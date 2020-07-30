Virtual Theatre Today: Thursday, July 30- with Keala Settle, Jessie Mueller and More!

What's streaming today? We've got the full list!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, July 30, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

Planning ahead? Visit BroadwayWorld's full Streaming Calendar!

10:30 AM

Tuesday, Thursday, April, August - Broken Records hosts offer their trademark takes on the music and video content they've been enjoying to get through the days of the pandemic. click here

11:00 AM

Ailey Extension - Strengthen Your Turnout with Finis Jhung click here

Broadway Babysitters - Rockin' Sing-a-Long with Mike Messer click here

12:00 PM

Mark Fisher Fitness Live Workout - Tune in for a 30 minute workout with the ninjas of Mark Fisher Fitness! click here

Ailey Extension - BellydanceBURN with Janelle Issis click here

Studio 5 | Great American Ballerinas - Sara Mearns with Nina Ananiashvili, Swan Lake click here

Battery Dance TV- Storytelling and Repertoire - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

1:00 PM

Meet the Makers: John Douglas Thompson and Obi Abili - Eugene O'Neill evolved as the first major American playwright to address the problem of racism in the United States. He despised the discrepancies between the image America projected - a democracy based on equality and justice for all - and what he really saw as a racially divided land of gross inequality. At Irish Repertory Theatre, John Douglas Thompson and Obi Abili both memorably played the title role in O'Neill's provocative and controversial play The Emperor Jones in separate productions. With director Ciarán O'Reilly, they discuss the complexities of exploring this 1920 play that exposed the painful truths that America is still grappling with 100 years later. click here

#TurnItOutWithTiler - The New York City Ballet dancer Tiler Peck will teach her daily ballet class live on Instagram! click here

2:00 PM

Black Theatre Week - Randolph S. Edmonds Young Scholar and Judy Dearing Design Competition Presentations. BTN highlights Black theatre's student academics and designers. The session offers presentations by Jazmine Logan (Randolph S. Edmonds Young Scholars Winner) and Judy Dearing Design Competition awardees Harold Horsley (Costume Design), Antonio Ferron (Scenic Design), and Rachael Blackwell (Lighting Design). click here

La MaMa in association with Concrete Temple Theatre and Bridge Street Theatre presents Geppetto: Extraordinary Extremities - Geppetto: Extraordinary Extremities is a tale of resilience, adaptation and ingenuity that tells the story of puppet-maker Geppetto, who is attempting to perform - all by himself for the first time ever - the grand mythical love story of Perseus, who slays a sea monster to save his beloved Andromeda. During the show things begin to go haywire, and Geppetto finds himself desperately improvising to overcome the challenges of performing solo while at the same time scrambling to devise new story lines, new characters, and even new limbs. click here

Battery Dance TV- Seanism - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Live with Carnegie Hall - Judy Collins burst onto the music scene in the 1960s and has not stopped since. Along with Shawn Colvin, Steve Earle, and Jimmy Webb, Collins leads a candid conversation about the larger community of singer-songwriters who continue to shape the musical landscape decades into their respective careers. Rounding out the afternoon, Tony Award winner Alan Cumming joins Collins to discuss musical theater icon Stephen Sondheim, who penned "Send In the Clowns"-arguably the biggest hit of Collins's career. click here

2:30 PM

Three Kings - When Patrick is eight years old his absent father returns unexpectedly and in a brief but memorable encounter, sets him the challenge of 'The Three Kings'. Years later - recalling that meeting, and the revelations that followed - Patrick traces the events of his father's life - and takes us on a journey of grandiose plans, aching disappointments and audacious self delusion. By turns, hilarious and heartbreaking, Three Kings is about fathers and sons, the gifts and burdens of inheritance, and the unfathomable puzzle of human relationships. The world premiere of Three Kings, a brand new play by Stephen Beresford written for and starring Andrew Scott, has been created especially for Old Vic: IN CAMERA. This scratch performance will be streamed live directly from the iconic Old Vic stage with the empty auditorium as a backdrop for five performances only. click here

4:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- 1 Minute Performance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home-Singing Technique | Ellyn Marsh - Learning to sing is all mental and placement. It's easier than you think. IMPORTANT INFORMATION: Four Singers will perform. This class will be useful for all participants, not just the featured Singers. For those who would like to sing: 1. Sign up! 2. Email evie@broadwayweekends.com with the date & class you would like to sing in. 3. 48 hours before class, those who have been randomly selected to sing will be contacted. They will have 24 hours to claim their space before it is passed on! click here

6:00 PM

CSC's Classic Conversations - Becky Ann Baker (Emmy nominee, Peer Gynt at CSC, "Girls," Good People) click here

Off The Lane Presents: Empower Artists - A Virtual Fundraiser - A live Virtual Fundraiser via Zoom with a combination of performances, interviews, giveaways, and more! Once you purchase a ticket you will receive a private Zoom link within 72 hours of your ticket purchase confirmation! You will also receive a fun little gift from us for your Instagram story to show off that you are a proud support of our event and all the good we continue to do at, Off The Lane! Be sure to share and tag us on social media! @offthelane click here

The Living Room Play Workshop - The Globe's coLAB Community Voices program branches out this spring with The Living Room Play Workshop. Tune in every Thursday to learn how to write, develop, design, direct, and present your own "Living Room"-inspired short plays in a final live-streamed site-specific presentation. click here

Battery Dance TV- Tango - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

7:00 PM

Ultimate Broadway Hangout - Here's a fun way to get your Broadway fix every Thursday night: Hear stories, play trivia and get all your burning questions answered live in this theater-lovers' hangout hosted by Be More Chill stars Talia Suskauer and Anthony Chatmon. Who knows? This might be the week you end up winning a Broadway-themed prize! click here

WE'RE STILL HERE: A VIRTUAL CABARET - Following the style of the beloved one-woman holiday show Courtenay's Cabaret: Home for the Holidays, Broadway stars Courtenay Collins (The Prom) and Terry Burrell (Ethel) will host free virtual get-togethers each week with songs, stories, and maybe a cocktail or two. click here

Black Theatre Week - BTN partners with the Obie Award-winning Harlem 9 to an evening of new exhilarating voices in Black Theatre. Founded in 2010, Harlem9 is a collaborative producing organization, comprised of a group of Black Theatre professionals from various backgrounds. The mission is to produce together, exploring the past, present and future of black culture, celebrating its rich and diverse history of storytelling. click here

Virtual Reading of Constellations - Nick Payne's beautiful play, Constellations, explores how even the smallest change in our lives can dramatically alter the course we take. It is a spellbinding exploration of love, science, quantum theory, and infinite possibility for heartbreak or for hope. Reading of CONSTELLATIONS beginning at 7:00 PM click here

Distant Bodies Season Two and Panel - Distant Bodies is an online, two-episode series that explores ways in which we can keep an ongoing conversation about intimacy, community and the future while social distancing. We will view Season Two, which focuses on femme bodies of color in The United States, Colombia and Hong Kong, surviving the apocalypse. We will engage in a post-premiere discussion panel on July 30th about femme bodies of color, their representation through season two, and what it would take for them to survive the apocalypse. The post premiere discussion panel will be in collaboration with Black Girls Do Theatre, Princess Janae Place, a Colombian Organization fighting for Women rights and an organization from Hong Kong to be announced. The Panel will be facilitated by Marlene Cancio Ramirez click here

THE GAZE - The Gaze is a hilarious and raw, heartfelt dramedy tracking the 50-year rollercoaster career of Jerome Price, an openly queer black actor, as he fights to rise above the labyrinth of systemic racism and inequality in the entertainment industry in hopes of being able to shine under a gaze that sees him as equal and free. In Season 1: "...No Homo" we are introduced to Jerome as he meets the play and the White American Theatre festival that forever change the trajectory of his career and life in the arts. click here

The New Group: Reunion Readings - In The Spoils, nobody likes Ben (Jesse Eisenberg). Ben doesn't even like Ben. He's been kicked out of grad school, lives off his parents' money, and bullies everyone in his life, including his roommate Kalyan (Kunal Nayyar), an earnest Nepalese immigrant. When Ben discovers that his grade school crush is marrying a straight-laced banker, he sets out to destroy their relationship and win her back. The Spoils is a deeply personal and probing comedy written by Jesse Eisenberg, directed by Scott Elliott and featuring the original 2015 cast of Jesse Eisenberg (The Social Network), Kunal Nayyar (The Big Bang Theory), Erin Darke (Still Alice), Annapurna Sriram (The Happiest Song Plays Last), and Michael Zegen (Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Boardwalk Empire). The Spoils enjoyed a world premiere as part of The New Group's 2014-2015 Season, and a hit production at Trafalgar Studios in London's West End in 2016, both directed by Scott Elliott. click here

#LAOAtHome - Living Room Recital: Latonia Moore click here

Broadway Weekends at Home-'Newsies' Workshop | Charlie Sutton - Come and dance to Carrying The Banner inspired by Newsies on Broadway. Warm up, Learn choreography, hear stories and ask questions from a Broadway veteran! click here

Paper Mill Playhouse Virtual Programming - Humanities Symposium Series: Murder Mysteries. Join us on the set of the 1997 production of The Mask of Moriarty. Moderated by Amber Edwards with panelists such as authors Justin Scott and Carol Higgins Clarke, with Executive Director of Mystery Writers of America Priscilla Ridgway. click here

7:30 PM

Dixon Place Hot! Festival - Trav S.'D,. (whose show "Horse Play" was featured in the 2012 HOT! Festival starring Everett Quinton and Molly Pope, and produced by Theatre Askew) delivers this fun and fast-moving lecture/slideshow chronicling the history of drag queens and drag kings of the 19th and early 20th century. The wide-ranging talk includes great Pantomime Dames and Principal Boys of the Music Hall and English Panto, gender bending "Protean" actors of the legit stage, female and male impersonators of American vaudeville., cross-dressing trapeze artists and other acrobats, and bawdy nightclub drag queens of the Jazz Age. The talk will also touch on the highs and lows of how drag fit into the overall vaudeville and show biz universe. A glimpse into the struggles and triumphs of true cultural pioneers. click here

Bette Davis AIN'T FOR SISSIES - Actress and playwright, Jessica Sherr, powerfully channels Bette Davis' fight against the male-dominated studio system. On the night of the 1939 Oscars, Bette Davis returns home knowing she's to lose Best Actress to Vivien Leigh's Scarlett O'Hara, because the press has leaked the winners. Miss Davis takes us on the bumpy ride of her tumultuous rise, as the tenacious actress fights her way through the studio system to the top. Witness Bette triumph over misogyny to win roles and compensation on par with her male counterparts. click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Verdi's Il Trovatore Starring Sondra Radvanovsky, Dolora Zajick, Marcelo Álvarez, and Dmitri Hvorostovsky, conducted by Marco Armiliato. From April 30, 2011. click here

8:00 PM

Fatchley - After a public nervous breakdown, Brooklyn actress Reina is determined to make a comeback when she signs on to a production of her best friend's buzzed-about new play. Meanwhile, Reina's boyfriend Clay has been assigned to profile a legendary theatre critic for his magazine, and the couple begins to see the light at the end of a rocky patch in their shared life. But as they embark on their respective projects, they discover that the pain, legacy, and power that dictated their past isn't as far removed as they would like to believe. click here

GLAAD Media Awards - The 31st Annual GLAAD Media Awards honor media for fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues. Since its inception in 1990, the GLAAD Media Awards have grown to be the most visible annual LGBTQ awards show in the world, sending powerful messages of acceptance to audiences globally. click here

Stars in the House - ONE DAY AT A TIME Cast reunion. Television legend Norman Lear and and producer Patricia Fass Palmer will join the Romano sisters, otherwise known as Valerie Bertinelli and Mackenzie Phillips; Michael Lembeck (Max Horvath), and Glenn Scarpelli (Alex Handris). click here

Joe's Pub Live - Award-winning guitarist Stephane Wrembel released The Django Experiment IV on his own Water is Life Records on January 23, 2019, the 109th anniversary of the birth of French guitarist Django Reinhardt, who is widely considered one of the greatest musicians of the twentieth century. Wrembel, most known for his Grammy Award winning composition "Bistro Fada" from the Woody Allen movie, Midnight In Paris, is one of the preeminent guitarists in the world specialized in the Reinhardt style. click here

9:00 PM

Seattle Dance Collective presents - In the final new work of SDC's series, Continuum:Bridging the Distance, choreographer Bruno Roque examines how the imposition of physical distance takes its toll on our ability to richly interact with one another. click here

BPN Town Hall: E-Ticket to Broadway, Best Friends Edition! - BPN Town Hall: E-Ticket to Broadway LIVE, Best Friend Edition, featuring Jessica Rush & Michael James Scott, Ashley Brown & Josh Strickland, and Keala Settle & Jessie Mueller. You're got a friend in me! Join for a special "Extra Magic Hour" of "E-Ticket to Broadway" as part of the Broadway Podcast Network's Special Live events on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 9:00pm EST. To celebrate #InternationalFriendshipDay, these Broadway Besties will share their love of friendship and the Disney Parks! Hosted by David Alpert, the guests include Ashley Brown (Mary Poppins), Jessie Mueller (Waitress, Beautiful), Michael James Scott (Aladdin, The Book of Mormon), Keala Settle (Waitress, "The Greatest Showman"), Josh Strickland (Tarzan), and Jessica Rush (Tina, Jersey Boys). The event also serves as a fundraiser for Gilana's Fund. See ya real soon! click here

9:15 PM

Muny Magic in Your Home - The Muny's biggest online feat yet! The Muny 2020 Summer Variety Hour Live! promises to dazzle and guarantees something for everyone. Featuring cast reunion sing-alongs, famous musical theatre duets performed by real-life Muny couples, Munywood Squares, archived clips from past Muny summer productions, song and dances created by Muny artists across the U.S., behind-the-scenes stories and so much more! click here

10:00 PM

Minnesota Fringe Virtual Festival: #txtshow - A completely immersive multiscreen performance featuring a mysterious character named txt (pronounced "text") who recites a script written anonymously in real-time by a live audience (on the internet). Created and performed by Brian Feldman, this live, interactive performance takes place on Zoom. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home-Stretch/Yoga | Bethany Tesarck - Spend 30 min with Bethany as she helps you start the day by centering yourself physically and mentally. IMPORTANT INFORMATION: This beginner yoga/stretch class is meant for everyone, with movement that will expand your stretching vocabulary and start your day feeling invigorated. click here

