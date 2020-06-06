Virtual Theatre This Weekend: June 6-7- with Merle Dandridge Paulo Szot, and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, June 6-7, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

Planning ahead? Visit BroadwayWorld's full Streaming Calendar!

Saturday, June 6

9:00 AM

Battery Dance TV- Conditioning - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

11:00 AM

Ailey Extension - Age-Defying Stretches with Finis Jhung click here

Broadway Weekends at Home - Reading Music Part 2 with Haley Bennett. Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

12:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Flow - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home - Beginner Tap with Jeremy Benton. Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

1:00 PM

Ailey Extension - Salsa with Fitgi Saint-Louis click here

#TurnItOutWithTiler - The New York City Ballet dancer Tiler Peck will teach her daily ballet class live on Instagram! click here

1:30 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home - Intermediate Tap with Jeremy Benton. Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

2:00 PM

Stars in the House - Plays In The House: BLITHE SPIRIT: By Noël Coward (c) N.C. Aventales AG 1941. With thanks to the Noël Coward Foundation for permission to present the play. Starring Merle Dandridge Angel Desai, Montego Glover, William Jackson Harper, Kendyl Ito, Thom Sesma and Leslie Uggams with stage directions read by Tavia Jefferson. Directed by Schele Williams. click here

Battery Dance TV- Ballet Technique with Bethany - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

2:30 PM

Ailey Extension - Limón with Becky Brown click here

3:30 PM

Ailey Extension - West African with Maguette Camara click here

4:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- 1 Minute Performance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

6:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Swing - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

6:30 PM

#54BelowAtHome- Paulo Szot: SALUTE TO BROADWAY - Tony Award winner Paulo Szot (South Pacific) returns to Feinstein's/54 Below for the seventh time! Come see and hear the sizzling Brazilian baritone pay tribute to Broadway in a brand new show. Paulo and musical director Billy Stritch will present a concert of songs that inspire Paulo as an artist, from "Some Enchanted Evening" to "This Nearly Was Mine" to "If Ever I Would Leave You". Expect selections from beloved musicals to celebrate 10 years since Paulo's debut on Broadway, and standards from the Great American Songbook as well. It will be a grand, nostalgic walk through Golden Age music, interpreted by one of the greatest male voices ever to be heard on the Broadway stage. An evening not be missed. click here

7:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home - Ballet Barre with Tomas Matos. Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

Video On Demand: The Three Musketeers at Orlando Shakes - Dive into our private archives and view our recording of 'The Three Musketeers' by Catherine Bush. This video was recorded for artistic reference only, but since we can't gather at the theater, we've received special permission to share this spectacular performance with you. Please note, this archival video is recorded as a single stagnant shot, without cuts or closeups, much like sitting in a seat at the theater. Pricing starts at $10, or $5 for students. Tickets for these virtual performances go on sale June 3, 2020 and will remain available until June 14, 2020 at 11:59 pm. Join the young and brave d'Artagnan and his band of Musketeers on a daring quest to do what is right. From brotherhood to betrayal, from sword fights to grand romance, this swashbuckling adventure will thrill and amaze audiences as Alexandre Dumas' classic tale leaps from the pages and comes to life onstage. click here

Video On Demand: Gertrude and Claudius at Orlando Shakes - Dive into our private archives and view our recording of 'Gertrude and Claudius' by Mark St. Germain. This video was recorded for artistic reference only, but since we can't gather at the theater, we've received special permission to share this spectacular performance with you. Please note, this archival video is recorded as a single stagnant shot, without cuts or closeups, much like sitting in a seat at the theater. Pricing starts at $10, or $5 for students. Tickets for these virtual performances go on sale June 3, 2020 and will remain available until June 14, 2020 at 11:59 pm. Serving as a prequel to Hamlet, Gertrude and Claudius brings a new point of view to the classic tale of guilt and revenge. The infamous couple serve as the villains in Shakespeare's work, but are offered a new exposition in this tale of good intentions and family dysfunction. With ominous hints at the familiar story to come, Gertrude and Claudius is a play that shakes up what you thought you knew about Elsinore. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Verdi's Otello: Starring Sonya Yoncheva, Aleksandrs Antonenko, and Željko Lučić, conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin. From October 17, 2015. click here

8:00 PM

Stars in the House - Special guests TBA click here

Joe's Pub Live - BLACK LIGHT is a revival for turbulent times. Jomama Jones invites us to the Crossroads to contemplate what we must choose at this moment in our own lives, in our civic relationships, in our country, and our world(s).click here

Sunday, June 7

9:00 AM

Battery Dance TV- Artist Talk - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

11:00 AM

Ailey Extension - Beginner Ballet Barre with Finis Jhung click here

Broadway Weekends at Home - 'Escape to Margaritaville' Workshop with Tessa Alves. Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

12:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Artist Talk - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

1:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home - Musical Theater Dance (with Special Guest Q&A!). Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

Stretch and Strengthening Tiler Peck - The New York City Ballet dancer Tiler Peck will teach her daily ballet class live on Instagram! click here

1:30 PM

Ailey Extension - Afro Flow Yoga with Leslie Salmon Jones click here

2:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- International Dance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Ailey Extension - BellydanceBURN with Janelle Issis click here

Stars in the House - Plays In The House Teen Edition: FREE SPEECH: Teen Performing Artists and the Power of the Spoken Word. click here

4:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- 1 Minute Performance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

6:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- ChaCha - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

#LAOAtHome - Great Opera Choruses: This concert event goes virtual in partnership with The Soraya click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Massenet's Thaïs: Starring Renée Fleming, Michael Schade, and Thomas Hampson, conducted by Jesús López-Cobos. From December 20, 2008. click here

Planning ahead? Visit BroadwayWorld's full Streaming Calendar!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You