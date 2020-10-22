Virtual Theatre Today: Thursday, October 22- with Next On Stage, Jodi Benson and More!

What's streaming today? Check out the list!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, October 22, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

12:00 PM

Mark Fisher Fitness Live Workout - Tune in for a 30 minute workout with the ninjas of Mark Fisher Fitness! click here

SAME TIME, NEXT YEAR - Bernard Slade's wickedly funny comedy explores a love affair between two seemingly ordinary people who meet once a year. SAME TIME NEXT YEAR deftly examines the monumental political, social, and personal changes that impact their lives over the course of 25 years. Full of clever dialogue, comical visuals, and unexpected admissions, this play will have you laughing one moment and wiping away tears the next. click here

1:00 PM

#LAOAtHome - Start your morning off with Maestro James Conlon as he answers all your burning questions and covers all things music. click here

2:00 PM

The Greater Manchester Fringe: #txtshow - A completely immersive multiscreen performance featuring a mysterious character called txt (pronounced "text") who recites a script written anonymously in real-time by a live audience (on the internet). Created and performed by Brian Feldman, this live, interactive performance takes place on Zoom. click here

5:00 PM

Ten Minute Tidbits - On Ten Minute Tidbits, Spencer Glass is chatting with Broadway's biggest stars for 10 minutes on our Instagram Live about the lesser known facets of each stars' careers-- from workshops and labs to off-Broadway shows and audition songs! Today's special guest: Jodi Benson. click here

6:00 PM

CSC's Classic Conversations - TIMOTHY DOUGLAS (Award-Winning Director, Frankenstein at CSC) click here

THEATRE FOR ONE: HERE WE ARE - Theatre for One: Here We Are will feature microplays all written and directed by black, indigenous, and women of color in observance of the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment which granted the right to vote primarily to middle and upper-class White women, while still leaving overwhelming numbers of Black, Brown, and Indigenous women disenfranchised. The eight writers who are contributing new works to Here We Are include Horton Foote Prize winner Jaclyn Backhaus, Lorraine Hansberry Award winner Lydia R. Diamond; two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage; Stacey Rose, who had two plays included in the prestigious 2019 Kilroy List; Obie Award winner Nikkole Salter; American Indian Movie Award winner DeLanna Studi; Golden Globe Award winner Regina Taylor; and Obie Award winner Carmelita Tropicana. click here

6:30 PM

Borrowed - Borrowed is an exciting, new psychosexual drama written by playwright and television writer Jim Kierstead. Join us for a virtual reading of Borrowed on Thursday, October 22 at 6:30 p.m. followed by a post-show conversation with playwright Jim Kierstead, director Conor Bagley, and actors Rene Lavan and Tim Creavin with special guest Bob Knotts, Founder and President of The Humanity Project moderated by North Star Projects Founder and Producing Artistic Director Adriana Gaviria at 8:15 p.m. A portion of the proceeds will go to Humanity Project programs. In Collaboration With: 3FEO Entertainment Broadway Virtual The Humanity Project click here

7:00 PM

Virtual Cabaret Convention - The Mabel Mercer Foundation, hailed by the San Francisco Chronicle as "American song's best friend," has proudly presented national cabaret conventions since 1989, first at Town Hall, then at Jazz at Lincoln Center. Now celebrating it's 31st year, artistic director KT Sullivan will host a night of "Cabaret Classics," the essence, nay quintessence, of the best nightlife entertainment New York can offer. The show will feature Karen Akers, Christine Andreas, Eric Comstock, Natalie Douglas, Barbara Fasano, Jeff Harnar, Karen Mason, Steve Ross, and Billy Stritch. click here

Broadway by the Decade - Porchlight Music Theatre is proud to present Broadway by the Decade, a virtual guided tour, directed by Michael Weber with Music Director Michael McBride, NOW - Oct. 25. In Broadway by the Decade, Artistic Director Michael Weber takes the audience on a tour of Broadway's history from the late 1800s to the present day. Weber shares the story of how the American idiom, the musical, was created decade by decade with many new musical performances starring Porchlight favorites performing songs from Show Boat, Girl Crazy, Funny Girl, A Chorus Line, Les Miserables, Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Waitress and more. Broadway by the Decade is available for streaming every day through October 25. All viewing links will be available via email for 72 hours post-purchase. Tickets are $15- $50 and are on sale now at PorchlightMusicTheatre.org. click here

Working - In a special arrangement with L.A. Theatre Works, Porchlight Music Theatre will host the first revised and updated version of this 1970s cult classic, based on the legendary book by Studs Terkel. With a cast of twenty, "Working" is a rousing musical for anyone who has ever punched a clock, a cow or a supervisor-or wanted to. "Working" debuts Friday, Oct. 16 at 12 p.m. Central and available for viewing on Vimeo for FREE through Sunday, Nov. 8. click here

Dance Now Chapter 2 - DANCE NOW will host an artist-to-audience celebration and a robust conversation with all of the Chapter 2 artists: Jamal Jackson, Nicole Wolcott & Kate Pyle, Wanjiru Kamuyu & Katherine Helen Fisher, and the DN honoree Robert Battle. You'll also gain early access to the DN Honoree's surprise work. click here

Atlantic Theater Fall Reunion Reading Series: Skeleton Crew - In MacArthur Genius Grant recipient Dominique Morisseau's third and final play in her Detroit trilogy, a makeshift family of workers at the last exporting auto plant in the city navigate the possibility of foreclosure. Power dynamics shift, and they are pushed to the limits of survival. When the line between blue collar and white collar gets blurred, how far over the lines are they willing to step. Skeleton Crew had its critically-acclaimed world premiere at Atlantic Stage 2 during our 2015|2016 season, transferring to our Linda Gross Theater later that season for an extended run due to popular demand! It won the AUDELCO Award for "Dramatic Production of the Year," and it has regularly landed on the annual list of The Top 10 Most Produced Plays in America. click here

Flavors of Magic - The Tank and the Society of Magicians present Divinely Diverse Deceptions! An international cast of magicians will perform a new show every other Thursday, bringing you into their home studios for grand illusions, minor miracles, and feats that defy the laws of nature. Some of the magic will even happen in your hands at home! There is something for everyone in Flavors of Magic- featuring all kinds of magicians doing all kinds of magic. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Rossini's La Cenerentola Starring Cecilia Bartoli, Ramón Vargas, Simone Alaimo, and Alessandro Corbelli, conducted by James Levine. From October 27, 1997. click here

(TOTALLY) TRUE THINGS: A SOCIALLY CONSCIOUS STORYTELLING SHOW - Fish Out Of Agua, written and performed by Michele Carlo: race and issues of belonging click here

Alone, Together & The Seed - Siobhan Bremer Directs Alone, Together and The Seed, a 1 hour online play about our shock, reactions and how to cope during the Pandemic. This smart play was created by UCSB LAUNCH theatre. The University of Minnesota Morris version includes 8 short scenes and monologues from the full length version. The show streams Oct 22-Oct 25, 2020 and we are offering it for FREE. We welcome a donation, pay what you can link. The play streams on You Tube at the University of Minnesota Morris Theatre Arts. click here

Fish Out Of Agua - Totally True Things: A Socially Conscious Storytelling Show, a live-streaming weekly show focusing on mental health or social issues, presents "Fish Out Of Agua" written and performed by Michele Carlo, a redheaded, freckle-faced Puerto Rican raised in an Italian/Irish section of the Bronx, grew up as a double outsider. Too white for her proud Spanish-speaking relatives and a mystery to her schoolmates, Michele braved a search for identity that was a long, rough-and-tumble-ride. By turns heartbreaking and humorous, she recalls the family calamities, fumblings of growing up and all the people and events who shaped her. From the 'playground battlefield" in the not-so-wholesome summer of'69, to graffiti-filled afternoons and high school race riots in the 70s, to art school in the new wave 80's and her emergence as an artist with a unique and alluring voice, Michele's story is an homage to New York City... an iconically American, unforgettable portrait of growing up. MICHELE CARLO is a native New Yorker, a Nuyorican, a natural redhead - and an author, storyteller/comedy-adjacent performer who has appeared across the U.S, including on NPR with Latino, USA, the Clearwater Music & Arts Festival, RISK live shows and podcast, PBS' Stories From The Stage, and The Moth's Grand Slams and Mainstage in NYC. Many of Michele's early Moth stories appear in her book Fish Out Of Agua: my life on neither side of the (subway) tracks (Citadel/Kensington) click here

Red Bull Theater- BULL SESSION | KEENE - An interactive discussion with some of the artists involved and a top scholar David Sterling Brown, moderated by Anne G. Morgan. click here

8:00 PM

Next On Stage - BROADWAY'S NEXT ON STAGE is back for Season 2! We're back by popular demand after an incredible first season which included 2000 contestants, 400k votes, a panel of incredible Broadway star judges, and $2000 going to the winner's charities! Inspired by your favorite network TV singing contests, the site is inviting high school and college aged students to submit videos of themselves performing a song from the musical theatre canon to enter the competition. This week, find out which high schoolers made the cut for the Top 10! click here

Zoo Motel - Visionary director, designer and performer Thaddeus Phillips invites you into the mysterious & playful ZOO MOTEL, an interactive and immersive theatrical event created for the here & now. Phillips brings his signature dazzling stagecraft direct into your home in collaboration with the mind blowing designer and artist, Steven Dufala (Designer of Geoff Sobelle´s Home and The Object Lesson). ​ Limited to only 21 audience participants nightly, who check into virtual "rooms", this wildly inventive exploration of the possibilities of live theater and the magic of cinema explores what connects us and is broadcast live and online from a small room in a village in South America. click here

8:30 PM

Lessons In Survival- Live Open Rehearsal*: Muhammad Ali/Nikki Giovanni (1971), Joan Baez (1967, 1983), Pete Seeger (2006) and more - Fueled by the urgency of our present moment, The Commissary, a multigenerational collective of more than 40 theatre artists, have come together to reinvestigate the words of trailblazing artists and activists who survived and created in times of revolution in our country. Baldwin. Giovanni. Davis. Lorde. Hansberry. Rustin. Hamer. In Lessons In Survival, a cohort of actors channel historic conversations, interviews and speeches, listening to original broadcasts on an in-ear feed and speaking exactly what they hear. In bringing these words to new life in the present, they ask what these voices can teach us about our country now and the opportunity for true change that stands before us. How might they propel us to look courageously at the effects of systemic racism, to imagine ourselves outside of its prescriptions, and to create, together, a shared future of collective liberation? click here

10:00 PM

The Space: Las Vegas Philharmonic Spotlight - Join Donato Cabrera and the members of the Las Vegas Philharmonic for Spotlight at The Space in six, specially curated LIVE performances, presented September-December 2020. Hear our esteemed musicians share the inspiration and the stories behind the music and artists as they perform their favorite pieces for small ensembles. Performances include conversations with Music Director Donato Cabrera and featured musicians, streamed right into your personal home viewing theater. click here

