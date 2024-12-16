News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Whoopi Goldberg & ANNIE Cast Celebrate at Planet Hollywood NYC

Annie is currently running at the The Theater at Madison Square Garden through January 5.

By: Dec. 16, 2024
Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award-winner Whoopi Goldberg is currently starring as ‘Miss Hannigan’ in the National Tour of Annie's stop at The Theatre at Madison Square Garden. See photos of Whoopi, the original Annie Andrea McArdle, and more celebrating at Planet Hollywood NYC.

This new production of ANNIE, based on the 1924 comic strip Little Orphan Annie, is directed by Jenn Thompson and features the Tony-award winning book and score by Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin. Songs include “Maybe,” “It’s the Hard Knock Life,” “You’re Never Fully Dressed Without a Smile,” “Easy Street,” “I Don’t Need Anything But You” and “Tomorrow.”

The cast also features Hazel Vogel as "Annie," Christopher Swan as “Oliver Warbucks,” Julia Nicole Hunter as “Grace,” Mark Woodard as “FDR,” Rhett Guter as “Rooster,” and Isabella De Souza Moore as “Lily St. Regis.”

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas 

Whoopi Golgberg
Whoopi Golgberg

Whoopi Goldberg and Founder & CEO of Planet Hollywood Robert Earl
Whoopi Goldberg and Founder & CEO of Planet Hollywood Robert Earl

Andrea McArdle, Director Jenn Thompson and Hazel Vogel
Andrea McArdle, Director Jenn Thompson and Hazel Vogel

Andrea McArdle, Danielle Brisebois, Director Jenn Thompson, Hazel Vogel and The Cast of "Annie"
Andrea McArdle, Danielle Brisebois, Director Jenn Thompson, Hazel Vogel and The Cast of "Annie"

Choreographer Patti Wilcox and Director Jenn Thompson
Choreographer Patti Wilcox and Director Jenn Thompson

Choreographer Patti Wilcox, Director Jenn Thompson and Hazel Vogel
Choreographer Patti Wilcox, Director Jenn Thompson and Hazel Vogel

Anna Dillon, Nora West, Hazel Vogel, Eva Carreon, Avirl Kagan, Kylie Patterson, Olive Ross-Kline and Aria Aldea
Anna Dillon, Nora West, Hazel Vogel, Eva Carreon, Avirl Kagan, Kylie Patterson, Olive Ross-Kline and Aria Aldea

Whoopi Goldberg and Director Jenn Thompson
Whoopi Goldberg and Director Jenn Thompson

Director Jenn Thompson, Whoopi Goldberg and Hazel Vogel
Director Jenn Thompson, Whoopi Goldberg and Hazel Vogel

Chris Swan, Hazel Vogel, Whoopi Goldberg and Julia Nicole Hunter
Chris Swan, Hazel Vogel, Whoopi Goldberg and Julia Nicole Hunter

Whoopi Goldberg and Stefanie Londino
Whoopi Goldberg and Stefanie Londino

Rhett Guter, Whoopi Goldberg and Granddaughter
Rhett Guter, Whoopi Goldberg and Granddaughter

Chris Swan and Julia Nicole Hunter
Chris Swan and Julia Nicole Hunter

Chris Swan and Andrea McArdle
Chris Swan and Andrea McArdle

Whoopi Goldberg & The Band of "Annie"
Whoopi Goldberg & The Band of "Annie"

Chris Swan, Hazel Vogel, Whoopi Goldberg & The Cast of "Annie"
Chris Swan, Hazel Vogel, Whoopi Goldberg & The Cast of "Annie"

Chris Swan, Hazel Vogel, Whoopi Goldberg and Julia Nicole Hunter
Chris Swan, Hazel Vogel, Whoopi Goldberg and Julia Nicole Hunter

Chris Swan, Hazel Vogel, Whoopi Goldberg and Julia Nicole Hunter
Chris Swan, Hazel Vogel, Whoopi Goldberg and Julia Nicole Hunter

Hazel Vogel and Andrea McArdle
Hazel Vogel and Andrea McArdle

Hazel Vogel and Andrea McArdle
Hazel Vogel and Andrea McArdle

Whoopi Goldberg and Hazel Vogel
Whoopi Goldberg and Hazel Vogel

Danielle Brisebois and Olive Ross-Kline
Danielle Brisebois and Olive Ross-Kline

Whoopi Goldberg, Andrea McArdle and Founder & CEO of Planet Hollywood Robert Earl
Whoopi Goldberg, Andrea McArdle and Founder & CEO of Planet Hollywood Robert Earl

Photos: Whoopi Goldberg & ANNIE Cast Celebrate at Planet Hollywood NYC Image
Whoopi Goldberg with Nora West, Hazel Vogel, Anna Dillon, Eva Carreon, Avirl Kagan, Kylie Patterson, Olive Ross-Kline and Aria Aldea

Photos: Whoopi Goldberg & ANNIE Cast Celebrate at Planet Hollywood NYC Image
Nora West, Hazel Vogel, Anna Dillon, Eva Carreon, Whoopi Goldberg, Avirl Kagan, Kylie Patterson, Olive Ross-Kline and Aria Aldea

Whoopi Goldberg, Andrea McArdle
Whoopi Goldberg, Andrea McArdle

Celina Smith, Allison Smith, Andrea McArdle and Hazel Vogel
Celina Smith, Allison Smith, Andrea McArdle and Hazel Vogel

Photos: Whoopi Goldberg & ANNIE Cast Celebrate at Planet Hollywood NYC Image
Nora West, Hazel Vogel, Anna Dillon, Eva Carreon, Whoopi Goldberg, Avirl Kagan, Kylie Patterson, Olive Ross-Kline and Aria Aldea








