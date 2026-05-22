Kaleigh Cronin Makes Back-to-Back Principal Debuts at SCHMIGADOON

Making your debut in a principal role as an understudy is already a monumental task on Broadway – and Kaleigh Cronin did it twice this week in Schmigadoon! Although she is usually seen in the ensemble, Cronin played 'Mildred Layton' on Wednesday and 'Melissa Gimble' on Thursday.

Cronin filled in for Ana Gasteyer for the first time on Wednesday night. Then, in a surprise turn of events, she filled in for Sara Chase on Thursday. The production took to Instagram to share photos from her debut.

The Death Becomes Her alum also recently announced that she is expecting a baby, while still performing in the Tony-nominated musical eight times a week.

Following her Mildred Layton debut, Cronin took to Instagram to share photos and thank the company at the Nederlander Theatre. She also congratulated Lauralyn Mcclelland, who went on for her ensemble track in her absence.

"Thanks to everyone at the Nederlander for having my back and being so kind and supportive of my Mildred Layton," she wrote. "And congratulations to [Lauralyn Mcclelland] for so seamlessly stepping into her 4th track and absolutely CRUSHING. I’m in awe of the incredible people and talents I am surrounded by and I’m just so grateful to be here!!"

The 12-time Tony Award-nominated musical recently extended its run on Broadway. The production was originally scheduled to run through September 6, 2026, and will now continue through January 3, 2027, adding 17 more weeks of performances due to popular demand.

Schmigadoon! follows a couple who accidentally wander into Schmigadoon – the magical town where every day is a musical. Everybody has a song for everything, the corn is as high as an elephant’s eye, and the only bridge out of town leads nowhere. Melissa and Josh soon discover the only way to escape is by finding true love—which may or may not be with each other.