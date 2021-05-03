Virtual Theatre Today: Monday, May 3- with Lily Rabe, Charlayne Woodard, and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, May 3, 2021. Streams will include: Charlayne Woodard Live at the Lortel, Lily Rabe is exploring Shakespeare, and more!

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Time

12:00 PM

City in Transition: The Quadrant Series - Every city has its stories. This innovative on-demand digital production from Theater Alliance weaves together tales from across Washington, DC - sharing histories, experiences, and issues from within the District's four quadrants. Directed by Raymond O. Caldwell and written by Khadijah Z. Ali-Coleman, Avery Collins, Shalom Omo-Osagie, and Leslie Scott-Jones, CITY IN TRANSITION provides a dynamic account of our nation's capital from artists who call the city their home. click here

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge - Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Special guest: Ashley Kate Adams! click here

4:00 PM

Cinco de Mayo Virtual Concert - Vocalists Anna Tonna and Gustavo Ahualli join forces with guitarist Francisco Roldan and pianist Max Lifchitz on Monday afternoon May 3 for a special musical event marking the Cinco de Mayo Holiday. The program will feature songs and instrumental works by beloved Mexican composers Carlos Chavez, Maria Grever, Manuel M. Ponce and Silvestre Revueltas. It will also introduce music by living composers Eduardo Soto-Millan, Manuel Enriquez, Max Lifchitz and Lilia Vazquez-Kuntze. A recently completed song cycle "Serenade Under the Moon" through which Los Angeles-based composer John Villar takes poems from around the world about the moon and sets them for voice, guitar, and piano will be heard in New York for the first time. click here

7:00 PM

Live at the Lortel- Charlayne Woodard - Charlayne Woodard is a two-time Obie Award winner and Tony Award nominee who works in movies, theater and teleision. Her new two-character play, The Garden, a commission of the LaJolla Playhouse, has productions scheduled in 2021 at both Baltimore Center Stage and The LaJolla Playhouse. Her plays are published by Dramatists Play Service and performed at regional theatres around the country and audio versions are available at Audible.com. On Broadway, Ms. Woodard was nominated for Tony and Drama Desk Awards for her role in the original company of the hit musical, Ain't Misbehavin'. Ms. Woodard also appeared in the Broadway revival of Hair, directed by Tom O'Horgan. Her off-Broadway theatre credits include Daddy by Jeremy O. Harris and directed by Danya Taymor for The New Group and received a Lucille Lortel Award nomination; Hamlet (Gertrude) directed by Sam Gold at the Public Theater; War by Brandon-Jacobs Jenkins and directed by Liliana Blain-Cruz at Lincoln Center; the revival of The Substance of Fire by John Robin Baitz, directed by Trip Cullman at Second Stage; The Witch of Edmonton directed by Jesse Berger at the Red Bull Theatre Company (Obie Award); world premieres of In The Blood by Suzan-Lori Parks, directed by David Esbjornson at the Public Theater (Obie Award); F abulation by Lynn Nottage, directed by Kate Whorisky at Playwright's Horizons; Stunning by David Adjmi at LCT3; Sorrows and Rejoicings written and directed by Athol Fugard at Second Stage (Audelco Award); and The Caucasian Chalk Circle directed by George C. Wolfe at the Public Theatre. click here

Experiments: The Pigeon & The Mouse - At the intersection of dance and theater, abstraction and narrative, sci-fi and fable, The Pigeon & The Mouse is a love story about leaving home. Adapted since its evening-length premiere in January 2020 to live on within the constraints of the global COVID-19 pandemic, including on the outdoor terrace of a midtown apartment complex and behind The Empty Circle art gallery's glass storefront in Gowanus, the danceplay finally finds its most intimate, accessible, and enduring form in the exquisite camerawork and editing of filmmaker (and former dancer) Daniel Robinson. click here

7:30 PM

RemarkaBULL Podversation - Exploring Shakespeare with Lily Rabe click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Strauss's Elektra Starring Nina Stemme, Adrianne Pieczonka, Waltraud Meier, and Eric Owens, conducted by Esa-Pekka Salonen. Production by Patrice Chéreau. From April 30, 2016. click here

Inside Chamber Music: Fauré's Trio in D minor for Piano, Violin, and Cello, Op. 120 - Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center- In this lecture, composer, radio personality and CMS Resident Lecturer Bruce Adolphe is joined by CMS artists to examine Fauré's Trio in D minor for Piano, Violin, and Cello. click here

Songs for the Rest of Us - Songs for the Rest of Us is a FREE streaming concert, showcasing ten musical theatre songs by woman-identifying composers and featuring BIPOC, LGBTQIA+, emerging, and 'over 40' talents. Works by GRAMMY-winner Julie Gold ('From a Distance'), Jonathan Larson Grant-winner Rona Siddiqui, multi-platinum producer-songwriter Kathy Sommer, BMI Jerry Harrington Awards winner Ayumi Okada, 2020 MAC Award nominee Nora Terzo, and keyboardist Victoria Theodore. Full roster of writers and performers on event page. Concert is free; $10 donation optional. Registration required. The concert coincides with the release of an anthology of the ten songs, engraved in high and low key versions by composer Heidi Joosten. click here

8:00 PM

Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party - For the past seventeen years, Jim Caruso's Cast Party has been inspiring superstars and up-and-comers to storm the Birdland stage with memorable impromptu performances. The "extreme open mic" takes place in New York City every single Monday, Broadway's "dark" night, making it the regular go-to place for show folk and the people who love them. Guests tonight will include Anjali Bhimani, Alyssa May Gold, James Gish, Sue Matsuki, and John Malino & Family. click here