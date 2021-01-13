Virtual Theatre Today: Wednesday, January 13- with Kelli O'Hara, Marty Thomas, and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, January 13, 2021.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

10:30 AM

National Radio Series Program 16: Berg and Brahms for Strings - Berg and Brahms show their mastery in writing for strings in this radio program.

12:00 PM

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge - Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Special guest: Kelli O'Hara!

2:00 PM

Encores! Inside the Revival | The Tap Dance Kid - Tony Award-winning director Kenny Leon (A Raisin in the Sun) dives into the 1983 Tony-nominated musical The Tap Dance Kid, centered around the life of an upper-middle class Black family and a 10-year-old's dream of being a professional tap dancer despite the challenges posed by his lawyer father and society. Leon, alongside book adaptor Lydia Diamond, gives audiences an up-close look at the percussive heart of the story with the help of choreographer Jared Grimes and Dulé Hill, cast member from the original Broadway production.

3:00 PM

1ST IRISH THEATRE FESTIVAL: The Gifts You Gave to the Dark - "Death by a thousand cuts" - that's how Michelle Dooley Mahon describes Alzheimer's disease after witnessing it strike down her mother Siobhan. As Mahon relives that time, her humorous and moving memories and rapier-like observations introduce personalities, history, and a nostalgic archive of an ordinary Irish small-town family forced to become extraordinary in their attempt to cope. Adapted from Mahon's critically-acclaimed autobiographical novel "Scourged" and directed by Ben Barnes, former Artistic Director of The Abbey Theatre. The Scourge was last seen in Origin's 1st Irish Festival was nominated for the 1st Irish Award for Best Actor/ Writer/ Set Design and Michelle Dooley Mahon won the festival jury's special prize for her work as a writer, bringing underexposed issues vital to women in contemporary Ireland to an international audience.

4:00 PM

#ConcertsForKids: Zeshan B (Rerun) - Tempestuous soul arias, urban love dramas, Memphis blues, and civil-rights anthems are interpreted with an Indo-Pakistani feel at this memorable concert by Zeshan B.

5:00 PM

ACO Composer-to-Composer Talks: William Bolcom/Gabriela Lena Frank - American Composers Orchestra (ACO) presents its next Composer to Composer Talk online in January, with composers William Bolcom and Gabriela Lena Frank. On January 13, Gabriela Lena Frank will talk with William Bolcom about his Symphony No. 9, from 2012. The talk will be live-streamed and available for on-demand viewing for seven days. Tickets are free; registration is highly encouraged. Registrants will receive links to recordings of featured works in advance of the event.

The Public Theater's Under the Radar Festival - A landmark of the New York City theater season for the last 17 years and widely recognized as a premier launching pad for new and cutting-edge performance from the U.S. and abroad, Under the Radar 2021's digital format will make these exciting shows available to viewers across the U.S. and the world for the first time ever.

6:00 PM

Dover Quartet w/ Bridget Kibbey, harp - Experience some of Bach's greatest works as performed by five brilliant musical artists. The "father" of all composers encouraged the performance of many of his works by a variety of instrumentalists, and the Dover and Kibbey-a harpist of "outsized personality and ethereal purity" (Atlanta Journal-Constitution)-have taken him up on the offer with a marvelously diverse program in their first appearance together in Philadelphia.

6:30 PM

Ballet Hispánico- Arabesque by Vincente Nebrada - Vicente Nebrada's Arabesque is an elegant suite of dances set to the music of Spanish composer, Enrique Granados. Traces of Flamenco influence are hinted at in the upper body as the dancers move through a series of lush balletic contemporary phrase work. Choreography by Vicente Nebrada; Music by Enrique Granados; Costume Design by Randy Barcelo; Lighting Design by Donald Holder; Dancers: Mari MacKenzi, Justine DiCostanzo, Nadine Mose, Kathryn Ross, Teresina Goheen, Jose Costas, Verne Hunt, Cholsu Kim, Pedro Ruiz, Eduardo Vilaro

La MaMa Live Talks: Take 14 - Join us for LiveTalks of the 59th Season and meet with three resident artists. La MaMa's 59th Season, "Breaking It Open," will explore how new works are created, performed, and experienced during a pandemic. The season revolves around development residencies that are customized to the specific needs and processes of each artist. Each residency is customized to suit the artist, their unique vision, and where they are at in their creative work. Featuring Rebekah Crisanta de Ybarra, Charlotte Lily Gaspard, John Maria Gutierrez, Joshua William Gelb & Katie Rose McLaughlin / Theater in Quarantine Hosted by Ryan Leach

Myths and Hymns - The central project of MasterVoices' 2020-2021 season will be a virtual rollout of award-winning composer Adam Guettel's theatrical song cycle, Myths and Hymns, in an online staging conceived by Ted Sperling. Inspired by Greek myths and a 19th-Century Presbyterian hymnal, the 1998 cycle is a kaleidoscopic collection of musical genres as it explores the nature of faith and longing in a secular world. New short musical films will illustrate the protagonist's exploration of Flight, Work, Love, and Faith over 23 episodes. The four chapters of this personal voyage will be released in free digital installments throughout the winter and spring.

7:00 PM

Louis Armstrong Legacy Virtual Jazz Jam - Led by Carol Sudhalter and our wonderful house band, the jam welcomes musicians including our jazz jammers from Queens/Long Island, as well as newcomers from around the world, to share their music, lift our spirits and honor those we have lost.

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Strauss'Der Rosenkavalier Starring Renée Fleming, Christine Schäfer, Susan Graham, Eric Cutler, Thomas Allen, and Kristinn Sigmundsson, conducted by Edo de Waart. From January 9, 2010.

8:00 PM

1ST IRISH THEATRE FESTIVAL: Black& Irish - A revealing discussion that explores the challenges, and celebrates the achievements, of Black and mixed-race Irish artists, and that underlines the need to make Irish arts and culture more inclusive. The panelists - from both sides of the Atlantic - are members of the Black&Irish social media movement. Grace Odumosu - a mixed-race Irish actress who works for Irish Chicago as a youth and family coordinator moderates.

Stars in the House - Myths & Hymns with Renée Fleming, Norm Lewis, Jose Llana, Kelli O'Hara and Elizabeth Stanley.

8:30 PM

Happily Ever After Hours with Jonathan Freeman - Join actor Jonathan Freeman as he shares behind-the-scenes stories from voicing the villain Jafar in the Aladdin franchise and appearances on Broadway in Disney's Mary Poppins, The Little Mermaid, and Beauty and the Beast.