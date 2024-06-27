Video: Watch a First Look at SING SING With Colman Domingo

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A24 has unveiled a first look at the upcoming film Sing Sing, which revolves around a theatre group consisting of incarcerated men. In the video, Academy Award nominee Colman Domingo, breakout star Clarence Maclin, and the filmmakers take you behind the scenes of their critically acclaimed new film —including its groundbreaking production model and the true brotherhood that brought it to life.

In the film, Divine G (Colman Domingo), imprisoned at Sing Sing for a crime he didn’t commit, finds purpose by acting in a theatre group alongside other incarcerated men, including a wary newcomer (Clarence Maclin), in this stirring true story of resilience, humanity, and the transformative power of art, starring an unforgettable ensemble cast of formerly incarcerated actors. In addition to Domingo and Macline, the film also stars Sean San Jose and Academy Award nominee Paul Raci. Sing Sing is directed by Greg Kwedar. The film will be in select theaters on July 12, before a nationwide release August 2.

Colman Domingo has been nominated for an Oscar, BAFTA, Tony-nominated, Critics Choice Awards, Independent Spirit, Gotham Awards, Lawrence Olivier, Drama Desk, Drama League and NAACP Image, and Black Reel Award. He was recently seen as “Mister” in the film adaptation of the Broadway musical The Color Purple.

Domingo is known to Broadway audiences for acclaimed turns in The Scottsboro Boys, Passing Strange, Chicago, and as book writer of Summer: The Donna Summer Musical. He has also co-produced the Pulitzer Prize-winning and Tony-nominated play Fat Ham.