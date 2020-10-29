Virtual Theatre Today: Thursday, October 29- with Beth Malone, Next On Stage and More!

What's streaming today? We've got the list!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, October 29, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

Planning ahead? Visit BroadwayWorld's full Streaming Calendar!

12:00 PM

Mark Fisher Fitness Live Workout - Tune in for a 30 minute workout with the ninjas of Mark Fisher Fitness! click here

SAME TIME, NEXT YEAR - Bernard Slade's wickedly funny comedy explores a love affair between two seemingly ordinary people who meet once a year. SAME TIME NEXT YEAR deftly examines the monumental political, social, and personal changes that impact their lives over the course of 25 years. Full of clever dialogue, comical visuals, and unexpected admissions, this play will have you laughing one moment and wiping away tears the next. click here

Working - In a special arrangement with L.A. Theatre Works, Porchlight Music Theatre will host the first revised and updated version of this 1970s cult classic, based on the legendary book by Studs Terkel. With a cast of twenty, "Working" is a rousing musical for anyone who has ever punched a clock, a cow or a supervisor-or wanted to. "Working" debuts Friday, Oct. 16 at 12 p.m. Central and available for viewing on Vimeo for FREE through Sunday, Nov. 8. click here

3:00 PM

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge - Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Special guest Beth Malone! click here

The Greater Manchester Fringe: #txtshow - A completely immersive multiscreen performance featuring a mysterious character called txt (pronounced "text") who recites a script written anonymously in real-time by a live audience (on the internet). Created and performed by Brian Feldman, this live, interactive performance takes place on Zoom. click here

4:00 PM

La MaMa Kids Online: Body Scripting Workshop for Kids - Everyone's a choreographer! In this workshop led by Tamar Rogoff, children will learn to create dances using their bodies as inspiration. With music and imagination, we'll discover scripts based on surprising places in the body, from the space beneath your nose to between your partner's toes. Together, we'll develop the unexpected stories and characters that emerge from our scripts. click here

5:00 PM

Ten Minute Tidbits - On Ten Minute Tidbits, Spencer Glass is chatting with Broadway's biggest stars for 10 minutes on our Instagram Live about the lesser known facets of each stars' careers-- from workshops and labs to off-Broadway shows and audition songs! Today's special guest: Derek Klena! click here

5:30 PM

LiveLabs: ¡Gárgola! - A new play from playwright OMAR VÉLEZ MELÉNDEZ and director CRISTINA ANGELES Deep in the dark corners of the Puerto Rican countryside, the townspeople of Barceloneta are witnessing something paranormal. Is it real? Of course it is...But...is it? The cast of ¡Gárgola! will include Vélez Meléndez along with Andrés Lopez Alicea (In The Eye of the Needle), Willie Denton (Yerba Buena), Maricelis Galanes ("The Baker and the Beauty"), Beatriz Miranda (The Tallest Man in the World), Sophia Ramos (Party People), and Cristina Soler (A Perfect Getaway). Followed by a talkback with the playwright, cast, and director. click here

6:00 PM

THEATRE FOR ONE: HERE WE ARE - Theatre for One: Here We Are will feature microplays all written and directed by black, indigenous, and women of color in observance of the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment which granted the right to vote primarily to middle and upper-class White women, while still leaving overwhelming numbers of Black, Brown, and Indigenous women disenfranchised. The eight writers who are contributing new works to Here We Are include Horton Foote Prize winner Jaclyn Backhaus, Lorraine Hansberry Award winner Lydia R. Diamond; two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage; Stacey Rose, who had two plays included in the prestigious 2019 Kilroy List; Obie Award winner Nikkole Salter; American Indian Movie Award winner DeLanna Studi; Golden Globe Award winner Regina Taylor; and Obie Award winner Carmelita Tropicana. click here

7:00 PM

Radio Free Birdland- Michael West as Kenn Boisinger - Singer/songwriter Kenn Boisinger will be in the spotlight with KENN BOISINGER - THE NEW VOICE OF JAZZ. Fresh from his much heralded, totally sold-out Christmas show at Birdland Theater, the unexpected singer-songwriter Kenn Boisinger brings his indescribable style and absolutely inimitable voice to Radio Free Birdland as the self-proclaimed "KENN BOISINGER - THE NEW VOICE OF JAZZ." Expect to hear Kenn's unique take on classic jazz standards, as well as his new jazz-infused versions of Boisinger classics, including "Third Rail," "Is She A Call Girl, Or Just a Girl I'd Like To Call?," "Daddy Drinks Because You Cry," and "Someone's Always Dead At Manhattan Plaza," among other Boisinger classics. "KENN BOISINGER - THE NEW VOICE OF JAZZ" will feature Musical Director Alan Bukowiecki, and special guest Gabrielle Stravelli. (Kenn Boisinger is the brainchild of musical comedian Michael West, who is well-known for his long runs in Forbidden Broadway, NEWSical and When Pigs Fly. click here

Dancing on a Lightbulb - Alexandria Thomas, a 22 year old Florida raised and Brooklyn based Theatre artist, lovingly presents "Dancing On A Lightbulb", a collection of poems. Alexandria has been writing & performing poetry since she was a young girl and finds it being her easiest way to convey what she feels inside and how that connects to others.. Alexandria hopes "Dancing On A Lightbulb" has moments that can make everyone feel seen and heard. click here

A Touch of the Poet - Proud and tempestuous Cornelius Melody (Con) owns a run-down inn and tavern near Boston in 1828. Laden with debt, Con clings to his tenuous identity as a landed gentleman and war hero and chastises his wife and daughter for actions that expose the family's humble Irish origins. When his daughter, Mary, falls in love with a wealthy American guest at their inn, Con's pride drives him to an explosive reckoning with his true place in the New World. The team behind Irish Rep's acclaimed The Weir: A Performance on Screen returns to create a digital production of A Touch of the Poet, Eugene O'Neill's tragic tale about the immigrant experience and generational aspiration, first performed in 1958. The cast and creative team from Irish Rep's planned 2020 production, which was postponed due to Covid-19, have reconvened over Zoom to rehearse and reimagine the play for digital presentation. click here

The New Group: Reunion Readings- Aunt Dan and Lemon - Aunt Dan and Lemon centers on a romantic friendship between an adult and a child, which nourishes an addiction to vicarious violence. In this political horror story, Lemon looks back on her relationship with her captivating Aunt Dan, and conjures for us, in a most personal way, the terrifying allure of cruelty, and the enduring appeal of political strongmen who echo the dominating figures in our lives. The New Group's critically acclaimed production, directed by Scott Elliott and featuring Kristen Johnston as "Aunt Dan" and Lili Taylor as "Lemon," with Marcia Stephanie Blake, Liam Craig, Isaach De Bankole, Melissa Errico, Carlos Leon, Emily Cass McDonnell, Brooke Sunny Moriber, Maulik Pancholy, Stephen Park and Bill Sage, launched the company's 2003/04 season. For Aunt Dan and Lemon, 10% of the proceeds will benefit Center for Constitutional Rights. Center for Constitutional Rights stands with social justice movements and communities under threat-fusing litigation, advocacy, and narrative shifting to dismantle systems of oppression regardless of the risk. click here

Venardos Circus Halloween Spooktactular Livestream Oct 29-Nov 1 - The Venardos Circus, a touring Broadway-style animal free production, is thrilled to announce it will return with brand-new livestream productions over Halloween weekend, October 29th through November 1st. Access to the livestream will require a ticket which costs $19.95 per person, three for $29.99 or larger multi-pack discounts are available at their website here. Sponsorships are also available. Venardos Circus has pivoted from its usual format for the time being, in response to COVID-19. Livestreams provide the opportunity for The Venardos Circus to bring a little circus magic to audiences not only in the U.S. but around the world. click here

Tales From the Ghost Light - Join us for an all-new virtual production inspired by classic ghost stories, the works of Edgar Allan Poe, and mysterious experiences from our very own stages. Filmed throughout the NorShor Theatre, our cast of local artists will take you on a spooky journey through the dark hallways and rarely visited caverns of our historic venue while performing infamous tales for your enjoyment from home. Premiering on Thursday, October 29 at 7:00pm, you can watch this all-new Playhouse production any time on our Facebook page and YouTube channel. This event will stream until 11:59pm on November 1, 2020. Directed by Phillip Fazio Featuring Eric Elefson, Diona Johnson, Rylee Kuberra, Matias Valero, Michael Kraklio, Sara Marie Sorenson, John Pokrzywinski, Luke Moravec & Justin Peck While this Halloween special will be available to be enjoyed for free from the comfort of your own home, we hope you'll consider making a donation to help support our programming during COVID-19 and our staff as we work to reopen our stages. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - John Adams's Nixon in China Starring Kathleen Kim, Janis Kelly, Robert Brubaker, Russell Braun, James Maddalena, and Richard Paul Fink, conducted by John Adams. From February 12, 2011. click here

(TOTALLY) TRUE THINGS: A SOCIALLY CONSCIOUS STORYTELLING SHOW - The Journey Of Funny, written and performed by Vernon Payne: resilience and structural racism click here

The Journey Of Funny - Totally True Things: A Socially Conscious Storytelling Show, a weekly live-streaming show focusing on mental health or social issues presents "The Journey Of Funny" written and performed by Vernon Payne. The Journey Of Funny details Vernon's life as a comedian and his struggles with the depression that comes with it, how the demons of perceived failure haunt his mind, and how he struggles with quitting the art form. Vernon gives you a real behind the scenes look of the mind of a comic and how it can affect your mental health like it has so many whose life is solely meant to make others happy. Vernon has performed all over NYC and the Northeast. Vernon has written for comic books and has had two one man shows called "Teenage Love and "Hilariously Mediocre" that was part of the Emerging Artist Festival. Join Vernon as he takes you on his personal journey, his Journey Of Funny. Vernon Payne is host/creator of The Broken Comic podcast. click here

8:00 PM

Camp Stabbawei (presented by Seize the Show) - Can YOU survive the night at summer camp? The year is 1986 and it's your first year as camp counselor at the great Camp Stabbawei. You're ready to spend the night before camp opens partying with your friends, but something sinister is lurking in the shadows. Around every corner is a new threat, a new piece of the puzzle, and a new way to collect resources to survive the night. Can you unmask the killer and restore harmony to Camp Stabbawei, or will you be another one to bite the dust? This action-packed, perfectly spooky experience will keep you at the edge of your seat while your choices throughout the show determine which of the numerous possible endings you get. Seize the Show is a live performance gaming experience where storytelling meets gameplay. Performed virtually in real time, audiences have the power to choose the outcome of the story. Each show's journey won't be like the last and YOU decide where the narrative will go. Choose to be a gamechanger. click here

Next On Stage - BROADWAY'S NEXT ON STAGE is back for Season 2! We're back by popular demand after an incredible first season which included 2000 contestants, 400k votes, a panel of incredible Broadway star judges, and $2000 going to the winner's charities! Inspired by your favorite network TV singing contests, the site is inviting high school and college aged students to submit videos of themselves performing a song from the musical theatre canon to enter the competition. This week, find out which high schoolers made the cut for the Top 5! click here

Stars in the House - NBC's "Connecting" with guests Otmara Marrero, Shakina Nayfack, Keith Powell, Jill Knox and Parvesh Cheena click here

To Wake the Air: A Festival Honoring BIPOC Life - Stanford University's production, "To Wake the Air: A Festival Honoring BIPOC Life," is a community-created performance event that features the beautiful, joyful, and brilliant voices of the BIPOC community. From dance-poetry pieces to musical performances, the work featured in "To Wake the Air" explores themes of rebirth, transformation, resistance, and growth as well as environmental racism and decolonial praxis. Each performance invokes the rich legacy of art as a source of reclamation, celebration, and knowledge. Recalling Dr. Christina Sharpe's 'In the Wake' (2016), the performance centers on the powerful reverberation of BIPOC voices. click here

I Put a Spell on You - A bewitchingly cinematic extravaganza awaits when I Put a Spell on You, the annual sold-out Halloween concert-meets-party, moves online Thursday, October 29, in a fully produced spectacle streaming at 8 pm Eastern. The virtual Halloween blowout, presented by Con Limón Productions and Jay Armstrong Johnson, will benefit Broadway Cares. click here

Broadway's Best Shows- David Mamet's RACE - Spotlight on Plays continues, starring David Alan Grier, Ed O'Neill, Alicia Stith, and Richard Thomas. Directed by Phylicia Rashad. click here

#CameraMusic presents Rolston String Quartet | LIVE! - This webcast is the Rolston String Quartet's Cleveland Quartet Award concert. Given biennially since 1996, the Cleveland Quartet Award honors and promotes a rising young string quartet whose artistry demonstrates that it is in the process of establishing a major career. Providing the quartet with concert appearances on chamber music series around the country, the award enriches the presenters' offerings, while helping outstanding young artists gain wide recognition. The Rolston String is the eleventh ensemble to receive this prestigious award. The award is the legacy of the acclaimed Cleveland Quartet, whose members, upon the quartet's retirement in 1995, joined forces with Chamber Music America and eight prominent chamber music presenters, including the Chamber Music Society of Detroit, to create the Cleveland Quartet Award. --- PROGRAM Haydn: String Quartet in G minor, Op. 74, No. 3, "Rider" Grieg: String Quartet No. 1 in G minor, Op. 27 "...they showed such delicacy, slender elasticity, impeccable intonation, and such eminent sense of tonal balance...This is a new bright star on the truly not empty string quartet sky of our day." - Süddeutsche Zeitung Supported in part by the Consulate General of Canada in Detroit. --- ABOUT CAMERAMUSIC "Musica da camera" takes on a new meaning during the COVID-19 crisis, as musicians everywhere find themselves isolated, unable to perform in person for live audiences. The Chamber Music Society of Detroit's CameraMusic series is an answer to this, inviting artists to perform live over the Internet from wherever they are. CameraMusic - and gifts to the CameraMusic Fund - help artists to continue performing professionally for live audiences, no matter where they are. --- To support us, visit: www.CameraMusic.org click here

8:30 PM

Spring Awakening- presented by Capitol City Theater Company - The winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, told by Duncan Sheik and Steven Sater through what Entertainment Weekly called, "the most gorgeous Broadway score this decade," Spring Awakening explores the journey from adolescence to adulthood with a poignancy and passion that is illuminating and unforgettable. The landmark musical is an electrifying fusion of morality, sexuality and rock and roll that is exhilarating audiences across the nation like no other musical in years. Featuring a pop rock score sung by an amazing cast AMAZING local actors this show is sure not to disappoint! Join Capitol City Theater Company and their group of students on their passage as they navigate teenage self-discovery and coming of age anxiety in a powerful celebration of youth and rebellion in the daring, remarkable Spring Awakening. All LIVE performances take place at the Capitol City Theater Companies Studio Located at 1742 N 48th Street in Lincoln, Nebraska and Streamed Nationwide through a partnership with Music Theater International. click here

9:00 PM

ACT OUT: VOTE2020 - Tony Award®-nominated playwright, actress, and activist Danai Gurira, two-time Tony Award-winning director Stephen Daldry, and two-time Pulitzer Prize® winner Lynn Nottage will present a very special event to get out the vote - Act Out: Vote2020, a series of short, all new monologues and songs that will make up an hour-long video encouraging audiences to vote in the upcoming elections. click here

10:00 PM

I Totally Know What You Did Last Donna Summer - The Los Angeles and Palm Canyon Theatre productions of I Totally Know What You Did Last Donna Summer with commentary from the cast and crew! This free event is open to the public and will be a fundraiser for our home away from home, the The Cavern Club Celebrity Theater in Los Angeles! "Promises to make you SCREAM with LAUGHTER..." - Out Magazine "Donna Summer + Slasher Flicks = KILLER of a good time..." - HuffPost "HILARIOUS parody...comic GENIUS..." - Queerty "Uproarious...I laughed until I cried!" - BroadwayWorld "A slashed up mashup by the mashup king's newest comedy combo..." - Frontiers Magazine "Corn syrup blood and margaritas will spill..." - LA Weekly "Triple-threat-tastic tongue-in-cheek performances that snap, crackle, and pop..." - Stage Scene LA I TOTALLY KNOW WHAT YOU DID LAST DONNA SUMMER is conceived and directed by Dane Whitlock, with choreography by Joseph Corella. Written by Amy Procacci and Dane Whitlock and produced by Joe Chianese and Vickie Mendoza. Starring: Libby Baker Sydney Blair Frances Chewning Joe Donohoe Drew Droege Matthew Herrmann Les Kurkendaal-Barrett Ben Palacios Amy Procacci Erik Scott Romney Mark Rowe October 29th. 7 PM PST. Join us! It'll be a SCREAM. click here

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You