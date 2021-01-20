Virtual Theatre Today: Wednesday, January 20- with The Chaos Twins and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, January 20, 2021.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

10:30 AM

National Radio Series Program 17: Love of Country - Celebrating the musical identity of their counties, enjoy Janácek Sonata for Violin and Piano and Fauré's Piano Quartet No. 1 in C minor, Op. 15. click here

3:00 PM

1ST IRISH THEATRE FESTIVAL: Casting and the Irish Perspective - Join us for a conversation with Irish creatives in the US - and find out what the community is, how to build your career in the Irish arts, and how to stay connected during these times. Moderated by influential Backstage casting director Christine McKenna Tirella. click here

4:00 PM

The Chaos Twins with Sasha Hutchings and Nik Walker - In a world of extremes, where the divides are deep and the struggles are real, sometimes, the only way back to the calm... is Chaos. Enter the Chaos Twins. Join two Broadway artists/goofballs, as they break through the noise and break down current events, with our unique brand of humor and insight. A talk show filled with special guests, non-sequiturs, stories, trivia and more, all aimed to help us find our true north again... by any means necessary. Today's special guest is NYC Mayoral Candidate Dianne Morales! click here

7:00 PM

NEWS FROM GRAVESEND: THE WONDERFUL YEAR - London, 1603. The plague. Playwrights Thomas Middleton and Thomas Dekker, out of work due to the theatre closings, wrote separately and then collaboratively on what they saw and lived. Their "Plague Pamphlets" have been adapted by Regina Buccola and orchestrated for three actors by Peter Garino who give eyewitness accounts of the devastating time, unfortunately, now familiar to all of us. Presented by The Shakespeare Project of Chicago. (Performance in Central Time. Streamed via Zoom.) click here

La MaMa Moves! Dance Festival - La MaMa presents Café La MaMa Live: La MaMa Moves! Online, curated and hosted by Nicky Paraiso. This edition of Cafe La MaMa Live will be the second in an ongoing process of choreographers exploring the creation/recreation of work for an online platform. This live presentation of works by Kevin Augustine (USA), Kari Hoaas (Norway), Anabella Lenzu (Argentina/Italy/USA), Tamar Rogoff (USA) will be streamed on La MaMa's website and will include a discussion with the artists involved. click here

GLORIA ORIGINAL CAST BENEFIT READING - From the writer of such acclaimed plays as Everybody, An Octoroon, Appropriate, War and Neighbors, Gloria is Mr. Jacobs-Jenkins' funny, trenchant and powerful play that follows an ambitious group of editorial assistants at a notorious Manhattan magazine, each of whom hopes for a starry life of letters and a book deal before they turn 30. But when an ordinary humdrum workday becomes anything but, the stakes for who will get to tell their own story become higher than ever. click here

A Migrant's Son - Get ready to stream Michaela Burger's smash hit cabaret to your favourite screen as A Migrant's Son comes to the CST Screening Room - our online home for great independent theatre. Igniting memories of a story that millions can relate to, cabaret star Michaela Burger pays tribute to her Greek migrant family and her hard-working, fun-loving larrikin father Luke, who defied all odds. From early morning deliveries for the family bakery at age seven, down opal mines in Coober Pedy at age sixteen and opening a chain of discount supermarkets in Adelaide, Luke's road was not one for the faint-hearted. You'll travel with her over 100 years from Russia to the Australian outback, following the hardship, ingenuity, tragedy and triumph present in all migrants' stories. Brought to life with Burger's original music, Michaela tells her family story with poignancy, heart and comical aplomb. The original production premiered with a sell-out Adelaide Cabaret Festival season, was nominated for a Helpmann Academy Award, and won the inaugural Frank Ford Award at the 2019 Adelaide Fringe. This critically-acclaimed show was due to travel to theatres around the country in 2020. Covid and closed borders may have grounded Michaela and the team, but they were still inspired to share this very special story with you. And so, Michaela and the team filmed A Migrant's Son live at the Hopgood Theatre in Noarlunga, South Australia, and here it is, presented by Critical Stages Touring for a strictly limited digital season. We hope you'll join us in virtually welcoming Michaela and family into your home. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Bellini's Norma Starring Sondra Radvanovsky, Joyce DiDonato, Joseph Calleja, and Matthew Rose, conducted by Carlo Rizzi. From October 7, 2017. click here

8:00 PM

1ST IRISH THEATRE FESTIVAL: The Irish Tunes ofTin Pan Alley - An exploration of some of the iconic tunes derived from Irish traditions that influenced American popular music. With Irish folk historian, author, recording artist and NYU Professor of Irish Studies Mick Moloney and moderated by the Black 47 lead singer, host of "Celtic Crush" on Sirius, and author of the Broadway-bound musical "Paradise Square" Larry Kirwan. click here