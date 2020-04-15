Virtual Theatre Today: Wednesday, April 15- with Kyle Selig, Teal Wicks and More!

Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Theatre Today!

Broadway might be dark this month, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, April 15, 2020.

What can you watch today?

11:00am- Brittany Zeinstra leads Broadway Song/Story time with Broadway Babysitters.

11:30am- Laura Baldwin performs in The Theatre Café's Leave a Light On concert.

1:00pm- R&H goes live with Laura Osnes and special guest Kyle Selig. Watch here!

1:30pm- Declan Bennett performs in The Theatre Café's Leave a Light On concert.

1:00pm- New York City Ballet's Tiler Peck will teach her daily ballet class live on Instagram! Today's #turnitoutwithtiler guest is Shereen Pimentel!

1:00pm- Primary Stages hosts Lunch and Learn with Winter Miller. Watch here!

2:00pm- Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series with Charles Busch's The Divine Sister. Watch right here at BroadwayWorld!

2:00pm- Lincoln Center at Home hosts Sketching Workshop with Taryn Matusik. Freehand draw without rules in this simple sketching workshop with Lincoln Center Teaching Artist Taryn Matusik. Watch here.

3:00pm- NaTonia Monet leads a Broadway Dance Party with Broadway Babysitters.

4:00pm- Sing along with the pianists of Marie's Crisis from the comfort of your couch!

4:00pm- Curtain Up! continues with Lilli Cooper, Teal Wicks, Ciara Renee. Watch here!

5:00pm- Humpday With Hampshire continues with special guests Michelle Visage, Ross Mathews and Katherine Moennig. Watch here!

6:30pm- Feinstein's/54 Below's #54BelowatHome series continues with Lorna Luft's To "L" and Back. Watch here!

6:30pm- LaMaMa hosts LiveTalks: Take 3, featuring Noel Allain (Bushwick Starr), Billy Clark (CultureHub), Abby Marcus (Orchard Project/CalArts), Nicky Paraiso (La MaMa), Ivan Talijancic (Wax Factory). Watch here.

7:00pm- Sing along with the pianists of Marie's Crisis from the comfort of your couch!

7:30pm- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Wednesday, April 15

Puccini's La Rondine (starring Angela Gheorghiu and Roberto Alagna, conducted by Marco Armiliato). Watch here!

8:00pm- Stars in the House continues with a SCTV reunion! Watch right here at BroadwayWorld!

Also- be sure to check back later today for our next Living Room Concerts video, featuring one of our favorite Broadway stars performing from their home!

What can you watch anytime?

National Theatre at Home: Jane Eyre

Lincoln Center Pop-Up Classroom

American Shakespeare Center

Irish Rep's The Show Must Go Online

New Victory Arts Break

L.A. Theatre Works's "Set the Stage For Learning"

Theatre Wit's Teenage Dick

Primary Plus Virtual Master Class

What did you miss yesterday?

Carrubba sings from her living room!

GLEE Cast & more visit Stars in the House!

BroadwayWorld rewinds with Passing Strange!

Jackson sing from the vault!

Get your workout on with MFF!





