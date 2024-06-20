Limited Tickets Remain for This Sunday's BROADWAY BARES: HIT THE STRIP

Limited tickets remain for Broadway Bares: Hit the Strip, the spectacular, burlesque-infused trip down the Las Vegas strip on Sunday, June 23, 2024, at New York City’s Hammerstein Ballroom.

Among the special guests slated to set the strip ablaze with talent are Jay Armstrong Johnson (Parade); Taylor Iman Jones (The Lonely Few, Six); Jelani Remy (Back to the Future: The Musical); Constantine Rousouli (Titanique); Johnny Sibilly (TV’s Hacks); and The Boy Band Project’s Jesse Corbin, John Edwards, Jesse JP Johnson, Chris Messina and Travis Nesbitt.

This all-star lineup will lead more than 175 dancers, immersing crowds of pleasure seekers in the glitz and glamor of the strip. Full-out production numbers will explore Vegas’ most iconic landmarks, sultry hangouts, exhilarating parties and iconic characters while launching you into NYC Pride week.

All bets are off when Broadway Bares: Hit the Strip, which is produced by and benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, antes up for two performances at 9:30 pm and midnight at Hammerstein Ballroom.

Multiple ticketing levels at both performances are now sold out. The limited tickets remaining are available at broadwaycares.org/bares.

Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell, Broadway Bares’ creator, serves as executive producer, alongside Nick Kenkel, a longtime Bares director, choreographer and performer. Kellen Stancil, a Broadway Bares veteran who recently concluded an 11-year run as dance captain at Broadway’s The Lion King, is taking the reins as director. He is joined by associate director Paula DeLuise and assistant director Andres Acosta.

The choreographers lighting up the strip, in addition to Stancil, are John Alix, Mike Baerga, John Bitley, Phil Colgan, Karla Puno Garcia, Billy Griffin, Brandon Grimm, Amber Jackson, Jonathan Lee, Leo Moctezuma, Rachelle Rak, Michael Lee Scott and Maleek Washington.

Tickets for Broadway Bares (#BroadwayBares) start at $75. VIP tickets feature unlimited specialty cocktails and reserved seating.

A very limited number of midnight tickets remain for the always popular "Stripper Spectacular" package, which includes a premium reserved table seat at either show and an invitation to a private cocktail party at Mitchell’s home. The ''Barest Insider Experience'' includes a premium reserved table seat at the midnight performance, a pre-show cocktail party and access to the final “undress” rehearsal the evening of the show

The evening will help provide meals and medication, health care and hope to people across the country living with HIV/AIDS or facing other life-threatening illnesses and personal crises.

Last year’s standing-room-only edition took the audience on the rousing ride of their life at Broadway Bares: Pleasure Park and raised $1.88 million, bringing Bares’ lifetime total to more than $26 million for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Broadway Bares receives generous support from presenting sponsor M∙A∙C Viva Glam and lead corporate sponsors United Airlines, the official airline of Broadway Cares, ViiV Healthcare, Mark Fisher Fitness and BIKE Athletic.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, the philanthropic heart of Broadway, is one of the nation’s leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources and generosity of the American theater community, since 1988 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has raised more than $300 million for essential services for people with HIV/AIDS and other critical illnesses across the United States.