Betty Buckley to Headline PROVINCETOWN BROADWAY SERIES

Tony Award-winning, stage and screen actress Betty Buckly will headline year’s Provincetown’s Broadway Series. Ms. Buckley’s concert will be on Sunday, June 23, 2024 at Provincetown Town Hall at 8:30PM for one night only.



Betty Buckley is best known for her Tony Award-winning role as Grizabella in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s seminal 1983 Broadway production of Cats. She was also beloved by millions of television audiences when she starred as Abby Bradford in more than 100 episodes of the hit 1977-81 series “Eight is Enough.” In addition to winning a Best Actress Tony for Cats, Buckley was nominated for another in 1997 for Triumph of Love. She was nominated for two Emmy Awards, two Grammy Awards, and an Olivier Award (as Norma Desmond in Webber’s Sunset Boulevard). Buckley has been in numerous iconic Broadway musicals including 1776, Pippin, and The Mystery of Edwin Drood; she appeared in the film Carrie and in its infamous, short-lived Broadway musical adaptation. Buckley was a 2012 American Theater Hall of Fame inductee.



Provincetown’s Broadway Series is produced by the highly esteemed, Emmy and Grammy Award winning music artist, John McDaniel and is presented by Post Office Cafe & Cabaret and Tin Pan Alley. John McDaniel’s entire Provincetown Broadway Series will take place spanning from late June to late August 2024.



Tickets for all shows are available at PostOfficeCafe.net and TinPanAlleyPtown.com, or by calling (508) 487 0008.

