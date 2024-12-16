Photos: Whoopi Goldberg & ANNIE Cast Celebrate at Planet Hollywood NYC

Annie is currently running at the The Theater at Madison Square Garden through January 5.
Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award-winner Whoopi Goldberg is currently starring as ‘Miss Hannigan’ in the National Tour of Annie's stop at The Theatre at Madison Square Garden. See photos of Whoopi, the original Annie Andrea McArdle, and more celebrating at Planet Hollywood NYC.
This new production of ANNIE, based on the 1924 comic strip Little Orphan Annie, is directed by Jenn Thompson and features the Tony-award winning book and score by Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin. Songs include “Maybe,” “It’s the Hard Knock Life,” “You’re Never Fully Dressed Without a Smile,” “Easy Street,” “I Don’t Need Anything But You” and “Tomorrow.”
The cast also features Hazel Vogel as "Annie," Christopher Swan as “Oliver Warbucks,” Julia Nicole Hunter as “Grace,” Mark Woodard as “FDR,” Rhett Guter as “Rooster,” and Isabella De Souza Moore as “Lily St. Regis.”
Photo credit: Bruce Glikas
Whoopi Golgberg
Whoopi Goldberg and Founder & CEO of Planet Hollywood Robert Earl
Andrea McArdle, Director Jenn Thompson and Hazel Vogel
Andrea McArdle, Danielle Brisebois, Director Jenn Thompson, Hazel Vogel and The Cast of "Annie"
Choreographer Patti Wilcox and Director Jenn Thompson
Choreographer Patti Wilcox, Director Jenn Thompson and Hazel Vogel
Anna Dillon, Nora West, Hazel Vogel, Eva Carreon, Avirl Kagan, Kylie Patterson, Olive Ross-Kline and Aria Aldea
Whoopi Goldberg and Director Jenn Thompson
Director Jenn Thompson, Whoopi Goldberg and Hazel Vogel
Chris Swan, Hazel Vogel, Whoopi Goldberg and Julia Nicole Hunter
Whoopi Goldberg and Stefanie Londino
Rhett Guter, Whoopi Goldberg and Granddaughter
Chris Swan and Julia Nicole Hunter
Whoopi Goldberg & The Band of "Annie"
Chris Swan, Hazel Vogel, Whoopi Goldberg & The Cast of "Annie"
Chris Swan, Hazel Vogel, Whoopi Goldberg and Julia Nicole Hunter
Chris Swan, Hazel Vogel, Whoopi Goldberg and Julia Nicole Hunter
Hazel Vogel and Andrea McArdle
Hazel Vogel and Andrea McArdle
Whoopi Goldberg and Hazel Vogel
Danielle Brisebois and Olive Ross-Kline
Whoopi Goldberg, Andrea McArdle and Founder & CEO of Planet Hollywood Robert Earl
Whoopi Goldberg with Nora West, Hazel Vogel, Anna Dillon, Eva Carreon, Avirl Kagan, Kylie Patterson, Olive Ross-Kline and Aria Aldea
Nora West, Hazel Vogel, Anna Dillon, Eva Carreon, Whoopi Goldberg, Avirl Kagan, Kylie Patterson, Olive Ross-Kline and Aria Aldea
Whoopi Goldberg, Andrea McArdle
Celina Smith, Allison Smith, Andrea McArdle and Hazel Vogel
Nora West, Hazel Vogel, Anna Dillon, Eva Carreon, Whoopi Goldberg, Avirl Kagan, Kylie Patterson, Olive Ross-Kline and Aria Aldea
Videos