Photos: Whoopi Goldberg & ANNIE Cast Celebrate at Planet Hollywood NYC

Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award-winner Whoopi Goldberg is currently starring as ‘Miss Hannigan’ in the National Tour of Annie's stop at The Theatre at Madison Square Garden. See photos of Whoopi, the original Annie Andrea McArdle, and more celebrating at Planet Hollywood NYC.

This new production of ANNIE, based on the 1924 comic strip Little Orphan Annie, is directed by Jenn Thompson and features the Tony-award winning book and score by Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin. Songs include “Maybe,” “It’s the Hard Knock Life,” “You’re Never Fully Dressed Without a Smile,” “Easy Street,” “I Don’t Need Anything But You” and “Tomorrow.”

The cast also features Hazel Vogel as "Annie," Christopher Swan as “Oliver Warbucks,” Julia Nicole Hunter as “Grace,” Mark Woodard as “FDR,” Rhett Guter as “Rooster,” and Isabella De Souza Moore as “Lily St. Regis.”

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas