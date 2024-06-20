Alan Cumming Signs First Look Deal With NBCUniversal

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Five-time Emmy Award-nominated actor Alan Cumming has signed a producer first-look deal with NBCUniversal. The deal is inclusive of both scripted and unscripted content and spans the breadth of NBCUniversal’s portfolio of brands.

Cumming is currently the host and producer of Peacock’s hit cultural phenomenon The Traitors, the #1 unscripted series across all streaming platforms in the US the week of its season two launch. It was also in the Top 10 for all original series in overall minutes viewed across all streaming platforms and was in the Top 10 streaming originals for 5 weeks during its second season run.

The series won a 2023 Emmy Award for Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program and recently picked up four 2024 Critics Choice Real TV Award wins, the most wins of any series or network, including Male Star of the Year and Best Show Host for Cumming.

The Traitors is a nail-biting psychological adventure in which treachery and deceit are the name of the game. The entertainment industry’s most competitive reality stars and famous faces play the ultimate murder mystery game at an ancient castle set deep in the Scottish Highlands. The series is currently in production on its third season in Scotland.

In addition to The Traitors, Cumming also has had a prolific career onstage. In 1998, he won a Tony Award for his performance in the Broadway revival of Cabaret. He continued to work on Broadway in Noel Coward’s Design For Living, The Threepenny Opera opposite Cyndi Lauper and Off Broadway in Jean Genet’sElle (which he also adapted) and The Seagull, opposite Dianne Wiest.

Photo Credit: Josh Going