Virtual Theatre Today: Thursday, August 13- with Lena Hall, Max Von Essen and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, August 13, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

12:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Storytelling and Repertoire - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge - Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Special guest Max von Essen. click here

Mark Fisher Fitness Live Workout - Tune in for a 30 minute workout with the ninjas of Mark Fisher Fitness! click here

1:00 PM

#TurnItOutWithTiler - The New York City Ballet dancer Tiler Peck will teach her daily ballet class live on Instagram! click here

2:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Seanism - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

La MaMa Kids Online: BEAUTIFUL WORLD - Come with us on an interactive story-telling and story-sharing journey with Miss Marina. We will learn a hula together, we will learn what we can do to protect our world together, and we will explore how you can come up with your own hand gestures to make your story dance. click here

3:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home-History of Broadway - 'Broadway Ruins' | Tim Dolan - BROADWAY'S RUINS - we'll explore the Broadway theaters that were demolished and some that are still standing, hidden in plain sight in Times Square. click here

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge - Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Special guest Lena Hall. click here

5:00 PM

IN THE SOUTHERN BREEZE - When a runaway slave gets lost in a mysterious forest, an Absurdist drama ensues. In the Southern Breeze offers a challenging look at how our society has treated and continues to treat African American men. There will be a post-show discussion on the theme of the play, facilitated by Robert Pollock. click here

PlayBAC - Laurie Anderson, Lou Reed, and Patti Smith- A Reading of Catalan Poetry Howard Gilman Performance Space click here

6:00 PM

CSC's Classic Conversations - Heather Headley (Tony and Grammy Winner, The Color Purple, Aida, The Lion King) click here

Battery Dance TV- Tango - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Freud's Last Session- A Virtual Reading - Freud's Last Session by Mark St. Germain centers on legendary psychoanalyst Dr. Sigmund Freud who invites the young, rising Oxford Don C.S. Lewis to his home in London. On the day England enters World War Two, Freud and Lewis clash about love, sex, the existence of God, and the meaning of life, just weeks before Freud took his own life. Freud's Last Session is a deeply touching play filled with humor and exploring the minds, hearts and souls of two brilliant men addressing the greatest questions of all time. This is a free event. Starring: Joel Rooks as Dr. Sigmund Freud Mark Irish as C.S. Lewis click here

7:00 PM

Max von Essen Premiere Event & On Demand - Tony nominated leading man, Max von Essen, embraces his love of the golden age of Broadway and the American Songbook in this Birdland Theater solo show. Inspired by an era long past, Max works his leading man charm and breathes new life into music we've loved for decades. From the Gershwins to Lerner and Loewe, From An American in Paris to Jersey Boys. He's joined by Grammy winning songwriter and famed musical director, Billy Stritch, as well as very special guest, Nick Adams. click here

WE'RE STILL HERE: A VIRTUAL CABARET - Following the style of the beloved one-woman holiday show Courtenay's Cabaret: Home for the Holidays, Broadway stars Courtenay Collins (The Prom) and Terry Burrell (Ethel) will host free virtual get-togethers each week with songs, stories, and maybe a cocktail or two. click here

Love, Noël: The Songs and Letters of Noël Coward - Get to know the life and times of one of the 20th century's most dynamic creative icons - Noël Coward - through this intimate performance in which Steve Ross and KT Sullivan transform into some of the many characters that made up Coward's unique life...Gertrude Lawrence, Marlene Dietrich, Greta Garbo, Elaine Stritch, Lynn Fontanne, Virginia Woolf, Edna Ferber, the Queen Mother and, of course, The Master himself, Noël Coward. Through Coward's songs, stories and personal letters, cabaret legends Ross and Sullivan will summon up timeless memories of an era that may be gone but is never to be forgotten. To view a performance, audience members must register at IrishRep.org for one of the performance dates. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home- 'Once On This Island' Workshop | Robert Zelaya - The Gods have answered, and we will dance to them! Come learn the grounded and rhythmic choreography to 'We Dance', inspired by Broadway's Once On This Island. There will be small warm to get the blood flowing and we will talk context and go straight into choreography. No technical dance experience necessary. click here

Paper Mill Playhouse Virtual Programming - Humanities Symposium Series: The Brontes. Join us on the set of the 1997 production of Jane Eyre. Hosted by Robert Johanson and including cast members Glory Crampton, Tom Hewitt, Ruth Moore, and Elizabeth Roby. click here

7:30 PM

Stephanie's MarshStream featuring special guest Lynne Kaufman - Stephanie's MarshStream will feature an exclusive interview and Q&A with playwright Lynne Kaufman. She is the author of 20 full-length plays that have been produced in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Washington D.C., and Louisville at such theatres as Magic Theatre, Actors Theatre of Louisville, TheatreWorks Silicon Valley, and many more. Two of Kaufman's works, "Acid Test" and "Two Minds," have premiered at The Marsh. Her plays have won many awards including the Glickman Award for Best New Play ("The Couch"), the Kennedy Center's Fund for New American Plays Award ("Speaking in Tongues"), and the Neil Simon Festival New Play Award ("William Blake in Hollywood"). Kaufman has published three novels and her short stories have appeared in Cosmopolitan, Redbook, and McCall's. click here

HVSF2: Seize the King - A five-person reinterpretation of Shakespeare's RICHARD III. With England's throne empty, Richard knocks down threats to his rule, fueling his insatiable ambition and paranoia. Even if he can be stopped - who can ensure it won't happen again? The San Diego City Beat describes the timely adaptation as "a sharp, lyrical script that blurs the line between the past and the present while positing that ambition and depravity are not the province of merely one king, one country or one moment in time." click here

LimeFest: ROSELINA ALBINO SAYS "HI. FT BAD MIME, STORIES and TUNES." - Becca Beberaggi is an Ecuadorian - American writer, comedian, playwright, visual artist, and occasional singer born and raised in New York City and based in LA. Her musical persona Roselina Albino takes over for an evening of song and stories. click here

Bette Davis AIN'T FOR SISSIES - Actress and playwright, Jessica Sherr, powerfully channels Bette Davis' fight against the male-dominated studio system. On the night of the 1939 Oscars, Bette Davis returns home knowing she's to lose Best Actress to Vivien Leigh's Scarlett O'Hara, because the press has leaked the winners. Miss Davis takes us on the bumpy ride of her tumultuous rise, as the tenacious actress fights her way through the studio system to the top. Witness Bette triumph over misogyny to win roles and compensation on par with her male counterparts. click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Puccini's Turandot Starring Nina Stemme, Anita Hartig, Marco Berti, and Alexander Tsymbalyuk, conducted by Paolo Carignani. From January 30, 2016. click here

8:00 PM

Joe's Pub Live - New York born and bred Performer, Singer, Songwriter, Composer, Comedian and now Playwright Kelli Sae stars in this cutting edge one woman show. "Disco, Dicks And Dykes!" tells the story of Kelli Sae's fascinating journey and the coming of age of a young woman growing up in New York City. In a side-splitting, comedic fashion she details the bumpy road of life defining events navigating her way through the music industry and discovering her sexuality. Backed by an incredible live band, Kelli's performance and euphonious voice leave you feeling uplifted and transported. click here

Stars in the House - Newsies! Reunion with Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Ben Fankhauser, Aisha de Haas, Jeremy Jordan, and Kara Lindsay click here

Eri Yamamoto's 'Goshu Ondo Suite' - An indelible and joyful jazz-choral masterpiece is born. Kyoto tradition meets NYC through a unique quartet of piano trio & choir. click here

BROADWAY BUDDY - Vanguard Theater Company's Broadway Buddy Mentorship Program offers emerging musical theater artists, ages 12 - 24, a unique opportunity for on-on-one mentorship with some of Broadway's most accomplished and rising performers, culminating in a once in a lifetime cabaret performance. click here

8:30 PM

The Living Room Play Workshop - The Globe's coLAB Community Voices program branches out this spring with The Living Room Play Workshop. Tune in every Thursday to learn how to write, develop, design, direct, and present your own "Living Room"-inspired short plays in a final live-streamed site-specific presentation. click here

9:15 PM

Muny Magic in Your Home - An online variety show with Muny friends and family from around the world. click here

10:00 PM

A Fireside Chat with Rajiv Joseph | Free Live Stream - Playwright Rajiv Joseph (Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo, Animals out of Paper) joins San Francisco Playhouse artistic director Bill English for a fireside chat about playwriting and the future of theatre. Registration (free) is required. click here

