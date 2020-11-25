Virtual Theatre Today: Wednesday, November 25- with Patti Murin, Colin Donnell and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, November 25, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

10:30 AM

National Radio Series Program 9: French and German Masters - Enjoy Saint-Saëns's Violin Sonata No. 1 in D minor, Op. 75 and Schumann's Dichterliebe, Op. 48. click here

12:00 PM

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge - Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Special guests: Patti Murin & Colin Donnell! click here

4:00 PM

BPN Live: Vasthy's Friends Parade! - Join Vasthy's Friends as we give thanks through dance, songs, playing games, exploring Indigenous history, and celebrating family! click here

Caitlin Kinnunen and Izzie McCalla Join Vasthy Friends Parade! - Grab the family and join us for the Vasthy's Friends Parade! We will song, dance, play games, and travel beyond our backyards to learn more about Indigenous culture! Donations will go to benefit the Navajo & Hopi Families COVID-19 Relief Fund. click here

6:00 PM

Be Our Guest with Maria-Christina Oliveras and Francis Jue - We've got a very special guest host this week on Be Our Guest! Join the fabulous Maria-Christina Oliveras (Here Lies Love, Amélie) as she chats with our guest, Francis Jue (Soft Power, Pacific Overtures) about the theatre! A series of live conversations with theater industry professionals, led by Live & In Color's Artistic Director Devanand Janki! We'll discuss with our weekly guests what diversity in theatre means to them and how they are thriving in the current landscape. There is sure to be advice and inspiration aplenty for theater makers and creatives click here

6:30 PM

The Old Globe: Creative Youth Studio - Creative Youth Studio, Pam Farr Summer Shakespeare Studio's next stage, has joined the roster! Providing a series of professional development opportunities for youth to advance their creative and professional careers, it aims to reach a broad swath of aspiring thespians, including high school theatre enthusiasts and community members new to our programs. Participants will explore audition preparation, portfolio building, voice work, dance, and clowning in free weekly one-hour classes. click here

7:30 PM

BPN Live: Cookies and Cocktails with Desi Oakley & Caroline Bowman - Join Broadway stars and real life besties, Desi Oakley (Chicago, Wicked, Waitress tour) & Caroline Bowman (Wicked, Kinky Boots, Frozen) as they bake and chat about their favorite holiday memories. click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Thomas's Hamlet Starring Marlis Petersen, Jennifer Larmore, Simon Keenlyside, and James Morris, conducted by Louis Langrée. From March 27, 2010. click here

8:00 PM

Ute Lemper in "Rendezvous with Marlene" - UTE LEMPER is gracing the virtual series with her critically acclaimed show "Rendezvous with Marlene" which is less filmed concert and more of a theatrical film, shot entirely at Club Cumming. Ute honors the teutonic Marlene with a show based on the true story a phone call Ute received by the film legend 35 years ago in France. "Rendezvous with Marlene," which debuted in London in 2019, includes some of Marlene's most beautiful songs and captivating secrets of her life - from her illicit love affairs to her groundbreaking political activism - shared during the three hour-plus call. The stage production will embark on an international tour in 2021; the album is currently available in all formats. In "Rendezvous with Marlene," Lemper channels her story in a time warp, remembering Marlene as a woman of the future, her courage, bravery, her empowerment as a woman, her legend as an actress, singer, fashion icon, her free-spirited mind as a bisexual androgynous hedonist and her lifelong fight against autocrats and nationalists. click here

Stars in the House - Thanksgiving Parade Stars: Join some stars from the upcoming Thanksgiving Day Parade. Plus cooking Thanksgiving food with The Cher Show's Michaela Diamond. We are making two dishes: a baked brie with cranberry jam and gravy. click here

ASASE YAA presents RISE UP! A Virtual Benefit Concert to #EndSars FB Live & YouTube Broadcast on Thanksgiving Eve November 25, 2020 at 8pm - Brooklyn-based Asase Yaa School of the Arts (for youth 3 -17) announces plans to broadcast "Rise Up! A Virtual Benefit Concert to #EndSars" on Thanksgiving Eve, Wednesday, November 25, 2020. Funds raised from the Mightycause.combenefit concert are being distributed by the Nigerian-based Agesin Jawe Ifa Herbal & Spiritual Center to grassroots community organizations who are leading the efforts to #EndSars and provide legal aid to victims of police brutality throughout the country. "Rise Up!" is being pre-taped as a one-hour taped concert, featuring African inspired music, dance, and words and will premiere on YouTube and Facebook Live at 8pm. click here

10:00 PM

Melbourne Fringe presents #txtshow - A completely immersive multiscreen performance featuring a mysterious character called txt (pronounced "text") who recites a script written anonymously in real-time by a live audience (on the internet). Created and performed by Brian Feldman, this live, interactive performance takes place on Zoom. click here

