Vincent Sainato, Long Term Advertising Vet, Passes Away

Vincent J. Sainato, a veteran of entertainment advertising on Broadway and beyond, passed away January 8, 2022 in Ipswich after a prolonged battle with cancer.

With a career in visual design that spanned over 25 years, Mr. Sainato redefined the way theater and entertainment are marketed as he helped premiere countless Broadway shows and turn them into long-running hits, launched popular TV series, rebranded cable stations, and elevated iconic institutions.

His early work as an Art Director at Viacom included branding MTV, Comedy Central, and Nickelodeon. In 2002 he joined the newly incorporated SpotCo agency, where, as Art Director, he masterminded the first Tony Award campaign to influence a historic upset for Avenue Q, innovated on razzle dazzle for Chicago's famous shimmering billboard, and stewarded some of Broadway's most memorable brands, including Billy Elliot, West Side Story, In the Heights, and Rent, as well as institutions like Lincoln Center, The Metropolitan Opera, Cirque du Soleil, and New York Botanical Gardens.

In 2013 he became Vice President of Creative Services at Serino Coyne, working on shows including The Lion King, The Phantom of the Opera, Wicked, An American in Paris, and Dear Evan Hansen. In total, the productions he worked on won 237 Tony Awards, including 72 Best Musicals and Best Plays.

Along the way he developed working relationships and friendships with talented photographers like Andrew Eccles, Jason Bell, Kareem Black, Frank Ockenfels and Max Vadukul. He also mentored countless designers and copywriters with his inimitable standards for artwork, crackling creativity, and flawless eye for detail. He had the rare gift of being extremely fun and creative under pressure, finding humor and conjuring beauty in the most stressful moments. A conversation with Vinny always meant great laughs and colorful truths. His former colleagues and friends describe him as brilliant, hilarious, occasionally tough, and completely singular.

Born in Brooklyn, NY in 1966 to Kay and Vincent Sainato, Vinny helped his high school prom date style her dress, and received a BFA from the School of Visual Arts. He is survived by his husband Martin Ruzicka, parents Kay and Vincent, brothers Dominic and Darrin, his niece and nephews, and dear friends who he loved and leveled with like family.

A longtime resident of New York City, Vinny alternated weekends with Marty at their homes in New York and Ipswich. After first facing cancer in 2018, Vinny left the bustle of Broadway and moved primarily to Ipswich. But the lure of Broadway meant he soon came back part-time, launching his own business, Vinny J. Sainato Creative Consulting, providing marketing and art direction for Six on Broadway, The Prom, The Emerson Colonial Theatre, and The Huntington Theatre. His most recent work reflected his newfound joie de vivre, spending more time in his happy place with his beloved Marty.

An impeccably well-groomed man who never lost his mischievous smile or twinkling dark eyes, and who lived life as his damn self with few apologies, Mr. Sainato lived by the credo "Basic is Boring."

Funeral services were private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Stand Up to Cancer. To celebrate his life's work, please visit vinnyishappy.com.