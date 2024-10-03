Video: Whoopi Goldberg Teases ANNIE Role on THE VIEW

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On The View, Whoopi Goldberg teased her performance as the villainous Miss Hannigan in the tour of Annie, which hits Madison Square Garden in December. Goldberg will play the role for a limited engagement from Wednesday, December 11 through January 5.

"It's been a while and it's kind of exciting and scary," the actress admitted, adding "It may not be your grandma's Annie, but it will be fun!" Goldberg also brought a first-look photo of herself in costume along with Kevin the Dog as Sandy and Hazel Vogel as Annie.

"The music is a lot [but] the music is easy because it's all in my range and I can talk it if I need to," Goldberg explained. Take a look at the new photo below!

“I love the theatre, and in my mind, there is no better way to spend the holidays than to get back on stage,” Goldberg previously said. “I can’t wait to step in to the delicious role of Miss Hannigan and perform for the greatest audiences in the world—in my hometown of New York City.”

ANNIE is a heartwarming musical that for generations has reminded audiences that “the sun will come out tomorrow.” And now the best-loved musical of all time returns in a new production that celebrates family, optimism and the American spirit as the ultimate cure for the hard knocks life throws your way.

ANNIE is directed by Jenn Thompson, who at the age of 10 stepped into the role of “Pepper” in the Original Broadway production, choreographed by Patricia Wilcox (Motown, A Night with Janis Joplin), with orchestrations by Dan DeLange. The tour music supervisor is Matthew Smedal. Talitha Fehr is the Music Coordinator. The design team includes scenic design by Wilson Chin (Pass Over), costume design by Alejo Vietti (Jersey Boys), based on lighting design by Philip Rosenberg, sound design by Ken Travis (Disney’s Aladdin), hair & wig design by Ashley Rae Callahan and casting by Paul Hardt of Hardt Casting, LLC.

ANNIE features the book by Thomas Meehan, music by Charles Strouse and lyrics by Martin Charnin. All three authors received 1977 Tony Awards® for their work.

The original production of ANNIE opened on Broadway on April 21, 1977 and went on to win seven Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Book and Best Score. ANNIE was revived on Broadway in both 1997 and 2014, and has been made into a major motion picture three times – in 1982, 1999 and 2014. ANNIE has been staged at The Theater at MSG once before, in 2006.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy