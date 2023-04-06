Video: Watch the GREASE: RISE OF THE PINK LADIES Series Premiere Full Episode

To celebrate the series' premiere, Paramount+ has released the full first episode of Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies for free on YouTube.

The episode features several new musical numbers, including an updated version of "Grease is the Word." Watch the episode below!

The musical series takes place four years before the original "Grease." In 1954, before rock 'n' roll ruled, before the T-Birds were the coolest in the school, four fed-up outcasts dare to have fun on their own terms, sparking a moral panic that will change Rydell High forever.

The first two episodes are now streaming on Paramount+. Following the premiere, new episodes of the 10-episode season will be available to stream weekly on Thursdays for subscribers in the U.S. and Canada, and on Fridays for subscribers in the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and France.

GREASE: RISE OF THE PINK LADIES stars Marisa Davila as Jane, Cheyenne Isabel Wells as Olivia, Ari Notartomaso as Cynthia, Tricia Fukuhara as Nancy, Shanel Bailey as Hazel, Madison Thompson as Susan, Johnathan Nieves as Richie, Jason Schmidt as Buddy, Maxwell Whittington-Cooper as Wally and Jackie Hoffman as Asst. Principal McGee.

Watch the first episode of Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies here:



