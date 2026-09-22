IN THE LIGHT, A FAUSTIAN TALE Will Release Track Featuring Sierra Boggess
The track will be released on September 25.
“She's Not Me” – the new single from the musical In the Light, A Faustian Tale featuring Sierra Boggess – will be released in digital and streaming formats on Friday, September 25. In the Light, A Faustian Tale features music and lyrics by Michael Mott, with book by Kate Mulley and Nathan Wright, based on a work by Justin Silvestri and Michael Mott.
The track is produced by Michael Mott, Kim Scharnberg, and Joshua Zecher-Ross, with Mott serving as executive producer. To pre-add or pre-save the single, please visit orcd.co/shesnotme.
In the Light follows Dr. Johann Faustus, an astronomer convicted of blasphemy and banished from his university town. Guided by a mysterious being, Johann and his wife flee to a small town, where he meets a scholarly young woman named Gretchen. Gretchen believes Johann can help rebuild her town and influence the new Baron. When news of the town's rise and Johann's supposed miracles reaches an old rival, Johann must resist the temptation that his ambition yields, and Gretchen must make a choice between living authentically and saving her town.
In the Light: Highlights from the World Premiere Studio Cast Recording – featuring performances by Jeremy Jordan, Solea Pfeiffer, Ciara Renée, Bobby Conte, and more – is also available from Center Stage Records.
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