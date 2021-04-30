Virtual Theatre Today: Friday, April 30- with Betty Buckley, Donna Murphy, and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, April 30, 2021.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Time

12:00 PM

COVENANT - By a??a??a??York Walker, directed by Tamilla Woodard, dramaturg: John Glore. When he returns home to his small Georgia town, rumors fly that blues guitarist Johnny "Honeycomb" James May have sold his soul to the devil to attain his musical genius. But in this twisty folk-horror drama, jealousy, distrust and superstition determine Honeycomb's fate-even if the devil does play a part. click here

City in Transition: The Quadrant Series - Every city has its stories. This innovative on-demand digital production from Theater Alliance weaves together tales from across Washington, DC - sharing histories, experiences, and issues from within the District's four quadrants. Directed by Raymond O. Caldwell and written by Khadijah Z. Ali-Coleman, Avery Collins, Shalom Omo-Osagie, and Leslie Scott-Jones, CITY IN TRANSITION provides a dynamic account of our nation's capital from artists who call the city their home. click here

Downtown Variety: Kenya Edition - La MaMa and CultureHub team up with Bold Theatre Kenya to create a special edition of Downtown Variety, an online live performance series that features short acts of dance, music, theater, new media, comedy, A/V performance, and more. Downtown Variety brings La MaMa's 1960s café aesthetic to a virtual platform that links performers and audiences in real time across distance. Downtown Variety: Kenya Edition will showcase a tapestry of short stories derived from cross-cultural collaborations, followed by a live devised performance that is rooted in vibrant Kenyan traditions but infused with modern culture, global inspiration, and the uniqueness of the human condition as the ensemble deal with their own selves and identities during this tumultuous time. Curated by Bold Theatre Kenya, artists for this edition include: Steve Gitau, Daisy Onyango, Thuita Christopher, Shirleen Ishenyi, Cindy Nyambura, Calvin Kinyua, Idris Neem, Martina Ayoro, directed by Aroji Otieno. click here

A Midsummer Night's Dream - One of Shakespeare's most popular and acclaimed comedies, A Midsummer Night's Dream tells the tale of love and marriage, order and disorder, and perception and reality. The play consists of four interconnecting plots, connected by a celebration of the wedding of Duke Theseus of Athens and the Amazon queen, Hippolyta, which are set simultaneously in the woodland and in the realm of Fairyland, under the light of the moon. Join us for this one-of-a-kind virtual production of one of Shakespeare's finest plays! click here

1:00 PM

Call Me Elizabeth - Extended Through May 9 - Porchlight Music Theatre is proud to announce the Chicago streaming premiere with KB Productions of "Call Me Elizabeth," a one-woman show about the early life of Elizabeth Taylor, written by and starring Kayla Boye and directed by Erin Kraft. The 70-minute production may be viewed on-demand Now - May 9. Tickets are on sale now for $25 per household from PorchlightMusicTheatre.org, with streaming available up to 72 hours after initial viewing. A portion of proceeds benefits Howard Brown Health and Brave Space Alliance in honor of Taylor's advocacy and activism in the fight against HIV/AIDS. Fresh off her triumph as Best Actress for "Butterfield 8" and recovery from a recent brush with death, Elizabeth Taylor is struggling with her hardest role yet: herself. Through an intimate conversation with a biographer, "Call Me Elizabeth" examines the movie star's early life, career and loves as she grapples with the culture of celebrity and her place as Hollywood's brightest star. The creative team includes Kayla Boye ("Elizabeth Taylor"), Erin Kraft (director), Christopher Pazdernik (associate producer), Ryan Cassell (cinematographer), Ethan Deppe (composer), Bethany Thomas (vocalist) and Kàchí Mozie (production photographer). click here

2:00 PM

Digital Short: "let me come in" - A lost film is given new life in our latest Digital Short "let me come in." Pulitzer Prize-winning composer David Lang crafted this piece specifically for the stunning soprano of the incomparable Angel Blue. The utterly-compelling music is given a gorgeous visual treatment by the extraordinary filmmaker Bill Morrison, resurrecting footage from the long-forgotten silent film Pawns of Passion from 1928. click here

5:00 PM

Joffrey Ballet: Under The Trees' Voices - Experience a "window into the Joffrey," as cameras livestream the rehearsal process of Under the Trees' Voices choreographed by Joffrey Rehearsal Director Nicolas Blanc on March 3 and April 7. Set to Symphony No. 2 by Italian composer Ezio Bosso, Under the Trees' Voices channels the power of community in the age of social distancing. In four distinct sections, Blanc imagines a future of hope and unity. click here

6:00 PM

Philadelphia Chamber Music Society: Aizuri Quartet w/ Marcy Rosen, cello - For its livestreamed PCMS return, the Aizuri Quartet is joined by esteemed cellist Marcy Rosen for a performance of Schubert's String Quintet in C Major. Representing the peak of Schubert's instrumental oeuvre, the quintet is one of the most remarkable compositions in the entire repertoire of Romantic chamber music-it remains one of those musical enigmas whose mystery is only deepened by repeated hearings. Complementing the Schubert is a first half of Alberga and Dvořák. Of these works the Aizuri members write: "Eleanor Alberga was an amazing discovery for us. She's a prominent Jamaican, UK-based composer whose music we haven't heard much in the States. We thought she would be an excellent option for a contemporary European composer with a really compelling, substantial style. We also thought the Dvořák would be a nice way to retain the song element in the first half of our April 30 program (replacing our original songbook plans)." click here

7:00 PM

David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band - In celebration of International Jazz Day, Flushing Town Hall presents a LIVE streaming from our stage featuring David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band. Since 1980, this acoustically electrifying group has appeared nationally and internationally in varied settings - currently in the twentieth year of its open-ended weekly Wednesday evening engagement at New York City's Birdland, at Lincoln Center's Midsummer's Night Swing, at the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture, at Jazz in July at the 92nd Street Y, at Lionel Hampton's New Orleans-style funeral procession, and at four appearances at Scotland's Nairn International Jazz Festival. The band's guest musicians have included Wynton Marsalis, Dick Hyman, Jon Hendricks, Clark Terry, Jon Faddis, and blues great Big Joe Turner, whose recording with the band, one of five it has made, was nominated for a Grammy Award in 1986. Moderated by FTH's Jazz Producer Clyde Bullard, a live Q&A will follow the performance with David Ostwald answering questions from virtual audience. click here

The Completely Different Late Show: Online Edition - It's fast and most definitely furious. Straight from the top, The Groundlings Main Company delivers a special online improv experience that could only happen LATE* at night! The perfect way to end the work week, so kick back and unwind with The Groundlings. click here

Brimming by Company 605 - The Vancouver International Dance Festival (VIDF) presents Company 605's Brimming with a multi-camera approach that brings you inside the dance. Created and performed by Josh Martin, Brimming is a new solo investigating the body as a container: a rigid frame holding in and concealing its stored inner contents. It explores this shape we are in, how it holds us, and what might eventually spill out when the walls begin to bend. Tickets are free/by-donation with advanced registration. click here

7:30 PM

Spring Dance - A split program of classical ballet and contemporary dance features excerpts from the famous classical ballet "Don Quixote" along with a work patterned after "Locus," by pure movement choreographer Trisha Brown (staged by Abigail Yager of the Dance faculty), and a new work by former Pilobolus dancer Gaspard Louis. click here

Legends and Bridge - Joan Crawford, Bette Davis & Judy Garland attempt a comeback in the screwball comedy "Legends and Bridge". Dramatically Incorrect Theater Group & Dance Company proudly presents the PREMIERE streaming production of the hit comedy by award-winning writer C. Stephen Foster. click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Verdi's La Traviata Starring Ileana Cotrubas, Plácido Domingo, and Cornell MacNeil, conducted by James Levine. Production by Colin Graham. From March 28, 1981. click here

8:00 PM

REFLECTIONS OF WHO'S NEXT, BROADWAY ROCKS THE WHO! - A LIVE STREAM EVENT YOU DO NOT WANT TO MISS. The powerful Broadway voices of Constantine Maroulis (2x Tony Award Nominee, American Idol), JUSTIN MATHEW SARGENT (Rock of Ages, Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark), Lana Gordon (Chicago, The Lion King), and Michael Wartella (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Wicked) Join forces with the magnificent band WONDEROUS STORIES and blow the room away. Join us as we celebrate an undisputed masterwork of The Who's career, WHO'S NEXT changed the world of rock after it was released in 1971 as their 5th studio album. With timeless songs like "Baba O'Riley" and "Won't Get Fooled Again", WHO'S NEXT continues to resonate with listeners as if it were written yesterday. The Rock Project has combined some of the best rock voices of contemporary Broadway and an All-Star band to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of this Triple Platinum album, track-by-track, in a streamed concert event. But don't worry if your favorite Who songs don't land on this album! This concert also celebrates their greatest hits; so you can expect to hear other masterpieces like "Pinball Wizard" and "Long Live Rock" just to name a few. click here

Beyond The Veil - A thrilling, chilling, spine-tingling ghost play for your ears about a small town doctor, wracked with grief, who recounts the strange tale of another grieving family in his care, and their joint decision to seek the aid of a Spiritualist medium to help them "lift the veil" between the worlds of the living and the dead to bring them closure. What they find "beyond the veil" will haunt you long after the séance has ended. click here

Once on This Island - Produced by Cobb PARKS and the Jennie T. Anderson Theatre, come celebrate storytelling and fabulous music with this rousing Calypso-flavored concert of one small girl who finds love in a world of prejudice. ONCE ON THIS ISLAND features Atlanta actors and musicians. Book and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, Music by Stephen Flaherty. click here

Broadway's Masked Singer! Finale Night! - You know them, you love them, you voted for them to make it here tonight! The winners from our "Meet the Masks" episodes are BACK and ready to battle once more for the crown. Have you figured out who's under the mask yet? Time is running out because tonight ALL of our remaining singers will reveal themselves. The winner however, is up to YOU! click here

Little Gem: A Performance on Screen - Amber, Lorraine, and Kay, three generations of North Dublin women, find themselves suddenly facing the unexpected in this "warm slice-of-life tale." (The New York Times). Young Amber's case of indigestion grows into something more, while her mother Lorraine reluctantly attempts therapist-suggested self-care, and Grandmother Kay struggles with a personal itch while adjusting to life as a caretaker for her beloved Gem. In this hilarious and poignant award-winning work, three women find strength in one another and discover the beauty and complexity of family. Irish playwright Elaine Murphy's debut play, Little Gem, premiered at the Dublin Fringe Festival in 2008 where it won the Fishamble New Writing Award. It then transferred to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, where it won the Carol Tambor Best of Edinburgh Award, the festival's top prize. This new digital production was filmed remotely at the actors' homes in Connecticut, London, and New York. It is an adaptation of Irish Rep's acclaimed 2019 production. click here

Prometheus Bound - Through the prism of racial and gender injustice, Prometheus Bound is a protest against the discrepancy between what's legal and what's right, against oppression veiled as order. Director Ran Xia sets Howard Rubenstein's adaptation of Aeschylus's Prometheus Bound against a backdrop of the tumultuous American socio-political climate. Prometheus Bound is fully designed and staged for an audience of no one in The Tank's 98-seat theater. Instead, it is captured for the screen by Iris Media Works as a purely cinematic experience, with masks, original music and deeply compelling performances of the late Rubenstein's visionary text. The cast for Prometheus Bound includes Sophia Aranda, Juan Arturo, Olivia Rose Barresi, Chloe Simone Crawford, Brenda Crawley, Iván Hernandez, Macy Lanceta, Alice Marcondes, and Kaila Wooten. click here

Islands of Contentment - Co-produced by Hypokrit Productions and The Tank in association with Autonomous Works, Dipti Bramhandkar's Islands of Contentment is a moving meditation comprised of thirteen monologues. An elegy to the (dis)harmony of romantic relationships, each piece invites us into the intimate, poignant, and hilarious interactions with significant others in the form of modern-day confessionals. Thirteen characters reflect on moments that feel strangely familiar: the break-up dream, the plight of the nice guy, the ex who unexpectedly shows up, and even a baking fetish. No one writes love songs about this stuff. Islands of Contentment is a one-of-a-kind virtual show that transports small audiences to the characters through the power of Zoom. Each performance is unique to the audience, the actors, and which order the audience chooses. click here

Jane Austen's PERSUASION Song Cycle - What did we do on our CoVid quarantine vacation? With a baseline of Beethoven's glorious chamber music, director/lyricist Emily King created a series of 9 songs which capture, each in their unique way, the flavor, plot and characters of PERSUASION, Jane Austen's last completed, least read and most fiercely defended novel. Twelve remarkable singer actors and eleven musicians are creating a wholly original, completely Pastiche way of bringing you back in time with our latest technology. Diverse and distanced, gorgeous and witty, liberating talent from Canada to Israel and all over the US, for Austen, Beethoven and musical theater fans all over the world. Ludwig calls the tune as we celebrate Jane Austen, and her ability to create happy endings in her stories, when real life so often sadly disappoints. click here

Vocal Gumbo Celebrates International Jazz Day - Brainchild of respected and trusted singers / arrangers / producers Janis Siegel (The Manhattan Transfer) and Lauren Kinhan (New York Voices), Vocal Gumbo is a virtual music festival created to bring the vocal music community together across the miles to inspire and entertain a world standing still during uncertain times. This past year - while forced off the road due to the global pandemic - Siegel and Kinhan have wrangled living legends, Grammy winners, and up-and-coming superstars to produce one-of-a-kind collaborations and curate incredible DIY, at-home performances to share in this monthly music feast. click here

9:00 PM

10:00 PM

