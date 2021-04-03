Virtual Theatre This Weekend: April 3-4- with Matt Doyle, Derek Klena and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway this weekend, April 3-4, 2021.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

Planning ahead? Visit BroadwayWorld's full Streaming Calendar!

Saturday, April 3

12:00 AM

Fully Committed - The New York Times called Fully Committed "immensely entertaining, a richly comic affirmation of everything I've ever heard, or suspected, about the bad behavior that good food can inspire." Featuring one actor playing more than 40 characters, Fully Committed takes place in a famed restaurant where patrons will stop at nothing to secure a reservation- including coercion and bribes. Television and film star Maulik Pancholy plays Sam, who works the reservation line. Pancholy played Jonathan, Alec Baldwin's assistant, in the Emmy-award winning 30 Rock, and Sanjay in the hit series Weeds. Other roles include the upcoming Hulu series Only Murders in the Building, The Good Fight, The Good Wife, Phineas and Ferb, and Web Therapy. click here

8:00 AM

ONE@SRT: O'Neil Delapenha's A Day in the Life of Kidney Man - A charmingly whimsical Stage-to-Screen story of being true to oneself in the face of adversity. An opportunity too good to be true...An artificial intelligence program with a sinister agenda...And an announcement that could change everything. Finding himself at the forefront of fame, local superhero Kidney Man must now face his biggest challenge yet: Using his powers to save himself! click here

10:00 AM

Jupiter String Quartet Gives Virtual Concert presented by Arizona Friends of Chamber Music - The Jupiter String Quartet is presented by Arizona Friends of Chamber Music in a virtual concert featuring the world premiere of Stephen Andrew Taylor's Chaconne/Labyrinth. This performance was recorded exclusively for this online event in Smith Memorial Recital Hall at the University of Illinois in Champaign-Urbana, where the ensemble has been artists-in-residence since 2012, and where Taylor is a professor of Theory and Composition. The program also includes Schubert's dramatic "Death and the Maiden" String Quartet No. 14 in D Minor. click here

12:00 PM

Free to Be Me! Vasthy's Friends Autism Friendly Event - Join Vasthy's Friends as we celebrate Autism Awareness Month! Featuring Broadway stars Vasthy Mompoint (Spongebob, The Prom), Christopher Jackson (Hamilton, In the Heights), Rob Morrison (Rock of Ages, the Muppets), "Free to Be Me" is a autism friendly episode of Vasthy's Friends encouraging children to be their full authentic selves. Sponsored by IDEA Associates and benefits Rampo for Children click here

2:00 PM

The Secret Garden: Spring Version - Watch our Beginner/Intermediate Cast perform this beautiful musical! Orphaned in India, 11 year-old Mary Lennox returns to Yorkshire to live with her embittered, reclusive uncle Archibald and his invalid son Colin. The estate's many wonders include a magic garden which beckons the children with haunting melodies and the "Dreamers," spirits from Mary's past who guide her through her new life, dramatizing The Secret Garden's compelling tale of forgiveness and renewal. click here

2:30 PM

The Sorcerer's Apprentice - James Seabright presents The Sorcerer's Apprentice by Richard Hough and Ben Morales Frost Tickets £15 +£3 transaction fee This enchanting new British musical explores the extraordinary world of a sorcerer and his rebellious daughter, as she discovers the explosive possibilities of her newfound magical powers. Against the backdrop of the Northern Lights, a small town has been pushed to the brink of collapse in a bid for progress and prosperity. To rescue Midgard from certain destruction, father and daughter must heal their relationship and work together. This gripping family-friendly story sees brooms coming to life and love blossoming anew. Acclaimed musical theatre writers Richard Hough and Ben Morales Frost have created this gender-swapped twist on the timeless poem by Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, which also inspired the Dukas symphony that memorably featured in the Disney film Fantasia. click here

5:00 PM

REVENGE - The Group Rep presents REVENGE, a brand-new thriller directed by Bruce Kimmel. We could tell you more, but why spoil the fun, and besides, if we told you more, we'd have to kill you. A reading of a diabolical thriller you won't want to miss streams one time only on Saturday, April 3 at 5:00 pm (PDT). The cast features the talents of Linda Alznauer, Fox Carney, Clayton Conroy, Larry Eisenberg, Kait Hare, Doug Haverty, Clara Rodriguez and Harley Walker. The event is free, with donations gratefully accepted for the Group Rep, a 501 (c) (3) Non-Profit Organization at http://thegrouprep.com/show/donations. click here

6:30 PM

Efflorescence: Episode 6 - Efflorescence tells the story of six disparate people who have been living together for a year in an old farmhouse in the Catskills that has been transformed into a safe haven for Vulnerable Expendables. The story unfolds over seven nights that coincide with the nights on which each episode will be presented. The characters begin each night by singing together while they wash their hands outside in a tub of warm water. Each night they take a turn telling stories - stories of life-changing encounters with dogs, snakes, obscene plant life, sea nymphs, and the School of Disembodied Poetics. Linking these tales is the story of their evolving relationships - their struggle and fascination with each other and the natural world around them. The first episode begins on a night when a mysterious stranger arrives, shaking up the world they have created for themselves. The cast of Efflorescence features Will Badgett, Suli Holum, Jax Jackson, Violet Newman, Tina Shepard, Louise Smith and Connie Winstonalong with musicians Maria Kovacevic and Sam Kulik. Efflorescence was written and composed by OBIE Award-winner Ellen Maddow (founding member of Talking Band). OBIE Award-winner Paul Zimet directs (founding member of Talking Band). Sound design is by Tyler Kieffer (Plano - Drama Desk nomination), with additional musical arrangements by Sam Kulik and Maria Kovacevic. click here

Derek Klena: LIVE IN CONCERT - Derek Klena, the New York City skyline, and you. TodayTix reunites the audience and the artist - safely - during this one-night-only event. Join the Jagged Little Pill favorite and Tony nominee for an outdoor acoustic performance on the rooftop of Showfields in Manhattan's NOHO neighborhood. click here

7:00 PM

The Sorcerer's Apprentice - James Seabright presents The Sorcerer's Apprentice by Richard Hough and Ben Morales Frost Tickets £15 +£3 transaction fee This enchanting new British musical explores the extraordinary world of a sorcerer and his rebellious daughter, as she discovers the explosive possibilities of her newfound magical powers. Against the backdrop of the Northern Lights, a small town has been pushed to the brink of collapse in a bid for progress and prosperity. To rescue Midgard from certain destruction, father and daughter must heal their relationship and work together. This gripping family-friendly story sees brooms coming to life and love blossoming anew. Acclaimed musical theatre writers Richard Hough and Ben Morales Frost have created this gender-swapped twist on the timeless poem by Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, which also inspired the Dukas symphony that memorably featured in the Disney film Fantasia. click here

The Secret Garden: Spring Version - Watch our Beginner/Intermediate Cast perform this beautiful musical! Orphaned in India, 11 year-old Mary Lennox returns to Yorkshire to live with her embittered, reclusive uncle Archibald and his invalid son Colin. The estate's many wonders include a magic garden which beckons the children with haunting melodies and the "Dreamers," spirits from Mary's past who guide her through her new life, dramatizing The Secret Garden's compelling tale of forgiveness and renewal. click here

The Garden - Next. In the middle of the woods, a cabin. Long abandoned, but rediscovered by Joan and Sam. In a play on the periphery of realism, two storytellers must decide between staying or going, and what to do with the body. Writer & Co-Director - Jesse B Koehler Co-Director - Taylor Bloom Joan - Kelley Heyer Sam - Scout Backus Stills and Graphics by Brandon Cobalt Recommended age 14+, strong language, simulated violence, blood A Talk Back with the Artists will directly follow the show click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Donizetti's L'Elisir d'Amore Starring Anna Netrebko, Matthew Polenzani, Mariusz Kwiecień, and Ambrogio Maestri, conducted by Maurizio Benini. Production by Bartlett Sher. From October 13, 2012. click here

8:00 PM

Prometheus Bound - Through the prism of racial and gender injustice, Prometheus Bound is a protest against the discrepancy between what's legal and what's right, against oppression veiled as order. Director Ran Xia sets Howard Rubenstein's adaptation of Aeschylus's Prometheus Bound against a backdrop of the tumultuous American socio-political climate. Prometheus Bound is fully designed and staged for an audience of no one in The Tank's 98-seat theater. Instead, it is captured for the screen by Iris Media Works as a purely cinematic experience, with masks, original music and deeply compelling performances of the late Rubenstein's visionary text. The cast for Prometheus Bound includes Sophia Aranda, Juan Arturo, Olivia Rose Barresi, Chloe Simone Crawford, Brenda Crawley, Iván Hernandez, Macy Lanceta, Alice Marcondes, and Kaila Wooten. click here

Stars in the House - DIVOS! Game Night with Luis Avila, Chris Schermerhorn, Matt Steele and Marissa Jaret Winokur. click here

Amour - Directed by Fofonoff, the cast of Amour will feature Tony Award nominee Derrick Baskin (Ain't Too Proud), Drew Gehling (Waitress), Kara Lindsay (Newsies), Kevin Massey (A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder), Tony Award nominee Adam Pascal (Rent), Christiani Pitts (A Bronx Tale: The Musical), Jennifer Saìnchez (Pretty Woman: The Musical), Thom Sesma (Sweeney Todd at Barrow Street Theatre), Vishal Vaidya (Groundhog Day), and Drama Desk Award winner Rachel York (Head Over Heels). click here

9:00 PM

Theatre in the Dark's MOBY DICK IN THE DARK - Live online audio theatre from one of Chicago's most innovative theatre groups! Turn off your screen and crank up your speakers as you come with us into the dark... "Call me Ishmael..." After losing his leg in pursuit of the devilish white whale Moby Dick, Captain Ahab vows vengeance at all costs, but to what lengths will he turn to seek that vengeance--and at what cost to his crew? Actors broadcast live across 5,500 miles to audiences in real time as Theatre in the Dark cooks with signature style the story of young Ishmael's three-year voyage across the earth's oceans in pursuit of Captain Ahab's fiery revenge for an elusive and vengeful sperm whale named Moby Dick. MOBY DICK IN THE DARK is performed entirely without visuals, combining recorded sound, live Foley effects, an original musical score, and the human voice, to tell the story. click here

10:00 PM

Prometheus Bound - Through the prism of racial and gender injustice, Prometheus Bound is a protest against the discrepancy between what's legal and what's right, against oppression veiled as order. Director Ran Xia sets Howard Rubenstein's adaptation of Aeschylus's Prometheus Bound against a backdrop of the tumultuous American socio-political climate. Prometheus Bound is fully designed and staged for an audience of no one in The Tank's 98-seat theater. Instead, it is captured for the screen by Iris Media Works as a purely cinematic experience, with masks, original music and deeply compelling performances of the late Rubenstein's visionary text. The cast for Prometheus Bound includes Sophia Aranda, Juan Arturo, Olivia Rose Barresi, Chloe Simone Crawford, Brenda Crawley, Iván Hernandez, Macy Lanceta, Alice Marcondes, and Kaila Wooten. click here

Sunday, April 4

12:00 AM

Fully Committed - The New York Times called Fully Committed "immensely entertaining, a richly comic affirmation of everything I've ever heard, or suspected, about the bad behavior that good food can inspire." Featuring one actor playing more than 40 characters, Fully Committed takes place in a famed restaurant where patrons will stop at nothing to secure a reservation- including coercion and bribes. Television and film star Maulik Pancholy plays Sam, who works the reservation line. Pancholy played Jonathan, Alec Baldwin's assistant, in the Emmy-award winning 30 Rock, and Sanjay in the hit series Weeds. Other roles include the upcoming Hulu series Only Murders in the Building, The Good Fight, The Good Wife, Phineas and Ferb, and Web Therapy. click here

2:30 PM

The Sorcerer's Apprentice - James Seabright presents The Sorcerer's Apprentice by Richard Hough and Ben Morales Frost Tickets £15 +£3 transaction fee This enchanting new British musical explores the extraordinary world of a sorcerer and his rebellious daughter, as she discovers the explosive possibilities of her newfound magical powers. Against the backdrop of the Northern Lights, a small town has been pushed to the brink of collapse in a bid for progress and prosperity. To rescue Midgard from certain destruction, father and daughter must heal their relationship and work together. This gripping family-friendly story sees brooms coming to life and love blossoming anew. Acclaimed musical theatre writers Richard Hough and Ben Morales Frost have created this gender-swapped twist on the timeless poem by Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, which also inspired the Dukas symphony that memorably featured in the Disney film Fantasia. click here

3:00 PM

The Seth Concert Series- Matt Doyle - Matt Doyle plays Jamie in the new Broadway revival of Company. He recently starred in the world premiere of the Huey Lewis musical The Heart of Rock & Roll at The Old Globe Theater in San Diego. Matt's Broadway credits include The Book of Mormon (Elder Price),War Horse (Billy Narracott), Spring Awakening (Hanschen), and Bye Bye Birdie (Hugo Peabody). National tour credits include Spring Awakening (Melchior). Off Broadway credits include Sweeney Todd, A Clockwork Orange, Brooklynite, and Jasper in Deadland. Regional credits include West Side Story at Paper Mill Playhouse, Jasper in Deadland at the 5th Avenue Theatre in Seattle, and Giant at Dallas Theater Center. Film and television credits include The Code (CBS), a recurring role on Gossip Girl (Jonathan), and Private Romeo (Glenn). Matt has performed at Carnegie Hall with the New York Pops and continues to perform his sold-out solo show throughout New York City in addition to performing with symphonies across the country. Recordings include Bare (Peter). His album, Uncontrolled, is available on iTunes. click here

5:00 PM

Prometheus Bound - Through the prism of racial and gender injustice, Prometheus Bound is a protest against the discrepancy between what's legal and what's right, against oppression veiled as order. Director Ran Xia sets Howard Rubenstein's adaptation of Aeschylus's Prometheus Bound against a backdrop of the tumultuous American socio-political climate. Prometheus Bound is fully designed and staged for an audience of no one in The Tank's 98-seat theater. Instead, it is captured for the screen by Iris Media Works as a purely cinematic experience, with masks, original music and deeply compelling performances of the late Rubenstein's visionary text. The cast for Prometheus Bound includes Sophia Aranda, Juan Arturo, Olivia Rose Barresi, Chloe Simone Crawford, Brenda Crawley, Iván Hernandez, Macy Lanceta, Alice Marcondes, and Kaila Wooten. click here

Amour - Directed by Fofonoff, the cast of Amour will feature Tony Award nominee Derrick Baskin (Ain't Too Proud), Drew Gehling (Waitress), Kara Lindsay (Newsies), Kevin Massey (A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder), Tony Award nominee Adam Pascal (Rent), Christiani Pitts (A Bronx Tale: The Musical), Jennifer Saìnchez (Pretty Woman: The Musical), Thom Sesma (Sweeney Todd at Barrow Street Theatre), Vishal Vaidya (Groundhog Day), and Drama Desk Award winner Rachel York (Head Over Heels). click here

6:30 PM

Efflorescence: Episode 7 - Efflorescence tells the story of six disparate people who have been living together for a year in an old farmhouse in the Catskills that has been transformed into a safe haven for Vulnerable Expendables. The story unfolds over seven nights that coincide with the nights on which each episode will be presented. The characters begin each night by singing together while they wash their hands outside in a tub of warm water. Each night they take a turn telling stories - stories of life-changing encounters with dogs, snakes, obscene plant life, sea nymphs, and the School of Disembodied Poetics. Linking these tales is the story of their evolving relationships - their struggle and fascination with each other and the natural world around them. The first episode begins on a night when a mysterious stranger arrives, shaking up the world they have created for themselves. The cast of Efflorescence features Will Badgett, Suli Holum, Jax Jackson, Violet Newman, Tina Shepard, Louise Smith and Connie Winstonalong with musicians Maria Kovacevic and Sam Kulik. Efflorescence was written and composed by OBIE Award-winner Ellen Maddow (founding member of Talking Band). OBIE Award-winner Paul Zimet directs (founding member of Talking Band). Sound design is by Tyler Kieffer (Plano - Drama Desk nomination), with additional musical arrangements by Sam Kulik and Maria Kovacevic. click here

7:00 PM

The Sorcerer's Apprentice - James Seabright presents The Sorcerer's Apprentice by Richard Hough and Ben Morales Frost Tickets £15 +£3 transaction fee This enchanting new British musical explores the extraordinary world of a sorcerer and his rebellious daughter, as she discovers the explosive possibilities of her newfound magical powers. Against the backdrop of the Northern Lights, a small town has been pushed to the brink of collapse in a bid for progress and prosperity. To rescue Midgard from certain destruction, father and daughter must heal their relationship and work together. This gripping family-friendly story sees brooms coming to life and love blossoming anew. Acclaimed musical theatre writers Richard Hough and Ben Morales Frost have created this gender-swapped twist on the timeless poem by Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, which also inspired the Dukas symphony that memorably featured in the Disney film Fantasia. click here

Jesus Christ Superstar Do-It-Yourself Messiah Complex (JCSDIYMC) - The Conspirators are proud to announce the return of the Jesus Christ Superstar Do-It-Yourself Messiah Complex (JCSDIYMC), an evening of variety and sing-along in love and adoration of the ALBUM version (1970) of the Tim Rice/Andrew Lloyd Webber rock opera, one night only, Easter Sunday, April 4 at 7 P.M. CDT online via Facebook Live. The event is curated by Conspirators Artistic Director Wm. Bullion and directed TV-style from the booth by Dr. Stephanie McCullough. "Attendance" is FREE and the link will be found starting at 6 P.M. CDT on The Conspirators Facebook page, Biblical Glam is the suggested attire. The Jesus Christ Superstar Do-It-Yourself Messiah Complex is a multi-disciplinary neo-Vaudeville variety show, based on the ALBUM version (1970 recording) of the rock musical by Rice and Lloyd Webber. The concept is to "do" or "play" the entire album in order, in a celebratory, salon-like atmosphere. The evening will consist of performers each doing a piece based on one cut of the album (i.e., "Pilate's Dream" or "I Don't Know How to Love Him"). Pieces may be as simple as singing the song over a karaoke track or even dancing to the song off the record player. Or, they can be as complex as a full-on modern dance piece with spoken word obliquely alluding to the artist's own messiah complex. Performances may be burlesque, drag, karaoke, serious, funny, moderne, classical, slick or slapdash! Some will be live, some will be pre-recorded for this new Zoom online world. The online "audience" will be provided with an online "hymnal" with the lyrics to sing along. click here

The Garden - Next. In the middle of the woods, a cabin. Long abandoned, but rediscovered by Joan and Sam. In a play on the periphery of realism, two storytellers must decide between staying or going, and what to do with the body. Writer & Co-Director - Jesse B Koehler Co-Director - Taylor Bloom Joan - Kelley Heyer Sam - Scout Backus Stills and Graphics by Brandon Cobalt Recommended age 14+, strong language, simulated violence, blood A Talk Back with the Artists will directly follow the show click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Wagner's Tristan und Isolde Starring Nina Stemme, Ekaterina Gubanova, Stuart Skelton, Evgeny Nikitin, and René Pape, conducted by Sir Simon Rattle. Production by Mariusz Treliński. From October 8, 2016. click here

8:00 PM

Theatre in the Dark's MOBY DICK IN THE DARK - Live online audio theatre from one of Chicago's most innovative theatre groups! Turn off your screen and crank up your speakers as you come with us into the dark... "Call me Ishmael..." After losing his leg in pursuit of the devilish white whale Moby Dick, Captain Ahab vows vengeance at all costs, but to what lengths will he turn to seek that vengeance--and at what cost to his crew? Actors broadcast live across 5,500 miles to audiences in real time as Theatre in the Dark cooks with signature style the story of young Ishmael's three-year voyage across the earth's oceans in pursuit of Captain Ahab's fiery revenge for an elusive and vengeful sperm whale named Moby Dick. MOBY DICK IN THE DARK is performed entirely without visuals, combining recorded sound, live Foley effects, an original musical score, and the human voice, to tell the story. click here

The Seth Concert Series- Matt Doyle - Matt Doyle plays Jamie in the new Broadway revival of Company. He recently starred in the world premiere of the Huey Lewis musical The Heart of Rock & Roll at The Old Globe Theater in San Diego. Matt's Broadway credits include The Book of Mormon (Elder Price),War Horse (Billy Narracott), Spring Awakening (Hanschen), and Bye Bye Birdie (Hugo Peabody). National tour credits include Spring Awakening (Melchior). Off Broadway credits include Sweeney Todd, A Clockwork Orange, Brooklynite, and Jasper in Deadland. Regional credits include West Side Story at Paper Mill Playhouse, Jasper in Deadland at the 5th Avenue Theatre in Seattle, and Giant at Dallas Theater Center. Film and television credits include The Code (CBS), a recurring role on Gossip Girl (Jonathan), and Private Romeo (Glenn). Matt has performed at Carnegie Hall with the New York Pops and continues to perform his sold-out solo show throughout New York City in addition to performing with symphonies across the country. Recordings include Bare (Peter). His album, Uncontrolled, is available on iTunes. click here

Prometheus Bound - Through the prism of racial and gender injustice, Prometheus Bound is a protest against the discrepancy between what's legal and what's right, against oppression veiled as order. Director Ran Xia sets Howard Rubenstein's adaptation of Aeschylus's Prometheus Bound against a backdrop of the tumultuous American socio-political climate. Prometheus Bound is fully designed and staged for an audience of no one in The Tank's 98-seat theater. Instead, it is captured for the screen by Iris Media Works as a purely cinematic experience, with masks, original music and deeply compelling performances of the late Rubenstein's visionary text. The cast for Prometheus Bound includes Sophia Aranda, Juan Arturo, Olivia Rose Barresi, Chloe Simone Crawford, Brenda Crawley, Iván Hernandez, Macy Lanceta, Alice Marcondes, and Kaila Wooten. click here