Virtual Theatre Today: Wednesday, January 27- with Liz Callaway, Lea Salonga and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, January 27, 2021.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

10:30 AM

National Radio Series Program 18: Baroque - Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center: In a program bursting with the dynamic colors of the Baroque era, enjoy Telemann's Concerto in D major and Bach's Brandenburg Concertos Nos. 6, 4, and 2. click here

2:00 PM

The Sorcerer's Apprentice - This enchanting new British musical explores the extraordinary world of a sorcerer and his rebellious daughter, as she discovers the explosive possibilities of her newfound magical powers. Against the backdrop of the Northern Lights, a small town has been pushed to the brink of collapse in a bid for progress and prosperity. To rescue Midgard from certain destruction, father and daughter must heal their relationship and work together. This gripping family-friendly story sees brooms coming to life and love blossoming anew. Acclaimed musical theatre writers Richard Hough and Ben Morales Frost have created this gender-swapped twist on the timeless poem by Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, which also inspired the Dukas symphony that memorably featured in the Disney film Fantasia. Directed by Charlotte Westenra (The Wicker Husband, Watermill), the cast of ten includes Dawn Hope (Follies, National Theatre), David Thaxton (Olivier Award for Passion, Donmar Warehouse) and the professional debut of London School of Musical Theatre graduate Mary Moore in the title role. click here

New York Jewish Film Festival Live Talk: Irmi - Film at Lincoln Center: Join Irmi directors Susan Fanshel and Veronica Slever for a live talk about their Closing selection at the 2021 New York Jewish Film Festival. click here

2:30 PM

IN CAMERA: PLAYBACK - LUNGS - Lungs was performed and streamed live from The Old Vic stage to 69 countries across the globe in summer 2020. 'I could fly to New York and back every day for seven years and still not leave a carbon footprint as big as if I have a child. Ten thousand tonnes of CO2. That's the weight of the Eiffel Tower. I'd be giving birth to the Eiffel Tower' The ice caps are melting, there's overpopulation, political unrest; everything's going to hell in a handcart - why on earth would someone bring a baby into this world? Directed by Matthew Warchus, Claire Foy and Matt Smith performed a socially distanced version of Duncan MacMillan's hilarious emotional rollercoaster of a play about a couple wrestling with life's biggest dilemmas live from The Old Vic. click here

3:00 PM

1ST IRISH THEATRE FESTIVAL: The Irish Tunes of Tin Pan Alley - An exploration of some of the iconic tunes derived from Irish traditions that influenced American popular music. With Irish folk historian, author, recording artist and NYU Professor of Irish Studies Mick Moloney and moderated by the Black 47 lead singer, host of "Celtic Crush" on Sirius, and author of the Broadway-bound musical "Paradise Square" Larry Kirwan. click here

Yes! Reflections of Molly Bloom - It is Ireland in the early hours of June 17th, 1904. Molly Bloom's husband-the wandering philandering Leopold "Poldy" Bloom-has just come home & fallen asleep in their Dublin row house. Molly-a daughter, a mother, a lover and a long-suffering wife-patrols the pathways of her wild and leaping consciousness. She is lustful. Scared. Exuberant. Heartbreakingly lonely. Vivaciously reckless. And profoundly funny. With an empty nest, an unfulfilling affair and a marriage long past its prime, Molly must find a way back to the rock-bed of love that she and Bloom once shared. Her unsentimental stream of consciousness is a song of songs that reaches backwards and forwards across the centuries. Written one hundred years ago, Joyce's words seem carved not just for today, but tomorrow too. Time ticks within time, dreams are upended, and life is thrown off balance. Molly seeks to reanimate love and ends up discovering herself. Dublin becomes Gibraltar, age becomes youth and a small room in Dublin becomes the world. click here

5:00 PM

ACO Composer-to-Composer Talks: John Corigliano/Mason Bates - American Composers Orchestra (ACO) presents its next Composer to Composer Talk online, with composers Mason Bates and John Corigliano. On January 27, Mason Bates will talk with John Corigliano about Corigliano's work Circus Maximus (Symphony No. 3 for Large Wind Ensemble) from 2004. The talk will be live-streamed and available for on-demand viewing for seven days. Tickets are free; registration is highly encouraged. Registrants will receive links to recordings of featured works in advance of the event. click here

6:00 PM

Be Our Guest with Lea Salonga! - We're kicking off Season 2 of Be our Guest! with Lea Salonga! Join us as we continue our conversations about diversity in the theatre industry and what the next chapter will be like for #BIPOC artists in a post-COVID landscape. click here

MixFest 2021: WHO IS THE CARIBBEAN IN AMERICA TODAY? - Hear from experts as they address this question through the lens of Caribbean history and the critical issues facing the African Caribbean community today, such as sex tourism, the effects of general tourism, and environmental concerns. Our panel of thinkers will also explore matters of leadership and the role of art in Caribbean culture. click here

6:30 PM

Ballet Hispánico- ¡Si Señor! ¡Es Mi Son! by Alberto Alonso - Choreographer Alberto Alonso brings the spirit of Cuba to life. Elaborately costumed dancers make their way across the stage in a carnival style procession eventually breaking off in pairs, their movement intertwined with the Afro-Cuban rhythms of Gloria Estefan's music from her album, Mi Tierra. Choreography by Alberto Alonso; Assisted by Sonia Calero; Music by Gloria Estefan (from the album Mi Tierra); Costume Design by Randy Barcelo; Lighting Design by Donald Holder; Dancers: Pedro Ruiz, Amir Levy, Natalia Zisa, Eduardo Vilaro, Lynne Morrissey, Alessandra Corona, Rebecca Jefferson, Veronica Ruiz, Donald Roman Lopez, Yael Levitin, Marc Calamia, Linda Caceres, Rita Blandino, Christina Figueroa, Eric Rivera click here

7:00 PM

The Black Queen Screen Tests, Act 1 - An ALL-BLACK, virtual, workshop production of "The Black Queens, or House of Dinah" built to elevate the theatricality and explore the "live." On November 20th, 2020 - after a series of in-house workshops - the Tank hosted a live stream of our experiments. But most importantly, this endeavor was created and entirely run by a 20+ team of BLACK creative artists, artisans and technicians. This absurd musical, which taps into the art of drag, mixes lip-syncing and live moments of dance and music to tell an intergenerational BLACK, QUEER story of self-reliance, resilience and survival. Songs from jazz legend, black/queer icon Dinah Washington's catalogue were celebrated here - and new, hybrid, virtual theater positions were created and built by an ALL-BLACK TEAM! The cast of The Black Queen Screen Tests includes Amanda Moreau (Wilhelmina), Joshua Josey (Lady), James Edward Becton* (Felicia), Joyia D. Bradley (Gladys), Suzanne Darrell*† (Tamika), Theodore Alexander (Wilhelmina Double) and Marcus L. Braggs (Lady Double). click here

La MaMa Moves! Dance Festival- Tamar Rogoff + Kevin Augustine - La MaMa presents Café La MaMa Live: La MaMa Moves! Online, curated and hosted by Nicky Paraiso. This edition of Cafe La MaMa Live will be the second in an ongoing process of choreographers exploring the creation/recreation of work for an online platform. This live presentation of works by Kevin Augustine (USA), Kari Hoaas (Norway), Anabella Lenzu (Argentina/Italy/USA), Tamar Rogoff (USA) will be streamed on La MaMa's website and will include a discussion with the artists involved. click here

7:30 PM

Cocktails & Cabaret w/ Francesca Amari - Now in month 11, popular Palm Springs-based cabaret singer Francesca Amari performs an entertaining, weekly live stream concert of great music from jazz to pop to oldies, show tunes and more. The show features lots of laughs, bad jokes and yummy cocktails, and Amari is accompanied by Broadway veteran pit musician Wayne Abravanel at the piano. click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Gounod's Faust Starring Marina Poplavskaya, Jonas Kaufmann, and René Pape, conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin. From December 10, 2011. click here

8:00 PM

18 Voices: A Liberation Day Reading Of Young Writers' Diaries From The Holocaust - More than one million Jewish children were killed during the Holocaust and countless others survived. Some, like Anne Frank, kept diaries in which they confided their hopes, fears, and experiences. Join us on International Holocaust Remembrance Day, and the 76th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, for a special virtual reading of excerpts from these diaries. Narrated by Liev Schreiber, this program features readings from Mayim Bialik, Mandy Gonzalez, Daniel Kahn, Adam Kantor, Telly Leung, Caissie Levy, Stephanie Lynn Mason, Zalmen Mlotek, Amit Rahav, Eleanor Reissa, Yelena Schmulenson, Alexandra Silber, Abby Stein, Danny Strong, and Michael Zegen. click here

1ST IRISH THEATRE FESTIVAL: Mustard - Award-winning playwright & performer Eva O' Connor's one-woman play about heartbreak, madness and how condiments are the ultimate coping mechanism. Produced by Fishamble (Jim Culleton artistic director), "Mustard" premiered in the 2019 Edinburgh Fringe. O'Connor was last seen in the 2020 1st Irish Festival in "Maz and Bricks." When E meets the man of her dreams - a professional cyclist - love hits her in the pubic bone like a train. But when it ends she plummets into a black hole of heartbreak at the speed of a doped up team on the Tour de France. click here

Stars in the House - It's Guest Host Week! Join host Liz Callaway for a BABY Reunion with Richard Maltby, Jr., David Shire, Todd Graff, Beth Fowler, Catherine Cox and Martin Vidnovic! click here

The Weir - In a remote country pub in Ireland, newcomer Valerie arrives and becomes spellbound by an evening of ghostly stories told by the local bachelors who drink there. With a whiff of sexual tension in the air and the wind whistling outside, what starts out as blarney soon turns dark as the tales drift into the realm of the supernatural. Then, Valerie reveals a startling story of her own.... Conor McPherson's The Weir is a haunting, evocative evening in the theatre you will never forget. click here

Works & Process at the Guggenheim : Isolation to Creation: The Way Forward - After self-isolation and serial Covid testing, quarantine bubbles are formed for artists to gather, create, and perform safely again. Ephrat Asherie, Les Ballet Afrik, Joshua Bergasse, Sara Mearns, Missing Element, Music from the Sole & Jamar Roberts. click here