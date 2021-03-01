Virtual Theatre Today: Monday, March 1- with Robyn Hurder, Patrick Page, and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, March 1, 2021.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

Planning ahead? Visit BroadwayWorld's full Streaming Calendar!

12:00 PM

All the Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented the Villain - Macbeth. Iago. Claudius. STC Affiliated Artist Patrick Page invites you to experience the evolution of evil in Shakespeare's villains-from rogues and cutthroats to tyrants and sociopaths. A Tony Award nominee for his "electrifyingly maleficent Hades" in Hadestown (The New York Times) and lovingly nicknamed "The Villain of Broadway" (Playbill) for his delicious Broadway performances in Saint Joan, Casa Valentina, and Cyrano de Bergerac, Patrick Page explores how Shakespeare created the treacherous characters we all love to hate. This mesmerizing one-man performance is available online only. click here

7:00 PM

Loser Boy: Boom Boom on the Zoom Zoom - Behold! A live improv show on Zoom! You probably don't know Loser Boy as an improv team charting a course to undiscovered improvisation, but that's who we are. We're taking our show online and that's a new thing in itself! LOSER BOY features Dana Patrice, Emily Keown, Deirdre Manning, Jordan McDonough and John Racioppo (and sometimes, SPECIAL GUESTS!) click here

Poetry Electric: Just Riffing, Poetry on Tap - Just Riffing: Poetry on Tap is an ongoing collaboration between poet Daniel Carlton and bass player Steve Whipple, tap dancer Alex MacDonald, and Asha Griffith. Featuring pairings of performers from the poetry, tap, and jazz communities. click here

Shakespeare@ Home- Julius Caesar- Episode 2 - Presented in four weekly episodes, Julius Caesar is one of Shakespeare's best known and most oft-quoted plays, chronicling the political and moral crisis of Brutus and his fellow conspirators as they plot to murder Caesar to prevent a dictatorship. First performed in 1599, this timeless play examines the razor-thin line between power and corruption, duty and ambition, and the perils of a state divided. The distinguished cast features acclaimed talent from Broadway, London's West End and the New York stage. In addition to Tony Nominee Patrick Page (Hadestown), Julius Caesar also stars Jordan Barbour (Broadway's The Inheritance) as Brutus Sky Lakota Lynch (Dear Evan Hansen) as Lucius, Keith Hamilton Cobb (American Moor) as Cassius, Jamie Ballard (title role in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child UK) as Mark Antony and James Howard (Harry Potter and Cursed Child UK). Howard played Draco Malfoy to Ballard's Harry Potter in the West End production of Harry Potter and The Cursed Child, prior to the shutdown. click here

SWEAT by Lynn Nottage - Filled with warm humor and tremendous heart, SWEAT tells the story of a group of friends who have spent their lives sharing drinks, secrets, and laughs while working together on the factory floor. But when layoffs and picket lines begin to chip away at their trust, the friends find themselves pitted against each other in a heart-wrenching fight to stay afloat. 100% of the proceeds for SWEAT are being donated to The Fortune Society, a non-profit organization that supports successful reentry from incarceration and promote alternatives to incarceration, thus strengthening the fabric of our communities. click here

Live at the Lortel- Robyn Hurder - Robyn Hurder is nominated for the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her performance as Nini in Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway. Her other Broadway credits include Nice Work If You Can Get It (Jeannie Muldoon), Grease (Marty), Chicago (Roxie u/s), The Wedding Singer (Holly u/s) and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (Violet). She has appeared in the New York City Center Encores! productions of A Chorus Line (Cassie), The New Yorkers (Lola) and Paint Your Wagon (Cherry). Her touring credits include A Chorus Line (Cassie) and Starlight Express (Pearl). She has appeared regionally in Crazy for You (Polly) at the Drury Lane Theatre and Kiss Me, Kate (Lois Lane) at both Shakespeare Theatre Company and The 5th Avenue Theatre. She is the recipient of Helen Hayes and Emery Battis Awards, as well as a Gregory Award nomination. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Donizetti's Don Pasquale Starring Beverly Sills, Alfredo Kraus, Håkan Hagegård, and Gabriel Bacquier, conducted by Nicola Rescigno. Production by John Dexter. From January 11, 1979. click here

The Art of Interpretation: Mozart Divertimento - Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center-Violinist James Thompson joins two chamber music veterans, violist Paul Neubauer and cellist Nicholas Canellakis, to discuss and perform Mozart's Divertimento in E-flat major. click here

EXPLORING ANTONY AND CLEOPATRA - One of the classical theater's power couples Robert Cuccioli and Laila Robins will join host Nathan Winkelstein, Red Bull's Associate Artistic Director, for a conversation focused on Shakespeare's power couple, Antony and Cleopatra. The conversation will examine the quarrel from the third scene of first act ('I am sick and sullen') of Antony and Cleopatra. They will read the scene and discuss their approach to character development and romance on stage. They will take your questions through Youtube and Facebook LIVE. click here

8:00 PM

Sin Eaters - Due to popular demand, Theatre Exile has extended the video on-demand option for Sin Eaters by Anna Moench! Beginning March 1, you can still purchase tickets for Sin Eaters on-demand, so you can watch the show when it fits in your schedule. The link will be valid for 48 hours from the time it is first viewed. Sin Eaters must be viewed by Sunday, March 7, at 11:59 p.m. EST. Don't miss out on the critically acclaimed production that follows Mary, one of the unseen people who scrub our social media feeds and examines how social media can transform perceptions of reality and of ourselves and those around us. Sin Eaters is directed by Matt Pfeiffer, and features Philadelphia-based actors Bi Jean Ngo and David M Raine. Sin Eaters can be streamed to your computer, tablet, or smart TV. Visit Theatreexile.org for additional information about Sin Eaters, and a list of frequently asked questions. click here

Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party - For the past seventeen years, Jim Caruso's Cast Party has been inspiring superstars and up-and-comers to storm the Birdland stage with memorable impromptu performances. The "extreme open mic" takes place in New York City every single Monday, Broadway's "dark" night, making it the regular go-to place for show folk and the people who love them. click here