Virtual Theatre Today: Friday, March 19- with Michael James Scott, Ashley Brown, and More!

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Time

10:00 AM

Theatre: A Love Story - This is a show for everyone who loves theatre, and misses theatre, but who is sick of American theatre not living up to all it can and should be. It's a theatrical experience where you and four actors sort out all that we loved about coming together to tell stories, rage against what's wrong with everything, and rediscover what's worth fighting for. And when we say "theatre," we also mean the world. click here

12:00 PM

Stages by David Lee Nelson - "You may need a tissue, but you will leave uplifted." Diana Nollen, The Gazette In 2017, award-winning solo performer David Lee Nelson received news that would change his life. At 38 years old he was diagnosed with Stage Four Colon Cancer. He kept a blog of his time in chemotherapy - a heartbreakingly funny chronicle of a disease which affects over nine million Americans. This material became the basis for his solo play performed in 2020 and created with Riverside Theatre's Producing Artistic Director Adam Knight. Stages is not simply a play about sickness: it's a story of life's setbacks and surprises, and about searching for hope in the most unlikely of places. Filmed at the Gilbert Street Theatre in March 2020 and presented virtually in partnership with the Iowa Cancer Consortium and Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center. Written & Performed by PURE Theatre Core Ensemble Member David Lee Nelson Co-created and Directed by Adam Knight Donate-What-You-Will and you will have a streaming link available now - March 20th click here

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge - Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Special guests: Michael James Scott, Ashley Brown, Josh Strickland and Kissy Simmons. click here

Best of the School of Filmmaking - Interim Dean of Filmmaking Dale Pollock curates a collection of some of the best short films created by student filmmakers from throughout the history of the school. click here

12:20 PM

CCBC Music Forums present René Shapiro, Trumpet, with Dr. Teodora Adzharova - René Shapiro is the Baltimore Symphony's Assistant Principal Trumpet whose jovial, extroverted playing takes the lead in virtually every BSO Pops concert. Since 2004, he has put the brassiness in the big high solo parts for Jack Everly, Paquito D'Rivera, Al Jarreau, John Williams, and Burt Bacharach shows, to name a few. He has even sounded the "Call to the Post" to kick off the Preakness at Pimlico. He will be joined by Community College of Baltimore County faculty, Dr. Teodora Adzharova. click here

4:00 PM

The Cherry Orchard - Druid at Home - Directed by Garry Hynes, The Cherry Orchard will be available to audiences around the world, free to view for a limited period. Bringing together one of the world's great classic plays with one of Ireland's greatest writers, The Cherry Orchard opened in Galway's Black Box Theatre in February 2020. In a first for Irish theatre, the production was also broadcast live to cinemas across Ireland and the UK in March 2020. A play about land, legacy and the struggle between tradition and change, The Cherry Orchard is presented as part of SEODA, Culture Ireland's free online festival of Irish arts. click here

5:00 PM

Vanguard Concerts: Sophia Bacelar, cello, Noreen Cassidy-Polera, piano, and Jamaii Melvin, dancer - The Violin Channel, a leading classical music news source for more than a decade, presents the Vanguard Concerts, a free original digital concert series co-produced with the Alphadyne Foundation by VC Founder Geoffrey John Davies and veteran performing arts executive Charles Letourneau, featuring a lineup of today's top string players. The highly produced 10-episode digital series of hour-long concerts features new episodes airing weekly on The Violin Channel's social media platforms (Facebook and YouTube). Program: Sophia Bacelar, cello Noreen Cassidy-Polera, piano Jamaii Melvin, dancer Rachmaninoff | Andante from Cello Sonata in G minor Op. 19 Piazzolla | Oblivion Chopin | Nocturne in C# minor (Arr. Piatigorsky) Mancini | Moon River (Arr. Bacelar) Bach | Prelude from Solo Cello Suite No. 1 in G minor Saint-Saëns | Romance Op. 36 Piazzolla | Le Grand Tango Rimsky-Korsakov | Captured by the Nightingale click here

EL MEROLICO EN EL ENCIERRO (The Merolico In The Confinement) - Originating in Mexico, "EL MEROLICO EN EL ENCIERRO" (The Merolico In The Confinement) is a featured play in Water People Theater's FIT 2.0 International Online Festival of Latino Theatre. Streaming via Zoom on Friday, March 19 at 5 p.m. CDT, "EL MEROLICO EN EL ENCIERRO" (The Merolico In The Confinement) viewing is $7, with complimentary viewing available for those who apply, and tickets are available at WaterPeople.org. Merolico is a salesman in the style of fortune tellers or medieval barbers. A charlatan that found a particular way to be in Mexico, and that cannot be found anywhere else in the world. Condemned to loneliness and eternal exile, the merolico is led to reflection, and observation of human nature. The merolico, a single actor, invites us to travel through the imaginary world of Cervantes."EL MEROLICO EN EL ENCIERRO" (The Merolico In The Confinement) is from playwright Miguel de Cervantes, directors Fernando Memije, Fernando Villa and Allan Flores. The cast includes Fernando Villa. click here

6:00 PM

Matthew Bourne's New Adventures Festival- Cinderella - Matthew Bourne's Cinderella is a thrilling and evocative love story set in London during the Second World War. The internationally acclaimed choreographer's interpretation of the classic fairy tale has, at its heart, a true war-time romance. A chance meeting results in a magical night for Cinderella and her dashing young RAF pilot-together just long enough to fall in love before being parted by the horrors of the Blitz. The sights and sounds of war-torn London are recreated by Lez Brotherston's Olivier Award-winning costumes and sets, lighting by Olivier Award-winning Neil Austin, video and projection designs by Duncan McLean and sound designed by Paul Groothuis. Bourne's vivid story telling has never been more heart-stopping and touching and takes the audience into the heart of Prokofiev's magnificent score. Filmed in 2017, Matthew Bourne's Cinderella features Ashley Shaw as Cinderella, Andrew Monaghan as Harry The Pilot, Michela Meazza as The Stepmother, Liam Mower as The Angel, and Alan Vincent as The Father. click here

Alexi Kenney, violin & Anna Polonsky, piano - The recipient of a 2016 Avery Fisher Career Grant and a 2020 Borletti-Buitoni Trust Award, Alexi Kenney has been named "a talent to watch" by the New York Times, which also noted his "architect's eye for structure and space and a tone that ranges from the achingly fragile to full-bodied robustness." Don't miss the PCMS recital debut of this extraordinarily violinist of whom Cleveland Classical raves: "It would be unfair to say that someday Kenney will be a superstar. He already is." This concert will be livestreamed for all to enjoy on a pay what you wish basis. Dvořák: Violin Sonata in F Major, Op. 57 Ko: Plush Earth in Four Pieces Dancigers: Skyline for Solo Violin Poulenc: Violin Sonata Clarke: Midsummer Moon click here

7:00 PM

SPOILED: The Film Project - SPOILED: The Film Project unearths the roots of global gender-based violence from the male point of view but is performed by an ensemble of women. In this first chapter of the film, three stories based on real events, probe the underlying trauma or training that lead to campus rape, elder abuse and domestic violence. Spanning the globe, future chapters will continue to shed light on the role patriarchy plays in perpetuating misogyny around the world. SPOILED does not speak for men or boys, nor does it demonize them - and includes stories of allies as well as perpetrators. Rather than glamorize the victimization of women and girls, or give way to despair, the piece aims to empower us all by upending toxic narratives. click here

You're Not Special - From the writer of The Block Universe comes this criticially-acclaimed new play about relationships, intimacy, and the dangerous line between truth and fiction in the digital age. Directed by Samantha Young, and starring Arkia Ashraf, Ariadne Sgouros, and Kate Skinner, You're Not Special is Sam O'Sullivan's much-anticipated new work, a darkly comic look at life and love in an age where screens rule, and what we want is only a click away. click here

That Night at Gatsby's - Pop the champagne, dress to impress, and RSVP for the party of the century. Roll up to the glamorous Gatsby mansion and prepare to meet legendary characters from the iconic story live. Flirt with Tom and Daisy Buchanan, gossip with George and Myrtle Wilson, raise a glass with Jordan Baker, and seek out the mysterious Gatsby himself. But be careful - each interaction you have will change the course of the evening, as everyone has secrets to hide, and before the night is over, divine decadence will turn into high-stakes drama. With many twists and possible endings, no two parties will be the same. So get ready for an unforgettable night as you uncover what really happened That Night at Gatsby's. click here

Performing Arts at CCBC with Towson University Dance present Carolyn Dorfman Dance in Concert - Connect with Carolyn Dorfman Dance for a virtual evening of bold, athletic, and sensuous dance that will make you think, feel, laugh, cry, and engage. Don't miss the Company called "ingenious" (Star Ledger), and "emotionally resonant" (The New York Times). A talkback with Carolyn and dancers will follow. click here

7:30 PM

10x10 New Play Festival - 10 TEN-MINUTE PLAYS x 10 PLAYWRIGHTS = 100 MINUTES OF PURE JOY 10×10 is back to shake those winter blues away, from the comfort of your own home! Filmed live on our Boyd-Quinson Stage and streaming March 11-14 & 18-21, this year's selection is sure to delight. click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Rossini's Il Barbiere di Siviglia Starring Joyce DiDonato, Juan Diego Flórez, Peter Mattei, John Del Carlo, and John Relyea, conducted by Maurizio Benini. Production by Bartlett Sher. From March 24, 2007. click here

Glass Town: A New Musical - A rock requiem starring the Brontë siblings -- Anne, most feminist and most faithful, a neosoul star; Emily, melancholy alt-rock prodigy; Branwell, full of the blues; and Charlotte, fiery frontwoman, desperate for recognition and love. A staged concept album that defies traditional musical theatre, Glass Town explores familial bonds, grief, and isolation, using the literary family as archetypal touchstones. click here

THE LAST 5 YEARS - Nasia Thomas (Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) and Nicholas Edwards (Frozen, Berkshire Theatre Group's Godspell) will star in the production, which features book, music and lyrics by three-time Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown (Parade, The Bridges of Madison County). The production will be rehearsed remotely and streamed from a New York apartment, following all COVID-19 safety protocols from Actors' Equity Association, the state of New York, and federal guidelines. click here

8:00 PM

The Aran Islands - In the grey, sea-battered landscape of the Aran Islands, full of mist and wild rain, hearth is home and storytellers regale with tales by the fire. When John Millington Synge traveled to these remote islands upon the advice of WB Yeats in 1898, he discovered a bleakly primitive, mystical land that would inspire him for the rest of his life, leading to canonical works in Irish theatre, including The Playboy of the Western World and Riders to the Sea. The Aran Islands: A Performance on Screen is a haunting and visceral experience built around "a hypnotic performance" by Brendan Conroy, one of Ireland's finest actors, as he captures the spirit of Synge in Joe O'Bryne's theatrical adaptation of Synge's early work, "The Aran Islands." This play has been reimagined for digital presentation, transporting audiences to a distant world. click here

Virtual Rule of 7x7: March Edition - Now running for seven years, RULE OF 7x7 is an ongoing series that premieres 7 new short plays (now in deliciously innovative virtual fashion). For each round of 7x7, each writer devises a rule & then each pens a new piece incorporating ALL 7 rules. 7 writers. 7 rules. 7 new virtual plays. 2 nights only. Performed on Zoom, streamed on YouTube. Hosted & Produced by Brett Epstein. New virtual plays by: Bruce Bundy, Ying Ying Li, Breanna Maloney, Jacob Nash, Guy Newsham, Larry Powell & Matthew Starr. click here

Stars in the House - THE WEST WING Reunion! "What's next?" A "West Wing" Reunion! Martin Sheen, Allison Janney, Bradley Whitford, Richard Schiff, Josh Malina, Mary McCormack, Janel Moloney, Melissa Fitzgerald, and more will leave their White House duties behind to come together for an evening of fun and reminiscing. a?? click here

ISAAC@CAFÉCARLYLE with special guest, Justin Vivian Bond - Isaac Mizrahi presents a special virtual concert series full of stories and songs, delivered right to your living room. Filmed (without an audience) at the New York City landmark Café Carlyle, Mizrahi brings you four completely unique shows (premiering 12/4, 1/8, 2/12, 3/19) each featuring a special guest. Mizrahi will be accompanied by his six-piece band, led by Ben Waltzer. Since 2017, Isaac Mizrahi has had an annual residence at Café Carlyle, winning praise from the New York Times who coined him "...a founding father of a genre that fuses performance art, music and stand-up comedy." Isaac Mizrahi has worked extensively in the entertainment industry for over 30 years. He is the subject and co-creator of Unzipped, a documentary which received an award at the Sundance Film Festival. He hosted seven seasons of The Isaac Mizrahi Show, has written three books, and has made countless appearances in movies and on television. Mizrahi has directed several theatrical productions including A Little Night Music and The Magic Flute for the Opera Theatre of St. Louis and the annual presentation of Peter and The Wolf at The Guggenheim Museum in New York. He has performed at Café Carlyle, Joe's Pub and The McCarter Theatre, to name a few of many venues. Mizrahi has his own production company, Isaac Mizrahi Entertainment, under which he has several projects in development in television, theatre and literature. His New York Times Bestselling memoir, I.M., was published in February 2019. click here

Oregon Shakespeare Festival- Julius Caesar - This muscular 2017 production features the signature physical storytelling of director Shana Cooper and choreographer Erika Chong Shuch. Shakespeare's political thriller shows what happens to powerbrokers-honorable and not-when their motives and means lead to unexpected consequences they cannot control. click here

East Lynne Theater Company presents SOMETHING TO VOTE FOR - East Lynne Theater Company presents a reading of "Something to Vote For" by Charlotte Perkins Gilman for free, due to support from The New Jersey Council for the Humanities through its "NJ Women Vote: The 19th Amendment at 100" initiative, and The New Jersey Theatre Alliance's "Stages Festival." click here

Plague Doctor - It's an ordinary night in for roommates Cosmo, Casey, Roz, and Filomena. They bicker over chores, surf Netflix, and fend off the medieval Plague Doctor who haunts the corners of their apartment. But tonight, they've found a new way to relieve the monotony: a storytelling contest with perilous stakes. As they spin their tales, genres weave together and fictional worlds spring to life-and the good Doctor wants in. This piece is a very, almost irresponsibly loose retelling of The Decameron, a 14th Century series of novellas about a bunch of twenty-somethings swapping stories while quarantined in the Italian countryside. They, too, are waiting out a plague. In this version, of course, the stories are updated. The characters are less concerned with the foibles of the clergy than they are with their own stagnant careers and social lives and the dismal state of the world. But the spirit remains the same: storytelling is humanity's refuge in dangerous times. And Plague Doctor masks are just freaking scary. A Talk Back with the Artists will directly follow the show click here

9:00 PM

Theatre in the Dark's MOBY DICK IN THE DARK - Live online audio theatre from one of Chicago's most innovative theatre groups! Turn off your screen and crank up your speakers as you come with us into the dark... "Call me Ishmael..." After losing his leg in pursuit of the devilish white whale Moby Dick, Captain Ahab vows vengeance at all costs, but to what lengths will he turn to seek that vengeance--and at what cost to his crew? Actors broadcast live across 5,500 miles to audiences in real time as Theatre in the Dark cooks with signature style the story of young Ishmael's three-year voyage across the earth's oceans in pursuit of Captain Ahab's fiery revenge for an elusive and vengeful sperm whale named Moby Dick. MOBY DICK IN THE DARK is performed entirely without visuals, combining recorded sound, live Foley effects, an original musical score, and the human voice, to tell the story. click here

The Old Globe: Word Up! - More of a gathering than a show or a class, Word Up! is a digital opportunity for community members to connect with each other and participate in a new performing-art medium each week through a live-streamed collaboration. Every Friday night, Arts Engagement Programs Manager and host Laura Zablit will be joined by some of San Diego's incredible performing artists. Together they will create opportunities for viewers to learn from and participate in their art form, creating accessible art in real time. Performing art forms will include spoken word, rap, puppetry, singing, and more, often with bilingual and multicultural elements. click here

10:00 PM

DISROBED - The Virtual Event - The award-winning 2019 Hollywood Fringe Festival breakout hit "Disrobed - Why So Clothes Minded?" returns online in a new critically acclaimed Zoom version with an all new national cast, more outrageous and more naked than ever! Live-streaming for one weekend only on March 19, 20 & 21, "Disrobed - The Virtual Event" is the perfect way to ring in a Happy Nude Year. This wacky, irreverent and empowering comedy is "Meet the Parents" - with Nudists! Only one online "ticket" is required for each household. Recommended PG 17+, includes nudity, but is, in fact, family friendly (if you're into that.) click here