Video/Photos: Gabriel Byrne's WALKING WITH GHOSTS Opens on Broadway!
Gabriel Byrne's one-man show is currently playing at the Music Box Theatre for 75 performances only.
Last night, internationally renowned actor and writer Gabriel Byrne opened in his acclaimed solo show, Walking with Ghosts, on Broadway. This adaptation from his best-selling memoir of the same name is directed by Lonny Price and is currently playing at the Music Box Theatre for 75 performances only. Check out photos and video footage from opening night below!
Walking with Ghosts is produced by Anne Clarke, Mara Isaacs, and Neal Street.
Premiering earlier this year at Dublin's Gaiety Theatre in an acclaimed, sold-out run, Walking with Ghosts went on to a smashing success at the Edinburgh International Festival, and will next have a limited run in London's West End from September 7 - 16, before landing on Broadway. Heralded as an "enthralling evening" and "one of Gabriel Byrne's greatest achievements" in The Telegraph, its author and star is considered a "master of his craft" (Sunday Times). Walking with Ghosts was commissioned and first produced by Landmark Productions.
By turns a sensory recollection of a childhood spent in a now almost vanished Ireland, a subversive commentary on stardom, and - ultimately - a lyrical homage to the people and landscapes that shape our destinies, Walking with Ghosts reflects a remarkable life's journey in all its hilarious and heartbreaking facets. Byrne's career as an actor, writer and director spanned both stage and screen. He has starred in over 80 films and his work on Broadway has earned him two Tony Award nominations. He earned a Golden Globe win for his work in the television drama, "In Treatment."
Directed by three-time Emmy award-winning director Lonny Price, the creative team also includes Sinéad McKenna (set and lighting designer); Joan O'Clery (costume designer) and Sinéad Diskin (composer & sound designer). Wagner Johnson Productions serve as Executive Producers.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
From This Author - BroadwayWorld TV
October 27, 2022
The stars of To Kill A Mockingbird walked the red carpet at Broadway in Hollywood's Pantages Theatre - and BroadwayWorld was on hand to talk about bringing the classic story to cities across the country as the production lands in Los Angeles. Watch the video!
Video: Live Now! On the Opening Night Red Carpet for TAKE ME OUT
October 27, 2022
It's a big night at the Schoenfeld Theatre! The Tony Award-winning revival of Take Me Out, a Second Stage Theater Production, returns to Broadway. BroadwayWorld will be on the red carpet for the big night. Tune in at 7:15pm to watch live!
Video: Richard Ridge Chats With PARADE Stars Ben Platt, Micaela Diamond, and More
October 26, 2022
New York City Center is presenting Jason Robert Brown's Parade Tuesday, November 1 through Sunday, November 6. The production stars Ben Platt as Leo Frank, Micaela Diamond (Lucille Frank), Gaten Matarazzo (Frankie Epps), and more. Go inside press day for the show as BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge chats with the stars and creatives of this hotly anticipated production.
Video: Stream SPACE DOGS: A NEW MUSICAL on BroadwayHD!
October 26, 2022
Watch an all new trailer for Space Dogs, and then stream the musical on BroadwayHD! Space Dogs is an epic new Off-Broadway musical that tells the incredible true story of Laika, a dog sent to space by a Russian scientist during the Cold War.
Video: Ben Platt, Micaela Diamond, Jason Robert Brown & More Rehearse City Center Encores! PARADE
October 25, 2022
BroadwayWorld has a first look inside rehearsals for New York City Center's production of Jason Robert Brown and Alfred Uhry's 1998 Tony Award-winning musical Parade, starring Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond, with direction by Michael Arden.