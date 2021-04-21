Virtual Theatre Today: Wednesday, April 21- with Mandy Gonzalez, Amber Cabral, and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, April 21, 2021.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Time

Planning ahead? Visit BroadwayWorld's full Streaming Calendar!

10:00 AM

Encores! Inside the Revival- Into the Woods - Mayor La Guardia founded New York City Center for the people of New York to experience the best of music, theater, and dance. While Encores! usually revives lesser-known musicals, we will usher in a new annual tradition at City Center in the spirit of this founding mission and as a space of unity and opportunity, whereby the performance of a classic title will celebrate the ways musical theater connects us across generations. For these annual celebrations of iconic American musicals, the New York theater community will wrap its arms around a multi-generational group of theater lovers who have experience with their own production to celebrate the fact that these musicals are something we have in common. This Inside the Revival episode will explore how the many rich layers of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's Into the Woods brings this new tradition to life. click here

10:30 AM

National Radio Series Program 30: Baroque Collection - Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center- Celebrate the creativity of the Baroque era with works by Telemann, Corelli, and Vivaldi. click here

12:00 PM

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge - Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Special guest: Mandy Gonzalez! click here

BALTIMORE, IT'S ME - DC-based actor, singer and member of the Everyman Theatre Resident Company of Artists, Felicia Curry, delivers a musical love letter to her newly-adopted city of Baltimore, with a special two-week streaming run of BALTIMORE, IT'S ME. Created and performed by Curry and directed by Everyman Associate Artistic Director, Noah Himmelstein, this cabaret event features special guest and Resident Company member, Katie Kleiger, with musical direction and piano accompaniment by Anthony Smith. This cabaret-style performance has Curry introducing herself to Baltimore, as the Charm City revealing itself to her. Baltimore, It's Me features such diverse musical numbers from across the spectrum as the upbeat and airy "Good Morning, Baltimore!" from the Broadway musical Hairspray, to Marvin Gaye's political anthem, "What's Going On," and the Gershwin classic, "Someone to Watch Over Me." click here

4:00 PM

The Chaos Twins with Sasha Hutchings and Nik Walker - In a world of extremes, where the divides are deep and the struggles are real, sometimes, the only way back to the calm... is Chaos. Enter the Chaos Twins. Join two Broadway artists/goofballs, as they break through the noise and break down current events, with our unique brand of humor and insight. A talk show filled with special guests, non-sequiturs, stories, trivia and more, all aimed to help us find our true north again... by any means necessary. Special guests: Amber Cabral-an Inclusion and Diversity Consultant and CEO at Cabral Co. Formerly a Diversity Strategist at Walmart Stores, Inc.; Amber founded Cabral Co to guide organizations of various size and scope seeking to create and execute strategies that achieve sustainable, inclusive behavior shifts in the workplace. click here

6:00 PM

Be Our Guest with Jonathan Burke! - We're chatting with the astounding Jonathan Burke (Choir Boy, The Inheritance, Tuck Everlasting) this Wednesday at 6:00pm EST on Be Our Guest! A series of live conversations with theater industry professionals, led by Live & In Color's Artistic Director Devanand Janki! We'll discuss with our weekly guests what diversity in theatre means to them and how they are thriving in the current landscape. There is sure to be advice and inspiration aplenty for theater makers and creatives. click here

6:30 PM

The Old Globe: Creative Youth Studio - Creative Youth Studio, Pam Farr Summer Shakespeare Studio's next stage, has joined the roster! Providing a series of professional development opportunities for youth to advance their creative and professional careers, it aims to reach a broad swath of aspiring thespians, including high school theatre enthusiasts and community members new to our programs. Participants will explore audition preparation, portfolio building, voice work, dance, and clowning in free weekly one-hour classes. click here

7:30 PM

MINE by Shayna Strype - A mountain, mined of her insides, collapses into rubble. Near the wreckage, a marriage ends and the home grieves the loss of the family it once housed. Underground, a groundhog hoards an enormous collection of the family's discarded sentimental items. As the Rubble, the Home, and the Groundhog attempt to reassemble the remnants of their crumbled histories, their worlds begin to merge and intertwine. This solo performance uses puppetry, live-feed projections, stop-motion animation, live green-screen, wearable sculptures, and miniatures to weave together themes of nostalgia, excess, and the destructive human urge to colonize land, bodies, and minds. Approx. run time: 55 minutes. Rated E for Everyone. click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Puccini's La Fanciulla del West Starring Deborah Voigt, Marcello Giordani, and Lucio Gallo, conducted by Nicola Luisotti. Production by Giancarlo Del Monaco. From January 8, 2011. click here

8:00 PM

Stars in the House - TikTok stars Emily Bear, Abigail Barlow (Bridgerton the Musical) and Kevin Chamberlin with special guest Christine Baranski click here