Broadway's COMPANY - THE CAST OF COMPANY IN 'DARKNESS RISING' - Birdland 43%

Broadway Belters - BROADWAY BELTERS LIVE! - The Green Room 42 20%

Billy Recce - SONGS FROM INDOORS - Green Room 42 15%

Best Special Event, Solo

Sean Patrick Murtagh - SUMMER SUNDAY SOIREE - SEAN PATRICK MURTAGH AT THE GREEN AT LINCOLN CENTER - Lincoln Center 23%

Natalie Douglas - A VERY NATALIE HOLIDAY - Birdland Theater 19%

Alexis Michelle - ALEXIS MICHELLE PRIDE AT 54 - Feinstein's/54 Below 16%

Best Spoken Word Cabaret Show (May feature up to four songs but no more)

Will Nolan - LEOLA LADYLAND! - The Green Room 42 60%

Portable Strangers: The Salon - PORTABLE STRANGERS: THE SALON - Studios 353 40%

Best Tribute Show

Klea Blackhurst - ONE OF THE GIRLS.....' - Birdland 54%

Becca Kidwell - MY MAYBE WORLD WITH MARY CHAPIN CARPENTER, A CABARET TRIBUTE - Don't Tell Mama 46%

Best Vocalist

Kuhoo Verma - SOUNDS OF HEALING - Feinstein's/54 Below 15%

Sean Patrick Murtagh - SEAN PATRICK MURTAGH & MICAH YOUNG AT WEST BANK CAFE - West Bank Cafe 12%

Natalie Douglas - A VERY NATALIE HOLIDAY - Birdland Theater 11%