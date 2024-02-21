Video: Watch Taylor Swift Play Maria in THE SOUND OF MUSIC in Resurfaced Footage

Cats isn't the only musical Taylor Swift has starred in.

After photos of the GRAMMY-winner playing Sandy in Grease surfaced earlier this year, new footage of Swift playing Maria in a youth production of The Sound of Music is gaining traction on TikTok.

The video features Swift singing the title song from the musical, as well as "I Have Confidence." She also appeared on a local television station to perform "Do-Re-Mi." Watch the videos below!

Swift played the role in a childrens production at Berks Youth Theatre Academy, where she also played Kim McAfee in Bye, Bye Birdie.

If I get enough RT, you think @taylorswift13 will help me recreate this pic of us as Kim McAfee & Hugo Peabody? #tbt pic.twitter.com/lcOzwH9Pk4 — Dan Hauk (@danhauk) December 17, 2015

Swift isn't the only country singer to take on the role of Maria in the Sound of Music. Carrie Underwood played the beloved character in NBC's 2013 live television broadcast of the musical.

Since the "Cruel Summer" singer is currently in the midst of her record-breaking Eras Tour, it's unlikely that she will be starring on Broadway any time soon. However, her song "Say Don't Go" off of "1989 (Taylor's Version)" will be featured in the upcoming Diane Warren musical, Obsessed.

Watch Taylor Swift perform "Do-Re-Mi" on a local television station here: