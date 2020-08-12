Virtual Theatre Today: Wednesday, August 12- with Cherry Jones, Stephanie J. Block and More!

What's streaming today? We've got the list!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, August 12, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

Planning ahead? Visit BroadwayWorld's full Streaming Calendar!

11:00 AM

Broadway Weekends at Home-'Jagged Little Pill' Workshop (Part 1/4) | Kelsey Orem - The class will start with a light warm-up to open up the body and mind to receive instruction. We'll dive into show choreography and break down the movement while discussing the show's context. Then we'll discuss integrating the movement with personal intention and experience. Time will be left up at the end of each class for a small Q&A. click here

12:00 PM

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge - Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Special guest Cherry Jones. click here

Battery Dance TV- Jazz Fusion - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

1:00 PM

R&H Goes Live!- To celebrate the 100th anniversary of Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart's first professional collaboration, upcoming R&H Goes Pop! episodes will feature fresh arrangements from across the legendary duo's catalog of enduring American standards. Today's video will feature Broadway performer Syndee Winters (Hamilton, The Lion King) performing a contemporary take on "Where or When" from the 1937 Rodgers & Hart musical Babes in Arms. click here

#TurnItOutWithTiler - The New York City Ballet dancer Tiler Peck will teach her daily ballet class live on Instagram! click here

2:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Improv - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

3:00 PM

Love, Noël: The Songs and Letters of Noël Coward - Get to know the life and times of one of the 20th century's most dynamic creative icons - Noël Coward - through this intimate performance in which Steve Ross and KT Sullivan transform into some of the many characters that made up Coward's unique life...Gertrude Lawrence, Marlene Dietrich, Greta Garbo, Elaine Stritch, Lynn Fontanne, Virginia Woolf, Edna Ferber, the Queen Mother and, of course, The Master himself, Noël Coward. Through Coward's songs, stories and personal letters, cabaret legends Ross and Sullivan will summon up timeless memories of an era that may be gone but is never to be forgotten. To view a performance, audience members must register at IrishRep.org for one of the performance dates. click here

Battery Dance TV- All Kids Dance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

#LAOAtHome - Learn at Home (Grown Up Edition): Il Triviatore with Nicholas Brownlee click here

The Show Must Go Online- Hamlet - Weekly readings of William Shakespeare's plays. Viewers hail from more than 50 countries, on 6 of the 7 continents. Created by actor-writer-director Robert Myles, the series is producing performed readings of the entire Shakespeare canon, with ten of the plays livestreamed so far, featuring over 200 actors and creatives. click here

3:30 PM

Ailey Extension - Kids Cardio Dance Party with Matthew Johnson Harris click here

4:00 PM

The Chaos Twins with Sasha Hutchings and Nik Walker - In a world of extremes, where the divides are deep and the struggles are real, sometimes, the only way back to the calm... is Chaos. Enter the Chaos Twins. Join two Broadway artists/goofballs, as they break through the noise and break down current events, with our unique brand of humor and insight. A talk show filled with special guests, non-sequiturs, stories, trivia and more, all aimed to help us find our true north again... by any means necessary. Special guest: casting director Erica Hart! click here

6:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Foxtrot - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Be Our Guest with Broadway Stage Managers! - Join us for a special Broadway Stage Managers episode! We're excited to welcome Narda E. Alcorn (Choir Boy), Beverly Jenkins (Hadestown) and Alex Volckhausen (Wicked) to Be Our Guest-a series of live conversations with theater industry professionals, led by Live & In Color's Artistic Director Devanand Janki! We'll discuss with our weekly guests what diversity in theatre means to them and how they are thriving in the current landscape. There is sure to be advice and inspiration aplenty for theater makers and creatives. Join live to ask questions! click here

7:00 PM

The Plantation - Based on Anton Chekhov's The Cherry Orchard. Brave New World Repertory Theatre, a Brooklyn-based company, reaches under-served audiences to promote a love of theatre, with re-imagined classics and brave new works that reflect our diverse community. click here

Outside the Tent: A Digital Workshop Series: From Peoria to Uganda & Beyond - Come sit with Daryn as she talks about her journey from Peoria to working professionally in the TV and film and the national tours of The Book of Mormon, Elf the Musical, and so much more! click here

CRUMBS FROM THE TABLE OF JOY - Martha's Vineyard Playhouse and Rosalind Productions Inc. present a live online reading benefit of CRUMBS FROM THE TABLE OF JOY by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, to raise money for the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund. The reading reunites the cast and director, Adrienne D. Williams, of MV Playhouse's acclaimed 2016 production. Divinely led to Brooklyn in 1950, Ernestine Crump and her family begin their new life in this beautiful memory play. click here

New York Theatre Barn's New Works Series - Now in its 13th season, New York Theatre Barn's New Works Series presents exclusive "pre-premieres" of new musicals in the early stages of development. New York Theatre Barn is keeping original live theatre alive during this unprecedented time. From our homes to yours, we are excited to share and experience the magic of live theatre in development. click here

#LAOAtHome - Living Room Recital: Gabriela Flores: A Celebration of Spanish Songs click here

Paper Mill Playhouse Virtual Programming - Babbling by the Brook. Join Paper Mill's own Producing Artistic Director Mark S. Hoebee for lighthearted, entertaining conversations with a star-studded roster of performers, writers, directors, and more theatrical denizens. Gain insight into our upcoming productions, delve into the creative process, and catch up with veteran actors! click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Verdi's Rigoletto Starring Christiane Eda-Pierre, Isola Jones, Luciano Pavarotti, Louis Quilico, and Ara Berberian, conducted by James Levine. From December 15, 1981. click here

IS IT SUPPOSED TO LAST? - Is it ok...if we just sit in the room by ourselves??????? no.. Ok. Then...let's...at least decorate. In this meditation on when the fun gets spoiled and the nurturing gets toxic, two actors will wrap themselves in streamers and ask "What happens when we can't take care of you?" click here

8:00 PM

Love, Noël: The Songs and Letters of Noël Coward - Get to know the life and times of one of the 20th century's most dynamic creative icons - Noël Coward - through this intimate performance in which Steve Ross and KT Sullivan transform into some of the many characters that made up Coward's unique life...Gertrude Lawrence, Marlene Dietrich, Greta Garbo, Elaine Stritch, Lynn Fontanne, Virginia Woolf, Edna Ferber, the Queen Mother and, of course, The Master himself, Noël Coward. Through Coward's songs, stories and personal letters, cabaret legends Ross and Sullivan will summon up timeless memories of an era that may be gone but is never to be forgotten. To view a performance, audience members must register at IrishRep.org for one of the performance dates. click here

Stars in the House - a??The 3 "Chers" from The Cher Show: Stephanie J. Block, Micaela Diamond, and Teal Wicks click here

10:00 PM

THE CRAZY UNCLE JOE SHOW (ONLINE EDITION) - Watch as The Groundlings Players begin with suggestions given by you, and then proceed to weave the stories together, traveling back and forth through time, playing different characters in many different situations. AND, they keep it up for an uncanny 60 minutes straight! click here

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You