Three World Premieres to Complete MTC 2024-25 Off-Broadway Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Manhattan Theatre Club has revealed three Off-Broadway productions for the upcoming 2024-2025 season, with two productions taking place at New York City Center and a co-production at Signature Theatre.



In addition to the previously announced Vladimir, written by Erika Sheffer and directed by Daniel Sullivan, MTC will produce Dakar 2000 written by Rajiv Joseph (Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo, King James at MTC), directed by May Adrales (Vietgone and Poor Yella Rednecks at MTC); We Had a World by Joshua Harmon (Bad Jews, Prayer for the French Republic at MTC), directed by Trip Cullman (Choir Boy at MTC, I Can Get It For You Wholesale); and in a co-production with Signature Theatre: Bad Kreyol written by Dominique Morisseau (The Detroit Project, Skeleton Crew at MTC), directed by Tiffany Nichole Green (Covenant).

Lynne Meadow said, “Each of these playwrights—Harmon, Joseph, and Morisseau—return to MTC with these world premieres. We believe their work represents the best of new American playwriting and we are all thrilled to be collaborating with them again.”

Chris Jennings said, “We’re also looking forward to co-producing with Signature Theatre, our fellow not-for-profit, whose Artistic Director, Paige Evans, began her career at MTC. Together, we will be able to share Dominique’s beautiful play with the loyal audiences at both of her theatrical homes."

The MTC Spring Gala will be taking place at Cipriani 42nd Street on Monday, May 19, 2025.



SIGNATURE THEATRE AND MTC

At Pershing Square Signature Center

Present and Off-Broadway Co-Production

Bad Kreyol

World Premiere

Written by Dominique Morisseau

Directed by Tiffany Nichole Greene

Previews Begin Fall 2024 at The Pershing Square Signature Center

Signature Theatre and Manhattan Theatre Club present Dominique Morisseau's (Confederates,

Paradise Blue, Sunset Baby at Signature; Skeleton Crew at MTC) beautiful world premiere play about interrogating cultural identity and global impact. Simone, first-generation Haitian American, and her cousin Gigi, Haitian-born and raised, reunite to honor their grandmother's dying wish for them to reconnect. Simone's pilgrimage back to her ancestral homeland forces both cousins to confront their differing world views.



Casting, creative team, and other listings information for Bad Kreyol will be announced at a later date.

AT NEW YORK CITY CENTER – STAGE I

Dakar 2000

World Premiere

Written by Rajiv Joseph

Directed by May Adrales



Previews Begin Winter 2025

In Senegal on the eve of Y2K, an idealistic Peace Corps volunteer survives a mysterious car accident. An imposing State Department operative arrives at his hospital where she immediately takes command of the situation and his safety. Though they couldn’t be more different, they form an unlikely relationship. But when it becomes clear that they both have secrets, the volunteer is roped into a darker side of public service–one he can’t come back from. Unpredictable at every turn, this world-premiere thriller was commissioned by Manhattan Theatre Club.

Casting, creative team, and other listings information for Dakar 2000 will be announced at a later date.



AT NEW YORK CITY CENTER

We Had a World

World Premiere

Written by Joshua Harmon

Directed by Trip Cullman

Previews Begin 2025

A dying woman calls her grandson and asks him to write a play about their family. “But I want you to promise me something,” she says. “Make it as bitter and vitriolic as possible." In this searing, funny and deeply personal play, the author of last season's Prayer for the French Republic recreates thirty years of family fights, monstrous behavior, enormous cruelty, and enduring love.

Casting, creative team, and other listings information for this new play will be announced at a later date.



TICKETING INFORMATION

Joining MTC’s season of plays is easy! Just call the MTC Clubline at 212-399-3050 or go to www.manhattantheatreclub.com.

To sign up for MTC’s “30 Under 35” program, offering $30 tickets for theatregoers age 35 and under, visit www.manhattantheatreclub.com/30under35/.

Single tickets will go on sale for these productions at a later date.