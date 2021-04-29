Virtual Theatre Today: Thursday, April 29- with Eric McCormack, Mary-Louise Parker, and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, April 29, 2021.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Time

Planning ahead? Visit BroadwayWorld's full Streaming Calendar!

12:00 PM

COVENANT - By a??a??a??York Walker, directed by Tamilla Woodard, dramaturg: John Glore. When he returns home to his small Georgia town, rumors fly that blues guitarist Johnny "Honeycomb" James May have sold his soul to the devil to attain his musical genius. But in this twisty folk-horror drama, jealousy, distrust and superstition determine Honeycomb's fate-even if the devil does play a part. click here

City in Transition: The Quadrant Series - Every city has its stories. This innovative on-demand digital production from Theater Alliance weaves together tales from across Washington, DC - sharing histories, experiences, and issues from within the District's four quadrants. Directed by Raymond O. Caldwell and written by Khadijah Z. Ali-Coleman, Avery Collins, Shalom Omo-Osagie, and Leslie Scott-Jones, CITY IN TRANSITION provides a dynamic account of our nation's capital from artists who call the city their home. click here

SWEAT by Lynn Nottage - Filled with warm humor and tremendous heart, SWEAT tells the story of a group of friends who have spent their lives sharing drinks, secrets, and laughs while working together on the factory floor. But when layoffs and picket lines begin to chip away at their trust, the friends find themselves pitted against each other in a heart- wrenching fight to stay afloat. This poignant play takes a look at the de-industrial revolution through the lens of a history play, but also delves into the issues of today: the economy, immigration, race-relations in America, and politics. Lynn Nottage's SWEAT gives us characters filled with the good and the bad and asks us to reflect on our own views and the views of others. click here

6:00 PM

Mustard - A one-woman show about heartbreak, madness and how condiments are the ultimate coping mechanism, 'Mustard' is written and performed by award-winning playwright & performer Eva O'Connor and directed by Hildegard Ryan. Presented by Fishamble: The New Play Company in association with Sunday's Child Theatre, when E meets the man of her dreams, a professional cyclist, love hits her in the pubic bone like a train. But when it ends, she plummets into a black hole of heartbreak at the speed of a doped-up team on the Tour de France. 'Mustard' has been winning rave reviews and is described as 'Part Fleabag, part Marina Abramovic' as 'it straddles the line between theatre and performance art.' Bernadette Greenan, Director of the Linenhall comments "It's a real thrill to access theatre during this time and we can't think of a better artist to go on this journey with, than the supreme talent that is Eva O'Connor." The Linenhall Arts Centre will showcase its first online theatre offering, 'Mustard' on Thursday, April 29th via its new on demand platform, which is available to view from 6pm until 11pm on the evening. click here

7:00 PM

The Right to the Stage: Access for our Youth - True Colors Theatre Company is proud to present The Right to the Stage: Access for our Youth, in partnership with the Atlanta Music Project. Disparities in education, especially for African-American communities, has been an ongoing challenge and this has been especially true in the arts. African-American youth continue to face greater obstacles to accessing the arts. As arts and cultural institutions continue to develop innovative ways to provide access to the most vulnerable in our communities, this timely Community Conversation will feature leading voices who are on the front lines of the fight to ensure that a child's zip code or background does not determine their ability to engage with the arts. click here

The Hidden Orpheum - Behind the gold leaf of the 92-year-old historic Orpheum Theatre in Memphis, Tennessee are secret spaces never seen by the public ... until now. The Hidden Orpheum: A Virtual Fundraiser offers exclusive access into the mysteries that ensure the show always goes on - and it is a show in itself! The only way to experience these hidden gems is virtually, and now is your chance! Go beyond the stage, hear the stories that you never knew you never knew, bid on one-of-a-kind memorabilia from these unseen spaces, and support the Orpheum's ability to move onward during one of the theatre's most critical financial times in recent history. Join us for this one-time opportunity to discover a whole new world behind the walls of the beloved Orpheum! click here

Battery Dance Presents Moving Stories, Part of Carnegie Hall's Voices Of Hope - Battery Dance presents Moving Stories, a documentary on dance performance, on April 29, 2021 at 7pm as part of Carnegie Hall's Voices of Hope. In this moving and inspiring documentary by Rob Fruchtman, Cornelia Ravenal, Mikael Södersten, and Wendy Sax, six diverse dancers from the acclaimed Battery Dance company travel the world, working with young people who have experienced war, poverty, sexual violence, and severe trauma as refugees. click here

Cookin' with Gas: Online Edition - Your favorite improv show returns for an all new online format! Based entirely on audience suggestions, the comic daredevils invent custom-made fun that will have you falling out of your (virtual) seat. This Event will be run through ZOOM WEBINAR. All participants will receive a link prior to the event, which will require ZOOM registration. Please make sure you are registered and logged in 5 mins before the show to guarantee full access. click here

Brimming by Company 605 - The Vancouver International Dance Festival (VIDF) presents Company 605's Brimming with a multi-camera approach that brings you inside the dance. Created and performed by Josh Martin, Brimming is a new solo investigating the body as a container: a rigid frame holding in and concealing its stored inner contents. It explores this shape we are in, how it holds us, and what might eventually spill out when the walls begin to bend. Tickets are free/by-donation with advanced registration. click here

Little Gem: A Performance on Screen - Amber, Lorraine, and Kay, three generations of North Dublin women, find themselves suddenly facing the unexpected in this "warm slice-of-life tale." (The New York Times). Young Amber's case of indigestion grows into something more, while her mother Lorraine reluctantly attempts therapist-suggested self-care, and Grandmother Kay struggles with a personal itch while adjusting to life as a caretaker for her beloved Gem. In this hilarious and poignant award-winning work, three women find strength in one another and discover the beauty and complexity of family. Irish playwright Elaine Murphy's debut play, Little Gem, premiered at the Dublin Fringe Festival in 2008 where it won the Fishamble New Writing Award. It then transferred to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, where it won the Carol Tambor Best of Edinburgh Award, the festival's top prize. This new digital production was filmed remotely at the actors' homes in Connecticut, London, and New York. It is an adaptation of Irish Rep's acclaimed 2019 production. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Massenet's Manon Starring Lisette Oropesa, Michael Fabiano, Artur Ruciński, and Kwangchul Youn, conducted by Maurizio Benini. Production by Laurent Pelly. From October 26, 2019. click here

Violinist Kristin Lee and Pianist Jeremy Jordan Perform Americana - Live Online - Presented by Adelphi University - Violinist Kristin Lee and pianist Jeremy Jordan join forces for a virtual recital presented by Adelphi University. The program, entitled Americana, showcases a broad spectrum of illustrious composers and the American musical styles which influenced them, as well as their own musical styles which influenced generations of composers to come. This concert will be streamed LIVE from the Adelphi University Performing Arts Center, and tickets are available for $10 at www.adelphi.edu/events/violinist-kristen-lee-americana. A link with a special access code to watch the livestream will be delivered in the order confirmation email. The performance will not remain online for later viewing. A native of Seoul, Korea, Kristin Lee emigrated to the U.S. at the age of seven. During her childhood, playing the violin was a refuge for Kristin from bullying and racism - she moved to the U.S. not speaking any English, and feels the violin became her voice. As a foreign-born citizen of America, Lee was compelled to select this repertoire to express her pride of the country she now calls her own, and offers this program that has a distinct and recognizable sound of American music and its rich history. The repertoire for this performance includes Jeremy Jordan's Fish Me a Dream; Jonathan Ragonese's Non-Poem No. 4; Harry Burleigh's Four Southland Sketches; Patrick Castillo's Cirque for solo violin; Amy Beach's Romance; George Gershwin's But Not for Me (arr. Jeremy Jordan); James Louis "JJ" Johnson's Lament (arr. Jeremy Jordan); Scott Joplin's The Entertainer (arr. Jeremy Jordan); Florence Price's Adoration; and John Novacek's Four Rags. Lee and Jordan have recorded a corresponding album featuring several of these works that will be released in the future. click here

8:00 PM

Broadway for Eliza Orlins - Broadway stars will unite to raise funds to elect Eliza Orlins, the only public defender running in the Manhattan District Attorney race. The evening will be presented by The Hysterical Womxn's Society, Tom D'Angora and Michael D'Angora. The fundraiser will feature performances and appearances by Broadway performers Kelli Barrett, Jackie Burns, Maya Days, Max von Essen, Erika Henningsen, Morgan James, Storm Lever, Kara Lindsay, Stephanie Martignetti, Izzy McCalla, Ryan McCartan, Javier Muñoz, Julia Murney, Jarrod Spector, Alysha Umphress, Jessica Vosk, and more. click here

Stars in the House - Celebrating Becca: A Tribute to Rebecca Luker with Danny Burstein, Howard McGillin, Laura Benanti and Sally Wilfert a?? click here

Once on This Island - Produced by Cobb PARKS and the Jennie T. Anderson Theatre, come celebrate storytelling and fabulous music with this rousing Calypso-flavored concert of one small girl who finds love in a world of prejudice. ONCE ON THIS ISLAND features Atlanta actors and musicians. Book and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, Music by Stephen Flaherty. click here

Spotlight On Plays: The Baltimore Waltz - A comic and dramatic fantasia based on the love and adventures of a brother and sister, one of whom has a fatal disease. Winner of the 1992 Obie Award for Best New American Play. click here

Prometheus Bound - Through the prism of racial and gender injustice, Prometheus Bound is a protest against the discrepancy between what's legal and what's right, against oppression veiled as order. Director Ran Xia sets Howard Rubenstein's adaptation of Aeschylus's Prometheus Bound against a backdrop of the tumultuous American socio-political climate. Prometheus Bound is fully designed and staged for an audience of no one in The Tank's 98-seat theater. Instead, it is captured for the screen by Iris Media Works as a purely cinematic experience, with masks, original music and deeply compelling performances of the late Rubenstein's visionary text. The cast for Prometheus Bound includes Sophia Aranda, Juan Arturo, Olivia Rose Barresi, Chloe Simone Crawford, Brenda Crawley, Iván Hernandez, Macy Lanceta, Alice Marcondes, and Kaila Wooten. click here