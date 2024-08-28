Video: Watch Nichelle Lewis' Final 'Home' in THE WIZ

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Nichelle Lewis has shared a video of her final performance of "Home" in The Wiz, also revealing that she was battled "the worst allergic reaction" during show's last week of performances.

"At the beginning of the week I was suffering from the worst allergic reaction I had had in a while (tree nuts) Could barely stand from the pain, we got chairs for offstage. I had a temperature and everything, but I pushed through anyway because I LOVE what I do and the individuals I got to do it with."

"To those who came to the shows, thank you," the actress said. "To those who have been rooting for me and watching my journey, thank you. To anyone and everyone who has supported my dreams and other artists dreams, thank you!!!"

Lewis, who hails from Virginia, was discovered via a TikTok video and selected from more than 2,000 submissions for the coveted role. The performance marked her Broadway debut, following a national tour of the production.

"Doing this role has been no easy feat in the slightest. It’s one of the hardest freaking sings and I had to really learn that it’s ok to pace yourself. I’ve danced since I was two, but doing that kinda cardio and trying to sing Ease on Down The Roadddd…. Honeyyyy," she continued." I had to pull from some deep places to create a character with depth and realness, someone I felt I and others could relate to, but would I do it a hundred thousand times again? Heck yes."

Lewis concluded the post by saying that she will "see you soon." Watch their final curtain call here.

The production concluded its Broadway stint at the Marquis Theatre after 18 previews and 142 regular performances. It also starred Deborah Cox, Kyle Ramar Freeman, Alan Mingo Jr., and more. The tour will continue in February 2025.