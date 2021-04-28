Virtual Theatre Today: Wednesday, April 28- with Marilyn Maye, George C. Wolfe, and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, April 28, 2021.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Time

Planning ahead? Visit BroadwayWorld's full Streaming Calendar!

10:00 AM

Stage & Screen Auction - Featuring a diverse array of memorabilia from the performing arts including Theater, Hollywood, Opera, and Dance, lots include original drawings, scenic and costume designs, photographs, meaningful wardrobe and one-of-a-kind memorabilia. Collectors and fans around the world are invited to participate digitally in this landmark live auction event. New highlights will be revealed each week leading up to the event. click here

10:30 AM

National Radio Series Program 31: America's Musical Roots - Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center- America's musical roots are explored with Harry Burleigh's Southland Sketches and Dvorák's Quintet in G major, Op. 77. click here

12:00 PM

COVENANT - By ​​​York Walker, directed by Tamilla Woodard, dramaturg: John Glore. When he returns home to his small Georgia town, rumors fly that blues guitarist Johnny "Honeycomb" James may have sold his soul to the devil to attain his musical genius. But in this twisty folk-horror drama, jealousy, distrust and superstition determine Honeycomb's fate-even if the devil does play a part. click here

City in Transition: The Quadrant Series - Every city has its stories. This innovative on-demand digital production from Theater Alliance weaves together tales from across Washington, DC - sharing histories, experiences, and issues from within the District's four quadrants. Directed by Raymond O. Caldwell and written by Khadijah Z. Ali-Coleman, Avery Collins, Shalom Omo-Osagie, and Leslie Scott-Jones, CITY IN TRANSITION provides a dynamic account of our nation's capital from artists who call the city their home. click here

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge - Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Special guest: Marilyn Maye! click here

The ASCAP Foundation:Inspiring Revolutions - The ASCAP Foundation:Inspiring Revolutions songwriter series premieres its third episode, featuring singer-songwriter, social media influencer and pop artist Abigail Barlow and award-winning composer, songwriter and pianist Emily Bear in conversation with ASCAP executive Loretta Muñoz. Known for creating TikTok fan favorite Bridgerton the Musical, the duo will discuss their creative journey, experience writing a viral TikTok musical and upcoming projects. Both Barlow and Bear will share exclusive performances, including Bear's "Just Leave" and songs from Bridgerton the Musical. click here

3:00 PM

Little Gem: A Performance on Screen - Amber, Lorraine, and Kay, three generations of North Dublin women, find themselves suddenly facing the unexpected in this "warm slice-of-life tale." (The New York Times). Young Amber's case of indigestion grows into something more, while her mother Lorraine reluctantly attempts therapist-suggested self-care, and Grandmother Kay struggles with a personal itch while adjusting to life as a caretaker for her beloved Gem. In this hilarious and poignant award-winning work, three women find strength in one another and discover the beauty and complexity of family. Irish playwright Elaine Murphy's debut play, Little Gem, premiered at the Dublin Fringe Festival in 2008 where it won the Fishamble New Writing Award. It then transferred to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, where it won the Carol Tambor Best of Edinburgh Award, the festival's top prize. This new digital production was filmed remotely at the actors' homes in Connecticut, London, and New York. It is an adaptation of Irish Rep's acclaimed 2019 production. click here

4:00 PM

Native Voices Presents: The New Adventures of Super Indian SHARE: Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email More - This year, Native Voices goes virtual. The New Adventures of Super Indian, created and written by Arigon Starr (Kickapoo Tribe of Oklahoma) based on her popular graphic novels, unfolds over three audio episodes that tell the comic exploits of Super Indian and the residents of the fictional Leaning Oak Reservation. Hubert Logan, an ordinary reservation boy turned superhero faces off against three of his biggest foes-Wampum Baggs, the ringleader of the Circle of Evil; Blud Kwan'Tum, a cursed vampire determined to become a full-blooded Indian by any means necessary; and Karlie Keane, a scheming social media diva. It's hip, it's fashionable and everyone wants one! But this warbonnet brings disaster to anyone who wears it. Can Super Indian keep this sacred regalia from getting into the wrong hands? click here

6:00 PM

Be Our Guest with Diana Huey! - We're going under the sea with actor and singer Diana Huey (The Little Mermaid, Miss Saigon, Xanadu) on Be Our Guest! Tune on 4/28 at 6:00pm EST for a great conversation! A series of live conversations with theater industry professionals, led by Live & In Color's Artistic Director Devanand Janki! We'll discuss with our weekly guests what diversity in theatre means to them and how they are thriving in the current landscape. There is sure to be advice and inspiration aplenty for theater makers and creatives. click here

6:30 PM

The Old Globe: Creative Youth Studio - Creative Youth Studio, Pam Farr Summer Shakespeare Studio's next stage, has joined the roster! Providing a series of professional development opportunities for youth to advance their creative and professional careers, it aims to reach a broad swath of aspiring thespians, including high school theatre enthusiasts and community members new to our programs. Participants will explore audition preparation, portfolio building, voice work, dance, and clowning in free weekly one-hour classes. click here

La MaMa LiveTalks: Take 17 - La MaMa LiveTalks Weekly conversations with artists, activists and thought leaders from around the country and around the world who join in discussions about art and life in time of crisis. This week's La MaMa Live Talk checks in one year later with Theresa Buchheister (Artistic Director of The Brick), Meghan Finn (Artistic Director of The Tank) and Moe Yousuf (Associate Artistic Director of Target Margin Theater) to talk about how their theaters are responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and what the future may look like for performance. This topic was explored with these panelists in March 2020 at the height of the pandemic in New York City. click here

7:00 PM

Let the Good Times Roll - Long Island native and award winning actress Nikki Blonsky is giving back to her community in quite the charitable way-by co-hosting a virtual benefit concert for Rock CAN Roll, a 501-c3 nonprofit that organizes food drives and other activities to donate to local food banks and soup kitchens. The organization was started in 2009 by Aimee Holtzman, who has partnered with other celebrities, including Maroon 5 and Crosby, Stills & Nash, to host canned food drives at concerts and other events in Long Island. Rock CAN Roll will present a virtual benefit concert, Let the Good Times Roll, hosted by Blonsky and Hofstra University senior Jarrett Weber, the head event organizer. click here

THIS IS NEW YORK: JOHN BENJAMIN HICKEY IN CONVERSATION WITH GEORGE C. WOLFE - From the 1993 Broadway production of Angels in America to the 2020 film adaptation of Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, director George C. Wolfe has created works of art that elevate the collective conversation around race and sexuality in America. At our next installation of This Is New York, actor John Benjamin Hickey talks with Wolfe about his extraordinary body of work, and how New York City feeds his creative soul. New York has been the muse of some of the world's greatest writers, actors, directors, comedians, chefs, politicians, activists, and so many more. Symphony Space honors the gorgeous complexity of the city and the mystique that surrounds it, in this new conversation series exploring what is that thing that inspires such prolific creativity. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Giordano's Andrea Chénier Starring Maria Guleghina, Wendy White, Stephanie Blythe, Luciano Pavarotti, and Juan Pons, conducted by James Levine. Production by Nicolas Joël. From October 15, 1996. click here

8:00 PM

Broadway's Masked Singer! Meet the Masks, Part II - In this second episode, four more masks compete for the title of BROADWAY'S MASKED SINGER CHAMPION! Only two of our top-secret singers will advance to Finale Night, and who they are is up to YOU! click here

