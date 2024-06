Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Village Playwrights One Act Pride Festival will run June 15 - June 16.

Village Playwrights, an intergenerational queer playwrights' collective since 1985, will present three one-act plays to celebrate the Pride holiday.

Performances are June 15th and 16th, Saturday at 8 PM, Sunday at 3 PM at Cabaret Theatre.

Tickets: $18

Run Time: 75 minutes, No intermission.