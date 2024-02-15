Taylor Swift Song to Be Featured in Diane Warren Musical OBSESSED

Production is underway for OBSESSED, the new Broadway musical about the life of the song-writing superstar Diane Warren, now that licensing deals for her songs that will be featured in the score of the eagerly anticipated new musical, including the recent Taylor Swift hit, “Say Don’t Go” are set.



Following a successful developmental workshop in New York City last year, directed by three-time Tony Award-winner Kathleen Marshall with a book by two-time Tony winner, Joe DiPietro, Michael Cohl and Irit TenHengel formed a partnership to produce OBSESSED on Broadway.



A full production schedule, casting and additional creative team for OBSESSED will be announced soon.



Few know Diane Warren’s unbelievable story. Diane who was diagnosed early on with Asperger’s Syndrome grew up in suburban Los Angeles in the 1970s with a strict Jewish mother who expected her daughter to conform to a life of traditional values, marrying and raising a family. But Diane was a rebel with a passion for songwriting that led to unimaginable creative success.



By the age of 14 songwriting had taken over Diane’s life. She was often writing three songs a day. Her breakthrough hit, Rhythm of the Night, became a worldwide smash. Diane Warren became the first songwriter in history to have seven hits on the Billboard charts, at the same time, all by different artists. No other writer can make claim to have written so many hits for the biggest stars in the world, including Taylor Swift, Beyonce, Cher, Aerosmith, Toni Braxton, Celine Dion, Whitney Houston, Lady Gaga, and so many more.



OBSESSED is about obsession.



Producer Irit TenHengel shared, “The show has to be called OBSESSED and that idea came to me from music business legend, Clive Davis.”



“I spoke with Clive who has worked with Diane Warren for many years to get more insight and to hear stories about Diane when we were developing the show and the word Clive kept using in our conversation was ‘obsessed.’”



“Clive repeatedly referred to Diane as being obsessive. She’s obsessed with writing. She’s obsessed with her songs. She’s obsessed with winning an Oscar!”



“When I heard this, I realized that OBSESSED was the only possible title for a Broadway show about Diane Warren.”



The Executive Producer for OBSESSED is Glenn Orsher, CEO of EMC Presents who runs the theater department of Michael Cohl’s companies. Glenn is a veteran with many years of experience in the industry; producing and managing musicals on Broadway and in London.



"Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now" from bringing Diane Warren’s music and story to the theatrical stage!

