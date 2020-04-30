Virtual Theatre Today: Thursday, April 30- with Kerry Butler, SING STREET Cast and More!

Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Theatre Today!

Broadway might be dark this month, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, April 30, 2020.

What can you watch today?

10:30am- Broken Records hosts continue "Tuesday, Thursday, April, August." Tune in as they offer their trademark takes on the music and video content they've been enjoying to get through the days of the pandemic. Watch here!

11:30am- Bronté Barbé performs in The Theatre Café's Leave a Light On concert.

12:00pm- A Radio City Rockette will lead a free live dance class. Watch here!

12:00pm- Mike Messer leads a Rockin' Song Time with Broadway Babysitters.

1:30pm- Sam Tutty performs in The Theatre Café's Leave a Light On concert.

1:00pm- New York City Ballet's Tiler Peck will teach her daily ballet class live on Instagram! Today's #turnitoutwithtiler guest is Val Chmerkovsky!

1:00pm- In celebration of Actors' Equity Association's declaration of 2020 as #TheYearoftheStageManager, Pam Brusoski (A Child's Christmas in Wales), Jeff Davolt (Lady G), April Ann Kline (A Touch of the Poet), and Michael Palmer (Pumpgirl) - four of Irish Rep's most frequent stage managers - discuss their roles behind-the-scenes of your favorite productions. Watch here!

2:00pm- Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley will continue Stars in the House with Variety Thursday. Watch right here at BroadwayWorld!

2:00pm- National Theatre at Home continues with Frankenstein. It will be available on demand until May 7. Watch here!

2:00pm- Live With Carnegie Hall continues today with One of the world's preeminent violinists, Joshua Bell, who reunites with his frequent trio partners-pianist Jeremy Denk and cellist Steven Isserlis-for an afternoon of performances and conversation. Check it out here!

2:00pm- Lincoln Center at Home continues with Educator, dancer, choreographer, and Lincoln Center Teaching Artist Yvonne Winborne leading an easy to follow dance class.

Watch here!

3:00pm- Ben Cameron will countdown his favorite Sondheim songs on Ben's Ten. Watch here!

4:00pm- Sing along with the pianists of Marie's Crisis from the comfort of your couch!

4:00pm- La MaMa hosts Kids Online: Make Your Own Thaumatropes, led by Jane Catherine Shaw. One of the most popular toys during the Victorian era was a great-grandfather of the modern cartoon. This toy was called a "thaumatrope," and in this activity you're going to make (and test) your own thaumatrope to learn about how vision works! Watch here!

5:00pm- Dionne Figgins leads a Broadway Dance Party with Broadway Babysitters.

6:30pm- The cast of Sing Street holds a benefit concert benefiting The Mayor's Fund to Advance New York City and Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund. Tune in here!

6:30pm- Safe Harbors NYC and Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning in partnership with New York Theatre Workshop and La MaMa: 500 YEARS AND COUNTING - THE EAST COAST BLIND SPOT with Jen Kreisberg, Tailinh Agoyo, David Weeden, Kevin Tarrant and Murielle Borst Tarrant. Watch here!

7:00pm- The Tank hosts Email Pro- Parodies of spam, parodies of self-help, absurd distortions of what it's like to be a person, and frantic attempts to tell the truth and be helpful. All of this and more in this email-based art. Watch here!

7:00pm- Sing along with the pianists of Marie's Crisis from the comfort of your couch!

7:30pm- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Nico Muhly's Marnie

(starring Isabel Leonard, Iestyn Davies, and Christopher Maltman, conducted by Roberto Spano). Watch here!

8:00pm- Josh Groban continues Movie Night with Stages Live, featuring a live Q&A with Josh himself. Watch here!

8:00pm- Stars in the House continues with a child star reunion! Watch right here at BroadwayWorld!

8:00pm- Ken Davenport continues The Producer's Perspective with Kerry Butler. Watch here!

Also- be sure to check back later today for our next Living Room Concerts video, featuring one of our favorite Broadway stars performing from their home!

What can you watch anytime?

Lincoln Center Pop-Up Classroom

American Shakespeare Center

Irish Rep's The Show Must Go Online

New Victory Arts Break

L.A. Theatre Works's "Set the Stage For Learning"

Theatre Wit's Teenage Dick

Primary Plus Virtual Master Class

What did you miss yesterday?

Bruce sings from her living room!

Drama Critic Circle & more visit Stars in the House!

BroadwayWorld Rewinds with A Catered Affair!

Get your workout on with MFF!

Ben learns choreo from a Broadway hit!





