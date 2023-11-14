Taylor Swift Adds New 'Eras Tour' Dates In London

A limited number of fans who previously registered for access to tickets will be contacted to purchase tickets.

By: Nov. 14, 2023

Taylor Swift has added two more Eras Tour performances in London!

The "Cruel Summer" singer will now play eight concerts at Wembley Stadium, the most for any performer in a single tour. 

The new performances are on August 19 and 20. A limited number of fans who previously registered for access to tickets will be contacted to purchase tickets.

The new additions join concerts on June 21 through 23, followed up by August 15 through 17.

Exploring her past works, the tour includes music from Swift's past "eras," including albums "Fearless," "Red," "1989," "reputation," "Lover," "folklore," "evermore," and the recently released "Midnights."

Aside from Midnights, Swift recently released "This Love (Taylor's Version)" and "Wildest Dream (Taylor's Version)" from her upcoming "1989 (Taylor's Version)." A release date for "1989 (Taylor's Version)" has not yet been revealed. The hit album includes singles "Shake It Off," "Blank Space," "Bad Blood," and "Style."

The release is part of Swift's current efforts to re-record her music catalogue in order to own her own masters. In November, Swift released her version of "Red." "Fearless (Taylor's Version)" was released to universal acclaim in April of 2021. Swift also released her version of "Wildest Dreams" from 1989, however, there is no set date for the release of "1989 (Taylor's Version)".

Swift recently won a Grammy Award for Album of the Year for her record-breaking LP "Folklore". The album was surprise released in July of 2020. Swift continued to released another surprise album, "Evermore", in December of 2020.

Taylor Swift New London Tour Dates

19 August - London, United Kingdom - Wembley Stadium
20 August - London, United Kingdom - Wembley Stadium



