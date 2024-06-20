The Washington Post Selects Naveen Kumar as New Theater Critic

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Washington Post has announced their new theater critic to be Naveen Kumar. He replaces Peter Marks, who was the chief theater critic from 2002 to 2023.

For the Post, he will reportedly cover productions in D. C., New York, and across the country. Previously, Kumar's byline has appeared in The New York Times and Variety, with reporting in Town & Country, Vox, Broadway News, and more. His writing has covered multiple subjects including film, TV, and LGBTQ+ culture.

Naveen also serves as the associate director of the Eugene O’Neill Theater Center's National Critics Institute, where he will continue to work during his tenure at the Post.

Naveen is a graduate of Vassar College and Columbia University and, prior to his career in journalism, worked at CAA in the theater department.

Read more at The Washington Post.