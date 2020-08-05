Virtual Theatre Today: Wednesday, August 5- with André De Shields, Freestyle Love Supreme and More!

What's streaming today? Find out!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, August 5, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

10:30 AM

Lincoln Center at Home - National Radio Series Program 45: Fauré-Ysaÿe. This delightful program features pianists Anne-Marie McDermott and Wu Han performing works by Fauré-Ysaÿe. click here

11:00 AM

Broadway Weekends at Home-'Jagged Little Pill' Workshop (Part 1/4) | Kelsey Orem - The class will start with a light warm-up to open up the body and mind to receive instruction. We'll dive into show choreography and break down the movement while discussing the show's context. Then we'll discuss integrating the movement with personal intention and experience. Time will be left up at the end of each class for a small Q&A. click here

12:00 PM

Lincoln Center at Home - Virtual Access Workshop for Children with Disabilities. Join the artists of New York City Ballet in a series of free, 45-minute movement workshops specially designed for children with disabilities, powered by Zoom. click here

Battery Dance TV- Jazz Fusion - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

1:00 PM

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge - Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Special guest André de Shields. click here

#TurnItOutWithTiler - The New York City Ballet dancer Tiler Peck will teach her daily ballet class live on Instagram! click here

2:00 PM

The Old Vic presents Jekyll & Hyde - One of the UK's most innovative theatre choreographers Drew McOnie reimagines Robert Louis Stevenson's sinister drama in an excitingly physical new dance production with music by Grant Olding. With heartfelt thanks to the generosity of all the casts, creatives and companies involved, a selection of full length Old Vic archive recordings of selected productions since Matthew Warchus became Artistic Director in 2015 will be hosted for free on The Old Vic's YouTube channel. This will give audiences the chance to revisit loved collector's item productions, or watch for the first time. click here

Battery Dance TV- Improv - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

3:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- All Kids Dance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

The Show Must Go Online- As You Like It - Weekly readings of William Shakespeare's plays. Viewers hail from more than 50 countries, on 6 of the 7 continents. Created by actor-writer-director Robert Myles, the series is producing performed readings of the entire Shakespeare canon, with ten of the plays livestreamed so far, featuring over 200 actors and creatives. click here

3:30 PM

Ailey Extension - Kids Cardio Dance Party with Matthew Johnson Harris click here

4:00 PM

G-SESSIONS: WHAT'S YOUR G STATUS? - The Harlem Arts Foundation with the G Project, has just announced the line-up of special guests for its premiere season of the G Sessions: What Is Your G Status?, 20 minutes of stimulating one on one conversation by a host with one special guest to define and discuss their G Status. Each interview reinforces the mission of The (G)eneration Project to build and expand a dialogue between people from all walks of life, in order to begin to recognize ourselves in each other and each other in ourselves: We are ALL immigrants. click here

The Chaos Twins with Sasha Hutchings and Nik Walker - In a world of extremes, where the divides are deep and the struggles are real, sometimes, the only way back to the calm... is Chaos. Enter the Chaos Twins. Join two Broadway artists/goofballs, as they break through the noise and break down current events, with our unique brand of humor and insight. A talk show filled with special guests, non-sequiturs, stories, trivia and more, all aimed to help us find our true north again... by any means necessary. This week is a special edition financial report episode! click here

6:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Foxtrot - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

7:00 PM

THE HOMEBOUND PROJECT - The Homebound Project will present its fifth and final edition of new online theater benefiting hungry children affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Co-creators Catya McMullen and Jenna Worsham, along with their all-volunteer team, have also announced that over $100,000 has been raised to date for No Kid Hungry, a national campaign working to end childhood hunger. Through No Kid Hungry, this amount can help connect kids in need across the country with up to 1 million healthy meals. For this fifth and final edition of The Homebound Project, an anonymous donor will be matching all donations, dollar for dollar, up to $20,000. click here

A NIGHT AT THE MOVIES - A Night at the Movies celebrates your favorite songs from Tinsel Town's greatest musicals and movies. From Casablanca to Goldfinger, the music from the silver screen will have you singing along. click here

Cada Noche. . .Tango - Cada Noche...Tango takes a look at the underground nightlife of Buenos Aires in the 1920s and 30s. An endless cycle of violence and conflicting passions ensues as men and women come together to dance late at night - every night. click here

New York Theatre Barn's New Works Series - Now in its 13th season, New York Theatre Barn's New Works Series presents exclusive "pre-premieres" of new musicals in the early stages of development. New York Theatre Barn is keeping original live theatre alive during this unprecedented time. From our homes to yours, we are excited to share and experience the magic of live theatre in development. click here

ON BORROWED TIME- Act 1 - Paul Osborn's On Borrowed Time, directed by Academy and Tony Award winner Joel Grey, as part of the Two River Theater's "Two River Rising" series. Benefitting The Actors Fund, this special reading features a cast that includes Blair Brown, Michael Cumpsty, Oakes Fegley, Bill Irwin, Bebe Neuwirth, Phillipa Soo, Steven Skybell, and Sam Waterston. click here

Paper Mill Playhouse Virtual Programming - Babbling by the Brook. Join Paper Mill's own Producing Artistic Director Mark S. Hoebee for lighthearted, entertaining conversations with a star-studded roster of performers, writers, directors, and more theatrical denizens. Gain insight into our upcoming productions, delve into the creative process, and catch up with veteran actors! click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Verdi's Simon Boccanegra Starring Kiri Te Kanawa, Plácido Domingo, Vladimir Chernov, and Robert Lloyd, conducted by James Levine. From January 26, 1995. click here

"An Evening with Florence Nightingale" - Hosted by Gail Schickele. Performed by Candace Campbell Florence Nightingale was a 19th century humanitarian, author, statistician, researcher, nurse, and visionary who presented new ways to think about healthcare. Candace Campbell's "An Evening with Florence Nightingale" mixes a voice from the past with a contemporary message, tackling the tough subjects of prejudice of color, overcoming fear, social conditioning, and more. click here

8:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home-Beginner Ballet | Sissy Bell - Ballet Class for Beginners! This class is just as it sounds. Whether you are interested in taking ballet class for the first time, or looking to go back to the very basics, this class is for you. You will learn basic ballet vocabulary and movement through the execution of barre work and some center work. This is a fun way to improve our coordination, balance and flexibility while falling in love with ballet! click here

Stars in the House - Freestyle Love Supreme Reunion with Andrew Bancroft, Tarik R. Davis, Aneesa Folds, Arthur Lewis, Kaila Mullady, Chris Sullivan and Anthony Veneziale click here

