Virtual Theatre This Weekend: May 8-9- with Christine Pedi, Marilyn Maye, and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway this weekend, May 8-9, 2021.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

Planning ahead? Visit BroadwayWorld's full Streaming Calendar!

Saturday, May 8

10:30 AM

And in This Corner: Cassius Clay-Community Listening Party - Every hero starts somewhere. For 12-year-old Cassius Clay Jr., who would become the sports legend known to the world as Muhammad Ali, it was a boxing gym in Louisville, Kentucky. This is the swift and vibrant origin story of how a determined young boy growing up in the Jim Crow South took on all challengers in his path to becoming...The Greatest. An unlikely hero is a classic story, but And in This Corner goes an extra, exhilarating round by exploring how remarkable communities help to create them. And in This Corner: Cassius Clay features Danté Crichlow, Sinclair Daniel, Langston Darby, Anthony Holiday, Franck Juste, Jacquelyn Landgraf, Eric Lockley, and Andy Schneeflock, all of whom are alumni of Atlantic Acting School! click here

12:00 PM

City in Transition: The Quadrant Series - Every city has its stories. This innovative on-demand digital production from Theater Alliance weaves together tales from across Washington, DC - sharing histories, experiences, and issues from within the District's four quadrants. Directed by Raymond O. Caldwell and written by Khadijah Z. Ali-Coleman, Avery Collins, Shalom Omo-Osagie, and Leslie Scott-Jones, CITY IN TRANSITION provides a dynamic account of our nation's capital from artists who call the city their home. click here

SWEAT by Lynn Nottage - Filled with warm humor and tremendous heart, SWEAT tells the story of a group of friends who have spent their lives sharing drinks, secrets, and laughs while working together on the factory floor. But when layoffs and picket lines begin to chip away at their trust, the friends find themselves pitted against each other in a heart- wrenching fight to stay afloat. This poignant play takes a look at the de-industrial revolution through the lens of a history play, but also delves into the issues of today: the economy, immigration, race-relations in America, and politics. Lynn Nottage's SWEAT gives us characters filled with the good and the bad and asks us to reflect on our own views and the views of others. click here

1:00 PM

Met Stars Live- Wagnerians in Concert - A quartet of opera's most powerful and dramatic singers-sopranos Christine Goerke and Elza van den Heever, tenor Andreas Schager, and baritone Michael Volle-comes together for a program of soaring selections by Wagner and Strauss. click here

3:00 PM

Little Gem: A Performance on Screen - Amber, Lorraine, and Kay, three generations of North Dublin women, find themselves suddenly facing the unexpected in this "warm slice-of-life tale." (The New York Times). Young Amber's case of indigestion grows into something more, while her mother Lorraine reluctantly attempts therapist-suggested self-care, and Grandmother Kay struggles with a personal itch while adjusting to life as a caretaker for her beloved Gem. In this hilarious and poignant award-winning work, three women find strength in one another and discover the beauty and complexity of family. Irish playwright Elaine Murphy's debut play, Little Gem, premiered at the Dublin Fringe Festival in 2008 where it won the Fishamble New Writing Award. It then transferred to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, where it won the Carol Tambor Best of Edinburgh Award, the festival's top prize. This new digital production was filmed remotely at the actors' homes in Connecticut, London, and New York. It is an adaptation of Irish Rep's acclaimed 2019 production. click here

4:00 PM

Longing... by Vidya Kotamraju - Longing... by Vidya Kotamraju is streaming LIVE May 8 at 4pm PDT as part of the 2021 Vancouver International Dance Festival! Vidya Kotamraju is a Vancouver based Bharata Natyam dance artist and a graduate of the Jai Govinda Dance Academy. In Longing..., she performs a two-part performance based on the universal themes of romantic and spiritual yearning for love, companionship, and oneness. "Oh Shiva! intoxicated as I am by the beauty of your dance, I yearn for your presence. Oh beautiful Lord with matted long hair, adorned with snakes, with the crescent moon and divine river on your head, I long to see your marvelous dance. I implore you to come and bless me with your grace." click here

7:00 PM

Marilyn Maye: Broadway, The Maye Way - Marvelous Marilyn Maye returns to her home away from home to premiere a dazzling new show - online. While her annual April engagement at Feinstein's/54 Below is postponed until the club reopens, we mark this legendary singer's 93rd birthday with a virtual performance direct from Broadway's Living Room, filmed the very week of her birthday. In this concert, Marilyn and her world-class jazz trio present Great American Songbook material from Broadway shows. Selected from various starring roles throughout her career, the songs are a tribute to the iconic performer's connection with the music from Broadway's Golden Age. Enjoy a sensational evening of songs and stories with one our greatest cabaret artists. Special VIP Tickets are available for the May 8th performance for $50 and include a live post-show Q&A session with Marilyn Maye. Please note that the VIP Q&A is available to view live only on May 8. It will not be recorded. The May 8th premiere also includes a live chat for fans to interact with each other before and during the show. Following the initial premiere date, the concert will be made available on demand for three weeks and accessible to fans across the world. 54 Below Premieres is a series of streamed concerts featuring cinematic, five-camera HD shoots to bring the glamour and intimacy of Broadway's Living Room direct to in-home screens. Filmed on the Feinstein's/54 Below iconic stage, these virtual performances will provide theater fans worldwide with new shows from their favorite Broadway stars. More information can be found at 54Below.com/Premieres. click here

Fabulous Fanny: The Songs & Stories of Fanny Brice - If you're looking for laughs and Broadway style theatrical entertainment, Fanny Brice is the one to deliver 'em to ya - well, Fanny Brice via Kimberly Faye Greenberg. The legendary comedian's life was first dramatized by Barbra Streisand in the hit Broadway musical and film Funny Girl, and now you can see Greenberg capture her hilarious spirit all over again in this original critically acclaimed and fabulous one-woman show. Named one of the BEST THINGS TO STREAM now by American Theatre Magazine, Time Out New York, Theatrical Development Fund (TDF), Theatre Pizzazz, Times Square Chronicles (NYC) and more! click here

BeatLeukemia Ball w/The Fab Four - Leukemia Texas's signature event, the BeatLeukemia Ball, features the music of Emmy-winning tribute act The Fab Four as they perform your favorite Beatles songs! Join us virtually on May 8, 2021, (Beginning at 7 p.m., CST) as we share an evening of music and philanthropy. All money will support our Patient Aid and Research programs to bring hope to patients of all ages all over Texas, as we try to find a cure and BeatLeukemia! The Video On Demand will be available to watch from May 9th through May 22, 2021. This signature event returns this Spring with the same great music, raffle, auction, and programming that you've grown to love over the last 18 years. This time you can join the festivities from wherever your smart device takes you! Tickets to the live stream start at $15, and to re-watch the show later your $25 ticket will make that happen. Sponsorships are also available if you'd like to host a virtual table! click here

7:30 PM

UNCSA Wind Chamber Ensembles Concert - Student chamber ensembles coached by the UNCSA faculty-artists are featured in this concert performance. click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Puccini's Madama Butterfly Starring Patricia Racette, Maria Zifchak, Marcello Giordani, and Dwayne Croft, conducted by Patrick Summers. Production by Anthony Minghella. From March 7, 2009. click here

8:00 PM

SIGNmation's Broadway SIGNS! At Home - Broadway SIGNs! At Home is a theatrical Cabaret celebrating Deaf Artists, American Sign Language (ASL) and Broadway's finest at Off Broadway's Triad Theatre, NYC! Featuring Actors from Tony Nominated Spring Awakening Revival: Russell Harvard (To Kill a Mockingbird), Treshelle Edmond (Children of a Lesser God), Alex Wyse (Waitress) and our cast perform their faves from musicals Dear Evan Hansen, Hadestown, Chorus Line, The Color Purple and Evita along with theatre, dance and ASL storytelling on stage to your home. Host Broadway Actress Treshelle Edmond ushers you from the Triad Theater to meet our performers and you "At Home!" New York Deaf Theatre Alums include veteran Actress Jackie Roth (Dialogues of the Carmelites), Actor & Master Storyteller Robert DeMayo (The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde), Dickie Hearts (Netflix Tales of the City and Grace & Frankie, Host Broadway SIGNs! LIVE) and Vocalist/Actress Mary Hould (Sylvia). Artistic Director and Dancer Bailey Anne Vincent (Company360), Brandon Kazen-Maddox (La Cage aux Folles) and Joan Joel (Falling Bodies). Maleni Chaitoo Producing Consultant (Netflix Master of None, Don't Shoot the Messenger!). All performances are in American Sign Language and Spoken English. click here

Little Gem: A Performance on Screen - Amber, Lorraine, and Kay, three generations of North Dublin women, find themselves suddenly facing the unexpected in this "warm slice-of-life tale." (The New York Times). Young Amber's case of indigestion grows into something more, while her mother Lorraine reluctantly attempts therapist-suggested self-care, and Grandmother Kay struggles with a personal itch while adjusting to life as a caretaker for her beloved Gem. In this hilarious and poignant award-winning work, three women find strength in one another and discover the beauty and complexity of family. Irish playwright Elaine Murphy's debut play, Little Gem, premiered at the Dublin Fringe Festival in 2008 where it won the Fishamble New Writing Award. It then transferred to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, where it won the Carol Tambor Best of Edinburgh Award, the festival's top prize. This new digital production was filmed remotely at the actors' homes in Connecticut, London, and New York. It is an adaptation of Irish Rep's acclaimed 2019 production. click here

9:00 PM

Mother's Day Eve: Live with The Pump and Dump Show - Hey Moms! Mother's Day may mean brunch and family time, but Mother's Day Eve is ALL ABOUT YOU!! It's been a rough year and we know you deserve a break, much-needed validation and some serious FUN, for once. The Pump and Dump Show is here for you! Grab your bubble of #Breeder friends, hide from the kids, and log on Saturday night, May 8th for "Mother's Day Eve: Live with The Pump and Dump Show" live-streamed from Denver's historic Bluebird Theatre. Get ready to laugh your c-section scars open! Video On Demand will be available after the show through 11:59pm PT on May 15, 2021. click here

Sunday, May 9

12:00 PM

City in Transition: The Quadrant Series - Every city has its stories. This innovative on-demand digital production from Theater Alliance weaves together tales from across Washington, DC - sharing histories, experiences, and issues from within the District's four quadrants. Directed by Raymond O. Caldwell and written by Khadijah Z. Ali-Coleman, Avery Collins, Shalom Omo-Osagie, and Leslie Scott-Jones, CITY IN TRANSITION provides a dynamic account of our nation's capital from artists who call the city their home. click here

A Midsummer Night's Dream - One of Shakespeare's most popular and acclaimed comedies, A Midsummer Night's Dream tells the tale of love and marriage, order and disorder, and perception and reality. The play consists of four interconnecting plots, connected by a celebration of the wedding of Duke Theseus of Athens and the Amazon queen, Hippolyta, which are set simultaneously in the woodland and in the realm of Fairyland, under the light of the moon. Join us for this one-of-a-kind virtual production of one of Shakespeare's finest plays! click here

1:00 PM

Email Pro - Email Pro is a recurring 60-minute livestream based on Ivan Anderson's long-running email performance art. The show consists of writing and sending emails to strangers, whose email addresses are provided by members of the chat audience. The emails themselves consist of parodies of self-help, absurd distortions of what it's like to be a person, and frantic attempts to tell the truth and be helpful. Writing and sending them serves as a vehicle for improvised standup comedy and a very glitchy masterclass in using email. click here

2:00 PM

Little Gem: A Performance on Screen - Amber, Lorraine, and Kay, three generations of North Dublin women, find themselves suddenly facing the unexpected in this "warm slice-of-life tale." (The New York Times). Young Amber's case of indigestion grows into something more, while her mother Lorraine reluctantly attempts therapist-suggested self-care, and Grandmother Kay struggles with a personal itch while adjusting to life as a caretaker for her beloved Gem. In this hilarious and poignant award-winning work, three women find strength in one another and discover the beauty and complexity of family. Irish playwright Elaine Murphy's debut play, Little Gem, premiered at the Dublin Fringe Festival in 2008 where it won the Fishamble New Writing Award. It then transferred to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, where it won the Carol Tambor Best of Edinburgh Award, the festival's top prize. This new digital production was filmed remotely at the actors' homes in Connecticut, London, and New York. It is an adaptation of Irish Rep's acclaimed 2019 production. click here

3:00 PM

The Seth Concert Series- Christine Pedi - Christine Pedi's award winning cabaret shows have played all over the USA, London, South Africa & several of the 7 seas. She's the daily host of SiriusXM radio's On Broadway channel and on Saturdays dukes it out on the air with Seth Rudetsky on "The Dueling Divas." Theatre credits include: Broadway's Chicago as Mama Morton, Talk Radio, Little Me, and Off Broadway's long running satirical revues Newsical and Forbidden Broadway (Drama Desk nomination). "The Lady of 1000 Voices," her vocal impressions can be seen and heard on YouTube, The Howard Stern Show and assorted commercials and cartoons. On Television she can be seen on the upcoming Dr. Death on NBC Peacock and was a "dead Soprano" (Mrs Bobby Baccala - He loved her so much he couldn't defrost her ziti). Recordings include her solo cd Good To Mama. click here

7:00 PM

A Portrait of My Mother by Carlo Lorenzo Garcia - An artist remembers their mother, spinning a modern Mexican Cinderella tale as we follow the trials and tribulations of one woman's journey into motherhood, from her humble beginnings in the town of Laredo, Texas to her journey to the Windy City of Chicago, and everything in between. It's one child's tribute to a mother, but in a way, it's a tribute to all mothers. Written and Performed by Carlo Lorenzo Garcia. Directed by David R. Jarrott. Assistant Direction by Natalie Garcia. click here

Andrea Marcovicci: SPRING SONG - Premiering Mother's Day Andrea continues to raise money for The Actors Fund with her second streaming show. With Brad Ellis on virtual piano, the show blends poetry, selections from Frank Loesser, humor from Johnny Mercer, and, of course, a surprise or two, to get you in a spring fling state of mind! The Mother's Day Premiere will be followed by a live, half-hour, conversation with Andrea on her Facebook page. The show, and the after-party are FREE, but Donations to The Actors Fund are greatly appreciated! click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Handel's Agrippina Starring Brenda Rae, Joyce DiDonato, Kate Lindsey, Iestyn Davies, Duncan Rock, and Matthew Rose, conducted by Harry Bicket. Production by Sir David McVicar. From February 29, 2020. click here

8:00 PM

The Seth Concert Series- Christine Pedi - Christine Pedi's award winning cabaret shows have played all over the USA, London, South Africa & several of the 7 seas. She's the daily host of SiriusXM radio's On Broadway channel and on Saturdays dukes it out on the air with Seth Rudetsky on "The Dueling Divas." Theatre credits include: Broadway's Chicago as Mama Morton, Talk Radio, Little Me, and Off Broadway's long running satirical revues Newsical and Forbidden Broadway (Drama Desk nomination). "The Lady of 1000 Voices," her vocal impressions can be seen and heard on YouTube, The Howard Stern Show and assorted commercials and cartoons. On Television she can be seen on the upcoming Dr. Death on NBC Peacock and was a "dead Soprano" (Mrs Bobby Baccala - He loved her so much he couldn't defrost her ziti). Recordings include her solo cd Good To Mama. click here