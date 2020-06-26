Virtual Theatre Today: Friday, June 26- Lea Salonga, Sara Bareilles and More

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, June 26, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

Planning ahead? Visit BroadwayWorld's full Streaming Calendar!

11:00 AM

Lincoln Center at Home - InspectorPulse@Home: Moonlight and Music. Inspector Pulse discovers that moonlight is like music! Or maybe music is like moonlight. Hmmm. Better tune in! click here

Broadway Babysitters - Broadway Song/Story Time with Lauren Molina and Noodle click here

Ailey Extension - Ballet for Life Lecture with Finis Jhung click here

12:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Jazz Fusion - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge - Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Special guest Lea Salonga. click here

1:00 PM

HERE@Home- #stillHERE with Nia Witherspoon - Join us live this Friday for Chronicle X: An Invocation, by HARP artist Nia Witherspoon, with a team of fierce collaborators: Mei Ann Teo, Director; Troy Anthony, Composer; and Performers Nia Calloway, Grace Galu, Kadie Henderson, Syd Nichols, Shelley Nicole, and Tieisha Thoma click here

#TurnItOutWithTiler - The New York City Ballet dancer Tiler Peck will teach her daily ballet class live on Instagram! click here

#LAOAtHome - Backstage at LAO: Coffee with Conlon click here

1:30 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home- Singing Technique | Nathan Lucrezio - Singing technique will focus on versatility, preparedness, and understanding the individual's voice. Each class will begin with a vocal and physical warm up, comprised of your breath and body. Followed by working on specific vocal exercises, applying this knowledge to a song, and into performance. click here

2:00 PM

The Sound of Music Live! - From the producers of the Academy Award-winning Chicago and BAFTA and Golden Globe nominated Hairspray, Craig Zadan and Neil Meron of Storyline Entertainment, the special was an adaptation of Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II's 1959 Broadway musical The Sound of Music. Directed by Tony Award-winning theatre director Rob Ashford and Prime Time Emmy-nominee Beth McCarthy-Miller, the production was originally a ratings success for NBC, delivering the network's most-watched Thursday with non-sports programming since the Frasier finale in 2004 and ultimately reaching more than 42 million viewers. It remains the most-watched live musical television event since its broadcast revived the format in 2013. click here

Battery Dance TV- Musical Theatre - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

San Francisco Trans March - Join us for our first ever virtual Trans March coming to you from San Francisco, California and all around the country (maybe even the world!). The Trans March Planning Committee for 2020 has been highly aware of all the recent unfortunate incidents that has impacted the black and brown communities and we stand in solidarity with them fighting the injustices, police brutality and abuse that they continually to experience. click here

3:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Hip Hop for Kids - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home- Acting Through Song | Maggie May - This class is focused on making strong, quick, and interesting acting choices whilst performing a song. Many people score a monologue and work on every beat in the piece. When it comes to a song however, even in musical theatre, actors tend to focus on the voice and music, not the acting. This class will teach you how to break down a song from the acting perspective, singing tips/warm-ups & give you overall performance and career advice. There is also an interactive Q&A at the end of class with no theatre topic off limits! This class is useful for ALL participants, not just our weekly four featured singers. You can find Maggie on Social Media at: @maggiemayfromca click here

4:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- 1 Minute Performance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Marie's Crisis Weekend Warm-Up - Stuck inside and dying for a reason to sing out? Well get your vocal chords stretched and ready, because you're about to belt your way into this weekend! click here

Broadway Babysitters - Broadway Dance Party with Vasthy Mompoint click here

5:00 PM

Virtual Halston - Featuring special guest Judy Gold! click here

NYC Pride Virtual Rally - NYC Pride, the organization responsible for executing LGBTQIA+ events in New York City in the month of June, will host a virtual Rally. Streamed simultaneously on Facebook and YouTube, the event will be hosted by Ashlee Marie Preston and Brian Michael Smith. Speakers include Ceyenne Doroshow, Annie Segarra, Edafe Okporo, Leandro E. Rodriguez Ramos and many more. click here

6:00 PM

Words & Music with Jen Shyu - Hear music, interact with one of our musician friends and enjoy some Jazz Gallery community. Reservations are required and available on a first-come, first-served basis at $15/$5 members per session (to offer the artist a small honorarium). Once you have signed up we will send you a Zoom link to the hang with instructions. click here

Battery Dance TV- Rumba - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Broadway Jackbox - Andrew Barth Feldman and Alex Boniello's series returns with special guests! click here

6:30 PM

Ailey Extension - Dance Cardio with Matthew Johnson Harris click here

7:00 PM

The Men from the Boys - The 2002 sequel to The Boys in the Band, which won the 2019 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play, revisits a handful of characters from Boys in the Band approximately 30 years later, with a few new additions. While The Boys in the Band gathered these friends for a birthday party in an era when such a gathering of gay men was illegal, The Men from the Boys reunites the group for a different type of occasion and chronicles how these men have evolved and how different they are from their intergenerational counterparts. The cast features Denis O'Hare as Michael, Rick Elice as Donald, Mario Cantone as Emory, Joseph James O'Neil as Hank, Kevyn Morrow as Bernard, Lou Liberatore as Harold, Carson McCalley as Scott, Charlie Carver as Jason, and Telly Leung as Rick. click here

The Round Table - Welcome to "The Round Table", a virtual-theatre event for charity featuring King Arthur, and the knights of the roundtable. We've created this event for to raise awareness for causes that are important to us, generate funds for people that need them now more than ever, and provide actors a creative outlet during these difficult times. Join our knights as they are trapped inside their castle suddenly, when faced with an external threat. The Tank's portion of Box Office proceeds from this event will be donated to Fair Fight whose mission is to "promote fair elections in Georgia and around the country, encourage voter participation in elections, and educate voters about elections and their voting rights." click here

CrossCurrent Contemporary Dance Virtual Festival - The CrossCurrent Dance Festival is a celebration of the vibrancy and diversity of the Asian American dance scene in the New York metropolitan area. Produced by Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company and presented by Flushing Town Hall, the virtual festival aims to foster creative contemporary dance choreography in the Asian American Community by showcasing new works by Asian American choreographer and in-depth discussion with the artists and Nai-Ni Chen. The festival will increase the visibility of Asian and Asian American dance, foster cross-cultural dialog and provide a more equitable context to discuss dance and its role in the NYC dance communities. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Donizetti's L'Elisir d'Amore Starring Kathleen Battle, Luciano Pavarotti, Juan Pons, and Enzo Dara, conducted by James Levine. From November 16, 1991. click here

Lied Live Online: Jason Michael Webb in Concert - Broadway composer, lyricist, producer, and Tony Award-winning musical director/arranger Jason Michael Webb is our very special guest on this edition of Lied Live Online! His career has taken him from stage to screen, as music director for Broadway shows including The Color Purple and music supervisor for movies including The Greatest Showman. Be there on Friday, June 26th at 7:30pm CDT on the Lied Facebook page and at liedcenter.org for a special evening of Jason's music! click here

8:00 PM

Cabaret on the Couch - Cabaret on the Couch returns for its fourth month to bring together an incredible slate of POC artists. This month's edition will benefit Live & In Color, a creative home for faces and stories that reflect the diversity of today's world. All donations in the month of June will be matched -- come help us bring them closer to their $10,000 match goal! Read more on their mission at theatreincolor.org This month's performers include Live & In Color alums Rheaume Crenshaw (Groundhog Day) and recording artist Riki Stevens, alongside Gabby Preston, Jordan Reed, Subiya Mboya, Taj Burroughs, Samella Carryl, and host Ania Briggs. Produced by Ian McQueen, alongside Hannah Hall, Tori Vitucci and Elizabeth Fahsbender. IG: @cabaretonthecouchlive click here

Stars in the House - Marlo Thomas, Sara Bareilles, Harry Belafonte, Drew Barrymore, Audra McDonald, Benj Pasek, Debra Messing, Gloria Steinem, Michael McElroy, Rosie O'Donnell, Marlee Matlin, AND MORE in FREE TO BE...YOU AND ME Special! click here

How to Survive the End of the World - How to Survive the End of the World is a short web-musical that has been written, rehearsed, produced and shot in its entirety since quarantine began in March. The piece tells the story of Al (Cruz), a woman who has preserved years of video messages from her older brother (Hartwell) who passed away prior to the quarantine lockdown. She now lives in a world where all of her human interactions happen on screens, which blurs the line between alive and dead, what is real and what is only in the cloud. After Chary and Gwinn were inspired to remotely write a musical that deals with loss when so much of our lives must move online, the cast rehearsed via Zoom and recorded all the material by themselves at home on their own phones and devices. How to Survive the End of the World stars Hannah Cruz, Dylan Hartwell, Greg Sullivan and Ellen Winter, with a script and lyrics by EllaRose Chary, music, lyrics and audio/video production by Brandon James Gwinn, and production management by Adrianna Lombardi. CyberTank will be hosting a stream of the show, as well as a Q+A/Watch Party with the cast. click here

Joe's Pub Live - BLACK LIGHT is a revival for turbulent times. Jomama Jones invites us to the Crossroads to contemplate what we must choose at this moment in our own lives, in our civic relationships, in our country, and our world(s). click here

Sing Happy: The Songs of Liza Minnelli - The streaming theatrical-concert-event features Haley Swindal putting her brassy stamp on the greatest songs ever sung by Liza Minnelli. Directed by award-winning director Will Nunziata, songs include "Maybe This Time," "Teach Me Tonight," "Cabaret," "Losing My Mind," "Stepping Out," and more. click here

Broadway's Next on Stage - Inspired by your favorite network TV singing contests, BroadwayWorld is inviting high school and college aged students to submit videos of themselves performing a song from the musical theatre canon to enter a new, online musical theatre singing competition. click here

8:20 PM

"Badass Women" - "Badass Women" may be victims, but they survive tyranny, they prevail, they remain unconquered. Premiere production. Cast for this reading: Andrea Woodbridge as Roxane. Ariel Salerno as Natalie. Dexter Strong as The Alpha Male. Josh Rubenstein as Jet. Len Bellezza as Narrator, Devlin, Spinoza, & Muerte Subita. click here

9:00 PM

Denver Fringe Festival: #txtshow - A completely interactive two screen performance, featuring a mysterious character named txt (pronounced 'text'), who recites dialogue written anonymously in real-time by a live audience (on the internet). Created and performed by Brian Feldman, this LIVE, interactive performance takes place on Zoom. click here

9:30 PM

International Thespian Excellence Awards Showcase - click here

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You